Must Read: Robert Pattinson's Bizarrely Entertaining 'GQ' Cover Story, Tanya Taylor Launches First Swimwear Capsule

Photo: Robert Pattinson/Courtesy of GQ

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Robert Pattinson photographs himself for GQ

At this point in lockdown, it's not particularly unusual for a star to photograph themself for a magazine cover. What is unusual, in the case of Robert Pattinson covering GQ, is the level of chaos involved in the accompanying interview, which culminates in Pattinson almost burning his apartment down while trying to microwave pasta. Just quarantine things, you know. {GQ}

Tanya Taylor launches first swimwear collection with Summersalt

Tanya Taylor, a brand known for its colorful prints and inclusive sizing, debuted its first-ever line of swimwear, in collaboration with DTC swim brand Summersalt. The collection features prints from Tanya Taylor's Spring 2020 collection and is available on the Summersalt website and the Tanya Taylor website. {Fashionista inbox}

How to make a magazine in quarantine

Many businesses are scrambling to adjust to the new normal brought on by the pandemic, and magazine publishers are facing unusual challenges. GQ gave a peek behind the scenes to lay out what the editorial team's process has looked like as they labored to create an issue while working from home in isolation. {Business of Fashion}

Dakota Johnson covers Marie Claire

For the Summer 2020 issue of Marie Claire, actress Dakota Johnson opened up about anxiety, wanting people to respect her ideas and the value of escapism in films. Shot before lockdown began, the accompanying images feature lots of Gucci and Miu Miu, with not a Zoom-induced moment of unintentional pixelation in sight. {Marie Claire}

Kehlani covers Teen Vogue via socially-distanced shoot

Singer Kehlani did her own hair and makeup and was photographed for Teen Vogue's May 2020 cover in a shoot that "followed the CDC’s recommended social-distancing guidelines," according to the publication. In the accompanying interview, she shared about raising her daughter, growing up in the social media spotlight and avoiding the comparison game. {Teen Vogue}

Valentino names Jacopo Venturini CEO

Valentino named Jacopo Venturini, formerly of Prada and Gucci, as its new CEO. Venturini succeeds Stefano Sassi in the role, who has been at the brand since 2006. Venturini worked at Valentino before in a number of other capacities. "I'm very happy to return for the third time to Valentino, the Italian Maison which represents my first love affair in fashion. Valentino means heritage and future to me, it will be a pleasure working arm in arm with Pierpaolo," Venturini said in a release. {Fashionista inbox}

