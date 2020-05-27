Miu Miu's Pre-Fall 2020 Collection Just Speaks to Me

Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu

The thing about fashion is that, because there are so many brands, there's bound to be one that feels specifically targeted to you and your preferred aesthetic. For me, that's Miu Miu, the so-called "little sister" to Prada, which Miuccia Prada packs with bows, Peter Pan collars and plenty of sparkle. In other words, the Tyler McCall special.

Imagine my delight at seeing Miu Miu's Pre-Fall 2020 collection, a kind of '70s fever dream complete with patchwork minidresses and plaid coats. The pinafore dresses from Spring 2020 find new life here, and the pattern play hints at what will come with Fall 2020. Standouts include a creamy-white skirt suit covered in sequins and furry-lapeled coats.

With the way things are currently headed in the fashion industry, pre-collections might soon go the way of the dinosaur. Gucci has announced its plans to simplify its collection schedule, and two separate petitions have popped up proposing plans for restructuring the entire fashion calendar, including streamlining collections down to just two per year. And frankly, it's hard to argue with that logic, between designer burnout and industry waste. But, in the meantime, it's nice to have something pretty to look at, isn't it?

See the complete Miu Miu Pre-Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below:

45 Gallery 45 Images

And see the complete Miu Miu Pre-Fall 2020 campaign in the gallery below:

7 Gallery 7 Images

