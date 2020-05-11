Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sarah Jessica Parker's '90s Naked Dress

She wore the barely-there slip on a date with Mr. Big on season one of "Sex and the City" — and then to the 1997 VH1 "Vogue" Fashion Awards.

Sarah Jessica Parker in DKNY at the 1997 VH1 "Vogue" Fashion Awards

"Sex and the City" has helped me cope with the reality we're currently living. The episodes remind me of a more lively Manhattan, and I've watched the show in its entirety so many times that there's something comforting about seeing Carrie Bradshaw in a white tutu again and again and again. Thinking up what the curly-haired character would wear in quarantine has become one of my favorite activities, as has looking back at old red carpet images of the actress that portrayed her. And while Sarah Jessica Parker has worn a number of memorable looks, the skin-colored DKNY mini slip that Carrie first donned on a date with Mr. Big in season one — and that the actor then sported to the 1997 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards — is at the top of my list

This naked-looking dress is one of the most iconic and talked-about garments on "Sex and the City," and it paved the way for other women to make similar sexy statements on the red carpet — think Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 Grammy Awards in Versace. From the pared-down silhouette to the lack of jewelry and the nude strappy sandals, the barely-there ensemble is peak '90s minimalism. Now, two decades later, you could imagine someone wearing this look (post-quarantine) out in L.A., except they'd probably not copy her funky up-do or wear puce-colored lipstick.

Ahead, shop naked-style mini dresses that'll make you feel like a '90s It girl.

