Must Read: How Raf Simons's Senior Thesis Ended Up on Grailed, What's Actually Selling Online Now

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

How Raf Simons's senior thesis ended up on Grailed

Late last week, a listing on Grailed went viral. The seller had somehow gotten their hands on Raf Simons's senior thesis from his time at the LUCA School of Arts, and was asking $100,000 for the pieces. Emma Hope Allwood tracked down the seller, who is the son of one of Simons's former classmates, to get the story. {Dazed}

What's actually selling online now

With brick-and-mortar stores rounding into a third month of closures, online shopping is more important than ever. But what does that mean for the luxury sector? Steff Yotka asked five retailers to tell Vogue what customers are buying now, from cozy sweats to glittering pumps. {Vogue}

Meet the designer making waves with her digital fashion show

Anifa Mvuemba, a Congolese designer who intended to make her runway debut at New York Fashion Week this fall, instead pivoted to digital in the face of coronavirus. Nerisha Penrose talked to the designer behind Hanifa about her groundbreaking, viral 3-D fashion show for the Pink Label Congo collection, as well as the importance of the mini-documentary about the Democratic Republic of Congo she played before the show started. {Elle}

The power of African brand ambassadors

While recent influencer strategy has focused on finding local talent in places like China, the Middle East and Latin America, few brands have been courting African markets in the same way. And that's a mistake: Ashley Okwuosa outlines the opportunities for brands to directly connect with customers on the continent for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

