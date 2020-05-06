Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Denim Shirt Edition

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

On the occasion of her son's first birthday, Meghan Markle gave us a tiny glimpse at her life in California with Prince Harry and baby Archie — and it involves denim shirts, top knots and breezy shorts.

On Wednesday, Save the Children UK released a video of the Duchess of Sussex reading the children's book "Duck! Rabbit!" to Archie, in honor of his birthday. It's part of the organization's Save with Stories campaign, which supports its efforts to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection to families around the globe.

In the (very charming) clip — which was filmed by Prince Harry, presumably at their home in LA — Markle reads to Archie as he sits on her lap. She's wearing a long-sleeved, button-front denim shirt with the sleeves rolled up with white shorts, a stack of bracelets on her wrist. Her hair is slicked back into an easy bun.

It's definitely a more casual — and more California — look than what we've seen from the former royal over the past few years, as she and Prince Harry continue on this new chapter of their lives in the U.S.

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

