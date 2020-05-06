13 Kimono Robes to Live in When It's Too Hot for Sweats

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

As quarantine weeks turn into months and as our homemade bread baskets reach new heights, we've become attached to anything that brings us comfort and a sense of calm. Our favorite candles are flying off shelves almost as quickly as Clorox Wipes, decorative pillows are suddenly as popular as mini bags and loungewear is the only thing filling our virtual shopping carts.

At first, we scooped up sweatpants as quickly as we could, then we turned our attention to yoga pants, but now that spring has finally made an appearance, we're in the market for breezier clothes that can eventually be worn outside of the house.

Searches for kimonos on both Lyst and Shopstyle are higher than usual. According to global search platform Lyst, searches that include the word "kimono" are up 22% week on week and the most viewed styles include those that are floral, silk, fringed and beaded, while searches for "kimono robes" on Shopstyle are up by 400%.

The wrapped-front garment, which has deep significance in Japanese culture and serves as the national dress of Japan, has long been a festival favorite as well as a beloved silky wardrobe staple to wear while getting ready for an evening out. We're not doing much of either this year, but you can still wear it around your home and wear it as a fun blouse layered over tank when you feel like dressing up this summer.

With that in mind, we've put in the work to find the best kimono robes on the web, so you can spend more time baking fresh sourdough. Shop them all below.

