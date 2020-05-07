Great Outfits in Fashion History: Laura Harrier in Carnation-Pink Prabal Gurung

It was a pretty minor look in the grand scheme of her "Spider-Man: Homecoming" press-tour wardrobe, but I still think about it.

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It's a shame that "Hollywood" had to come out during this pandemic, because had it been released in normal times, we would have been treated to a sartorially excellent press tour from Laura Harrier and her stylist Danielle Nachmani. Since that wasn't able to happen, we're looking back to one of many times the duo worked fashion magic together: the pink Prabal Gurung Resort 2018 dress she wore to a "Spider-Man: Homecoming" photocall in June 2017.

I'm honestly not sure if it's the color, the subtle floral pattern, the little slit/cut-out combo or the way Harrier wears it that made this look stand out to me. It's likely a marriage of all of the above. Pink never fails to make a statement on the red carpet (see another excellent example here), but thoughtful styling is crucial, to prevent the look from skewing too saccharine. The loose, wavy updo, deep-red lip and white shoes were all the right choices.

But again, the focal point is this excellent dress, which I remember sticking out to me from that Resort collection even before Harrier wore it. It's so pretty and romantic without being fussy, with the slit and cut-out adding just the right amount of sexiness. Anyone would feel great wearing it, and you can tell Harrier does here.

Shop a few dresses inspired by this look in the gallery below.

12 Gallery 12 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.