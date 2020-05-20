Fashionista Editors Share Their Summer Must-Haves From Opening Ceremony's Sale

The retailer is offering an additional 50% off sale, on brands like Batsheva, Molly Goddard, HVN and more.

Photo: Imaxtree

When Opening Ceremony announced it would be closing all of its stores earlier this year, the industry mourned a space that, for over a decade, celebrated fun, interesting ideas and fun, interesting fashion. Originally, co-founders Humberto Leon and Carol Lim planned on having one last hurrah at its brick-and-mortar location on Howard Street in New York City before going online-only, they wrote to customers in an e-mail on May 15 — however, in the wake of global lockdowns amid a pandemic, that won't be happening.

Leon and Lim will be closing up openingceremony.com next month before reopening "in a new form later this year," their e-mail continued. But before it goes on a brief hiatus, the retailer is hosting a pretty major sale: additional 50% off sale with code TORCHPASS50, on brands including Jacquemus, Batsheva, Molly Goddard, Aries, Charlotte Knowles, Lorod and many, many more.

Fashionista editors did a first pass of the hundreds of items on sale at Opening Ceremony right now, and picked the pieces we want to add to our wardrobe for summer. Our favorites, ahead.

21 Gallery 21 Images

