Must Read: Janelle Monáe Covers 'Vanity Fair,' Rosalía Fronts the Latest Issue of 'Elle'

Janelle Monáe on the June cover of "Vanity Fair." Photo: Collier Schorr/Vanity Fair

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Janelle Monáe covers Vanity Fair

Janelle Monáe opens up about anxiety, hope and how she's filling her days in isolation in a Zoom interview for Vanity Fair's June issue. For the cover shot (see above), which was also done via Zoom, the "Homecoming" lead wears a Chanel coat. {Vanity Fair}

Rosalía fronts the latest issue of Elle

Spanish pop sensation Rosalía covers the latest issue of Elle and talks life in quarantine. She also discusses her Grammy performance and her second album. On the cover (see below), the pop star shows off her bedazzled manicure and models a 4 Moncler Simone Rocha transparent parka. {Elle}

Rosalìa on the Summer 2020 cover of "Elle." Photo: Zoey Grossman

Luxury brands look to Amazon for stability

Many small- and medium-sized luxury fashion brands, who have in the past been hesitant to work with Amazon, have started selling on the site this month as a part of the CFDA and Vogue's "A Common Thread" initiative. And while these labels are treating the e-commerce giant as a lifeline in these desperate times, some speculate that this move will allow Amazon to finally get its foot in the door of luxury fashion. {Glossy}

Robin Givhan reviews André Leon Talley's new memoir

In her review of André Leon Talley's memoir, "The Chiffon Trenches," Robin Givhan compares the veteran Vogue editor's long and exhausting fight with fashion to the story of fashion it self — "from the yearnings for a glamorous, influential life to the poisonous effects of believing in one's own myths." Fashion, she argues, "built itself into a state of hyper-indulgence until it began to topple under its own weight." {The Washington Post}

Levi's to host full day of live entertainment on Instagram

May 20 marks the 147th year since Levi Strauss invented the original blue jean, which the brand honors with its annual 501 Day. To celebrate, Levi's is hosting a day of events on Instagram Live. The lineup includes DIY denim personalization sessions with in-house tailors, a peek into the brand's archives, a conversation with Bob Weir and various music performances. {Fashionista inbox}

A Common Thread launches the "ACT for Good" campaign

"A Common Thread," the fundraising initiative launched by Vogue and the CFDA to support those in the American fashion industry affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, announced the launched of the "ACT for Good" campaign on Tuesday. In collaboration with online fundraising platform Omaze, this campaign offers individuals the chance to win unique experiences that will be announced each week beginning May 18. The winner of the first experience will get to join Annie Leibovitz on a Vogue photo shoot, and will receive a signed print and a signed collection of Leibovitz's books. {Fashionista inbox}

Homepage photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

