Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rihanna in Adam Selman (But No, Not That Dress)

Photo: Kevin Tachman/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

No, it's not Rihanna's most iconic look. (That honor can go to one of her many Met Gala moments from over the years or to her poufy princess Giambattista Valli gown from the 2015 Grammys or to that iconic see-through dress from the 2014 CFDA Awards.) It's not even her most famous collaboration with Adam Selman. (Hello, the aforementioned CFDA Awards dress, plenty of on-stage looks and a recent Savage x Fenty capsule.)

But this easy, sleeveless, button-front, frilled-hem dress — from Adam Selman's Spring 2015 collection, which Rihanna wore to Adam Selman's Spring 2015 runway show — is a favorite of mine. (If we're talking all-time, though? It's probably the Giambattista Valli. Or the metallic Givenchy from the "Ocean's 8" premiere. Or the time she dressed like a Pope. But I digress.)

The Spring 2015 shows in New York were just months after Rihanna and Selman pretty much set the Internet on fire with the Swarovski-encrusted naked dress she wore to, fittingly, accept the 2014 Fashion Icon award from the CFDA. At that point, she'd been a longtime supporter of the designer, wearing his ensembles to red-carpet premieres and on stage. So, naturally, she made an appearance at his first proper fashion show, to show her support. Not only that, she arrived wearing one of the pieces from the very collection making its debut on the runway. (Though, instead of the color-splashed iteration donned by then model, Rih opted for a clean, all-white look.) She accessorized with a long strand of pearls and laser-cut, strappy Christian Louboutin heels.

It's a fun, playful look, made by a talented designer and worn effortlessly by one of his muses — i.e. a Great Outfit. Shop similar easy mini dresses in the gallery, below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.