Must Read: J.C. Penney Said to Be Exploring Bankruptcy Filing, Emma Chamberlain Covers 'Allure'

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

J.C. Penney said to be exploring bankruptcy filing

According to CNBC, J.C. Penney is in talks to secure financing for bankruptcy as soon as next week after skipping a $12 million interest payment on April 15. The Covid-19 pandemic has put a strain on several apparel companies, but the Texas-based retailer was already in a weak spot having reported a significant decline in sales last year. {CNBC}

Emma Chamberlain covers Allure

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain stars in Allure's summer issue where she discusses how she uses the internet to encourage people to embrace their truest selves. The interview, which was done via Zoom, is accompanied with images of Chamberlain in spritely pieces by Louis Vuitton and Nanushka. {Allure}

Emma Chamberlain on the June/July cover of "Allure."

Beautycon's problems continue to mount

Beautycon faced a bevy of challenges before the arrival of Covid-19, including a lack of funding, two lawsuits and a toxic corporate culture. Now that the virus has forced event cancelations and the company has yet to secure a lifesaving sum of cash, the future of beauty's best-known festival is as uncertain as ever. {WWD}

How vendors are dealing with the inventory dilemma

WWD interviewed several vendors about what they're doing with their spring/summer and pre-fall merchandise that hasn't shipped yet. Many have come up with new strategies that range from packing up their summer deliveries for next year to taking their pre-fall collections that would have been delivered in May and June and reclassifying them as "resort" for fourth-quarter delivery. For the most part, there was a lot of changing and scaling back color choices, refining collections and cutting styles. {WWD}

Fashion freelancers consider unionization

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the lack of income protection of freelancers and independent workers in the U.K. and U.S. Many of these self-employed individuals work in creative industries, and while a number of organizations are dedicated to promoting these artistic sectors, there is not one specifically dedicated to independent workers in fashion. Now, some fashion freelancers believe that the way to get proper protection and rights will come from unionizing. {Vogue Business}



Gwyneth Paltrow models G. Label's latest collection at home

Quarantine partners not only keep you company, but they also take photoshoots of you in your comfy stay-at-home garb, which is exactly what Gwyneth Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk did. The Goop founder modeled the company's latest batch of luxurious wardrobe staples (shop here), while doing typical quarantine activities, like cooking and laying on the couch. You can see images from her at-home shoot in the gallery below. {Fashionista inbox}

