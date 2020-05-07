We Already Know the Top Colors for Spring 2022

The top five colors for Spring 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Color and WGSN

It's hard to imagine a post-Covid world, but history has proven that innovation prevails during times of crisis, and we're hopeful that the fashion industry will be no exception. And while we can't necessarily predict what sartorial inventiveness will come out of this global pandemic, the trend forecasters at Coloro and WGSN teamed up to reveal the tones that'll be trending in the spring of 2022.

Jenny Clark, Head of Color at WGSN, says the future season's shades are "driven by a desire to be uplifted and energized while staying grounded and balanced." The resulting top five colors "will either ground or entice us with their delicious and textural charm."

The key Spring 2022 hues are: an electrifying pink, a yellowish orange, a calming blue, a plant-based green and a creamy shade of butter.

"With prolonged periods of isolation, nature and its vitality will have a clear appeal, but technology will also be celebrated as connections through digital tools become a more necessary and valued part of everyday life," the official press release explains. "The new season's key colors reflect this duality, ranging from authentically organic hues to artificially enhanced tones."

Below, we've scoured the web to bring you the best warm-weather pieces in these soon-to-be-trending colors.

Orchid Flower

"Orchid flower has an intense, hyper-real and energizing quality that will stand out in both real life and digital settings," notes Joanne Thomas, Head of Content for Coloro. "It's also versatile enough to work across seasons and continents. In a challenging time, this saturated magenta tone will be a great way to create a sense of positivity and escapism." The vibrant pink is expected to make an impact across swimwear and occasion wear, so stock up on bright bikinis and party-ready dresses in the head-turning hue now.

Olive Oil

For Spring 2022, electric slime green is out and a more natural shade of olive oil is in. This rich tone is likely to dominate the workwear, lingerie, footwear and accessories categories, Coloro and WSGN predict. In preparation for its widespread appeal, we suggest scooping up easy-to-wear jumpsuits and go-with-everything bags. You also might want to give your intimates drawer a refresh with lace-y separates in the comforting color.

Butter

Butter cropped up in the Fall 2020 collections and will hang around our wardrobes for many months to come. According to Coloro and WGSN, the yellowish cream color will continue to cover ready-to-wear pieces and will expand into lingerie and loungewear next year. So, hang up your lemon-coated jackets and pick up some buttery crocheted knits and cashmere shorts.

Mango Sorbet

We're craving optimism and feelings of wellbeing with everything that's going on in the world. Mango sorbet — a delicious fusion of bright orange and yellow — is the perfect shade for our times, bringing a much-needed dose of energy to seasonal palettes. The cheery hue is already making waves in swimwear and activewear. Plus, it's covering breezy, summer garments that'll make you feel like you're on vacation. And who doesn't need that right now?

Atlantic Blue

Grounded and reassuring, this shade of blue brings to mind organic indigo dyes and the ocean. The year-round color is perfect for basics and activewear. Wear it now while you work from home and later with statement accessories — think pearl sunglasses chains and stacked bracelets — for a picnic-perfect look.

