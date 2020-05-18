Pyer Moss to Host Drive-In Event During New York Fashion Week

Instead of presenting a new collection in September, Kerby Jean-Raymond will premiere 'American, Also,' a documentary following the creation of his Spring 2020 show at Kings Theater.

Photo: Imaxtree

Though some fashion weeks originally slated for the summer have announced plans to go all-digital, amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, there's been no update on the status of the September shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris, at least from official organizers. While some designers have expressed apprehension about whether Spring 2021 collections will even happen, others appear to be thinking creatively about alternative, socially-distanced approaches to typical fashion week events.

On Monday, Kerby Jean-Raymond revealed that in lieu of a runway debut in September, Pyer Moss will host a drive-in movie premiere in New York City for "American, Also," a documentary that follows the creation of and preparation for the brand's Spring 2020 show at Brooklyn's Kings Theater (the final installment of a three-part series called "American, Also"), Vogue reports. The exact location for the socially-distanced gathering has yet to be announced.

Jean-Raymond teased the film on his personal Instagram earlier this month.

Pyer Moss will then take this event on the road, hosting drive-in screenings in different cities across the U.S. The brand won't be releasing a Spring 2021 collection in tandem with the drive-in screenings, but there will be special "drops" timed to them, according to Vogue.

"It's always been our mission to show the amount of thinking and laboring that goes behind putting together a collection," Jean-Raymond wrote to Vogue in an e-mail. "We've been slowing down the speed of how much we produce and improving the quality of what we produce throughout the years. This film aims to show the love and care our entire company puts into every single moment we create and will show that we appreciate fashion as an art form and communication tool that we've used to embolden a community around us."

You can watch the full trailer for "American, Also" below.

