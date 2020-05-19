Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Jennifer Aniston's Insanely Long, Perfectly Highlighted Hair

I've been telling myself this is what my way-too-grown-out quarantine hair looks like — you know, like a liar.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the 2000 premiere of "Erin Brockovitch" in Los Angeles. Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

Those of us who haven't succumbed to the siren call of the DIY quarantine cut are no doubt reaching new lengths in our unkempt, scraggly hair journeys. But rather than fixating on each and every one of my poor split ends, I'm directing my attention to some long-hair inspo — specifically, this photo of Jennifer Aniston from 2000 at the premiere of "Erin Brockovitch," wherein her strands extend triumphantly below boob length, a benchmark I find myself nearing. (Brad Pitt, her date for the evening, was also an integral part of this look. Ah, simpler times.)

It's common knowledge that Aniston owes her unyielding, decades-transcending follicular perfection to the ideal mashup of blessed genetics and Chris McMillan's magical touch. Not everyone can manage to let their hair grow (and grow, and grow) like this with the same healthy, non-deranged looking results. I, for one, wind up with stringy, tattered ends that don't even belong in the same realm as Aniston's full, shiny strands. But this is quarantine! We can kid ourselves into believing we're channeling an aesthetic we actually are nowhere near being able to achieve! C'mon, let me have this one thing!

So until I'm able to see a professional (or finally give in to my desire to start snipping away), I'll be over here, telling myself this is exactly what my way-too-grown-out quarantine hair looks like — you know, like a liar.

If you happen to also be growing out your hair right now, I've rounded up a few products in the gallery below to help keep it healthy and happy, not mop-like and frazzled. I'm adding these to my regimen, stat.

