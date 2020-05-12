Old Navy Donates $30 Million of Clothing to American Families in Need

The brand is also sending 50,000 non-medical reusable masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
old navy gap

On Tuesday, Old Navy announced it would donate over $30 million in clothing to U.S. families in need. The retailer — which is owned by Gap Inc. — joins a growing list of apparel companies that have offered financial aid or given away product for free to relieve some of the hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

To announce the donation, Old Navy released a time lapse video of the making of a family portrait made entirely out of the brand's clothes by Virginia-based artist Noah Scalin (pictured below). 

Noah Scalin's portrait made out of Old Navy clothing. 

Old Navy is working with several non-profit organizations, including as Good360 and Baby2Baby, to distribute the goods in communities that have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus. The retailer will also provide 50,000 non-medical reusable masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of its longtime philanthropic partners, as the organization has kept many of it clubhouses open throughout the crisis as a safe place for kids in underserved communities. (Old Navy has also started selling cotton, machine-washable face masks online, in both adult and children's sizes, for just $12.50.) 

In March, Gap Inc. committed to donating over $1 million to a handful of non-profits — including the UN Foundation's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund and local relief efforts in San Francisco and New York, where the company has headquarter offices — through the Gap Foundation.

