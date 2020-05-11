Savage x Fenty Creates Community From Self-Isolation in New Campaign

Throughout the summer, Rihanna's lingerie brand will be dropping self-shot images of models and influencers, reimagined by mixed-media artist Rafatoon, in its latest pieces.

Denise Bidot in Savage x Fenty's Savage x Summer campaign. Photo: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Like many other brands unable to photograph new product amid worldwide coronavirus-related lockdowns, Rihanna's Savage x Fenty turned to its crew of brand ambassadors, friends and even customers to create and collaborate on its summer campaign from self-isolation.

Titled Savage x Summer, the campaign is meant to convey "community, connection and celebration" through self-photographed images of the models in Savage x Fenty's newest pieces, which are then reimagined with creative borders, treatments and illustrations by mixed-media artist Rafatoon.

Every month, Savage x Fenty will reveal new visuals. The first drop, for May, features Ayesha Perry-Iqbal, Anna Cruz, Corie Rayvon, Denise Bidot, Jordan Emanuel and Jazzmyne Jay. Of course, Rihanna had to participate as well (below).

Rihanna in Savage x Fenty's Savage x Summer campaign. Photo: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Savage x Summer also marks Savage x Fenty's two-year anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, on May 11, the brand is re-releasing and re-imagining its hit Iridescent Lace Caged Bra, Bikini and Garter Belt in three colors: lavender, misty pink rose and black caviar. Individual pieces from this set start at $20 and cap out at $46. The rest of the Summer 2020 collection — which will land on SavageX.com as well as its retail partners (Amazon, ASOS and Zalando) from May through July — will be priced between $12.50 and $105, and come in sizes 32A to 42H and XS to 3X.

