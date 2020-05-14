Les Wexner Officially Leaves Victoria's Secret

His plans to step down from the lingerie brand were first announced in February.

Photo: Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation/Astrid Stawiarz

Months after his intention of stepping down was first announced, longtime Victoria's Secret executive Leslie Wexner has officially left the lingerie brand. He announced his retirement from L Brands, parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, during an investors meeting (held virtually) on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

L Brands revealed that Wexner would be phased out as chief executive officer and chairman of the board in February, when the company first made its plan to sell Victoria's Secret to private equity firm Sycamore Partners public. That deal has since fallen through, but the 82-year-old was still expected to depart this year.

Over the past year, Wexner's longstanding ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was his personal financial manager for many years, have received scrutiny. Meanwhile, Victoria's Secret has continued to struggle, its future uncertain now that it will no longer be acquired and spun off into its own company.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.