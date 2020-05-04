Dame Judi Dench Just Scored Her First-Ever 'Vogue' Cover

'Vogue' UK editor-in-chief Edward Enninful notes that she is the oldest cover star in the glossy's history.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dame Judi Dench may be a living treasure, but her status as a legendary actress hadn't resulted in her landing a Vogue cover — until now. On Monday, British Vogue released the cover of its June 2020 issue, starring an 85-year-old Dench.

According to Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of Vogue UK, this makes Dench the oldest cover star in Vogue history.

"I can't tell you how pleased I am to see Dame Judi Dench, the unassailable queen of stage and screen, starring on her first Vogue cover at the age of 85," Enninful wrote in an Instagram caption. He went on to describe her in another post as "comfort personified."

"Now in her ninth decade, and one of the most celebrated actors of a generation, as well as a national treasure, she is still a firm fixture on Hollywood's A-list," he added.

For the cover story, which was photographed by Nick Knight at the beginning of March "before the world went into lockdown," Dench was styled by Kate Phelan in a floral Dolce & Gabbana trench coat and a handful of rings. In the feature interview with Giles Hattersley, Dench answers questions about retirement ("don't use that word... wash your mouth out!"), her first tattoo (which she got on her 81st birthday) and her habit of planting trees (in an attempt to counterbalance the flights she takes).

See the full story from Vogue UK here.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.