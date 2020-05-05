Must Read: Naomi Campbell Covers 'Essence' on its 50th Anniversary, Pat McGrath Reflects on Met Galas Past

Photo: Courtesy of Essence

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Naomi Campbell covers 50th anniversary issue of Essence

Essence, the "longest-running Black media platform," celebrated its 50th anniversary with a cover featuring Naomi Campbell, who styled and photographed herself while in quarantine. The publication noted that Campbell is celebrating her own 50th birthday later this month. {Essence}

Pat McGrath reminisces on her most memorable Met Galas

Makeup artist to the stars Pat McGrath shared some of her most potent Met Gala memories from the past, from creating avant-garde looks with simple black eyeliner for the "Punk" exhibition, to the wild feather eyelashes she employed in the name of robot chic for "Manus ex Machina." {Vogue}

J.Crew hopes bankruptcy will be "the reset it needs"

J.Crew filed for bankruptcy on Monday, and is hoping that the filing will allow it to "reset." But doing so might be easier said than done — the brand needs to fundamentally shift how it sells clothing, and it also might need to stay a little smaller than investors would like to remain healthy. {Business of Fashion}



JCPenney is suing to block Sephora from closing its in-store boutiques

JCPenney is planning to reopen some of its stores, but Sephora, which has its own boutiques within JCPenney, isn't willing to go along with the reopening — so now JCPenney is suing to block Sephora from resisting. Sephora is now seeking to end the relationship between the companies before their contract was set to expire. {Bloomberg}

Mary Katrantzou launches lower-priced, DTC offering

Mary Katrantzou announced the launch of Mary Mare, a lower-priced counterpoint to her eponymous brand. The new label features many of Katrantzou's signature bright prints, but with the benefit of a slightly wider size range, lower price point and nearly all natural fibers (except for the swimwear). {Vogue}

