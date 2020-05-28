Naomi Campbell Named First-Ever Global Face of Pat McGrath Labs

"I want to see a person of color at the top," Campbell said of makeup artist and brand founder McGrath.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell and makeup artist Pat McGrath have been friends and collaborators for 25 years, creating looks together on the runway, in the pages of magazines and on the red carpet. On Thursday, they announced on Twitter that Campbell would become the first-ever global face of Pat McGrath Labs.

"I am so honored to not only be working with a legend who has changed the face of beauty forever, but to be working with a friend and a sister who I love and adore," McGrath told Vogue.

The two first met on the set of an i-D shoot in 1994. Since then, they've both risen through the ranks of the fashion and beauty world and showed that they each have serious staying power in a notoriously fickle industry. But it wasn't until 2018 that Campbell fronted her first beauty campaign, for Nars.

Campbell has been vocal about the discrimination she's faced in fashion as a Black woman, and expressed her delight in partnering with McGrath as a result.

"I believe in her as a friend and as chosen family, but I also want to see her do well for the industry overall. I want to see a person of color at the top," Campbell said of McGrath to Vogue. She added that when she first met McGrath, she was "so happy to work with a makeup artist of color because there weren't many at the time."

Campbell's first campaign for Pat McGrath Labs is for the brand's new Mothership VIII Divine Rose II Eye Palette. In the animated visuals, the model stars as Divine Rose.

We're looking forward to seeing what the two continue to create together.

