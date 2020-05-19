5 Summery Memorial Day Outfits For All Your Social-Distanced Plans

Just because beach parties are off the table, doesn't mean you can't dress for one.

Photo: Imaxtree

Memorial Day weekend has arrived. While the holiday is typically considered the unofficial start to summer — and has become synonymous with barbecues and long weekends with friends — due to ongoing stay-at-home orders, the kickoff to warm-weather bliss might look a little different (and more social-distanced) this year. But just because beach parties are off the table doesn't mean you can't dress for one.

Ahead, we've thought up five ensembles you'll want to wear while welcoming the new season. Whether you're having a strict six-feet-apart picnic with a few pals or going on a solo stroll in your neighborhood, we've got the perfect outfit — and face mask — for you. Shop the full looks below and please stay safe out there!

The Solo Pool Party Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Throw yourself solo pool party, featuring a light beach read, classic summer tunes, fresh watermelon and a fun swimsuit. Grab a face mask if you think you'll run into other people at an evening s'mores session. Then, make your one-piece go from day-to-night by putting on paperbag denim cut-offs.

The "I Was Supposed to Be on Vacation, but Now I'm on a Virtual Happy Hour" Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

You can still wear the retro beach outfit that you've been dreaming about since January — it just won't be worn in the sand in Tulum as you once planned. It'll likely make its debut on Zoom, and that's okay. Take this virtual happy hour as an opportunity to indulge in a charcuterie board alone and to take some sartorial risks, like tucking a lace shirt into a floral wrap skirt or testing out the sunglasses chain trend. If you take this look outside, remember to wear a face mask.

The Backyard Barbecue Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Leave your biker shorts on from your mid-morning workout and throw on an oversized button-down silk shirt to look laid-back chic as you cook up some hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill. Sunscreen will be your best accessory here, as you should keep it with you at all times so you can reapply.

The Neighborhood Stroll Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Start the day off with a stroll around your neighborhood in an ensemble that will brighten your day. Any matching set in a sunny shade will do the trick. A fanny pack is a great walking companion as the hands-free option allows you to easily access your hand sanitizer at any time, should you feel the need to sporadically disinfect or should you pop in to your favorite local coffee shop to get a latte to go.

The Social-Distanced Picnic Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

If you're planning a picnic with pals (while taking all necessary precautions, of course), a face mask is of utmost importance. Match yours to a '90s mini dress and plan on bringing your own fullystocked basket of cheese cubes and fruit, as sharing with your mates while sitting six feet apart is out of the question. Complete the look with a gold chunky chain anklet and a chiffon bandana.

