Must Read: Stores Closed Due to Covid-19 May Never Reopen, Rent the Runway's Treatment of Warehouse Employees

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Stores closed due to Covid-19 may never reopen

Even as retailers like Macy's and Gap announce tentative, preliminary plans to reopen at least some of their stores across the U.S., many companies are considering what to do about expiring leases and changing brick-and-mortar shopping habits in the time of the Covid-19. "There is a real possibility that retailers in some locations will leave their stores dark or negotiate a closing with the landlord if they believe that their store will never get back to the productivity level required to make it cash break even or profitable," Janet Kloppenburg, president of JJK Research Associates Inc, told WWD. "You are going to see store-by-store, mall-by-mall analyses by brands to see if particular units are still viable for operating profitably. The hurdle rate for stores to be open is much greater." {WWD}



New report details Rent the Runway's alleged treatment of warehouse employees amid a pandemic

The Huffington Post published an investigative look into how Rent the Runway — which has kept its warehouses in New Jersey and Texas open amid the pandemic, through state exemptions for fulfillment center operations — has responded internally to Covid-19. The report alleges that the company has not taken adequate measures to protect its employees still processing orders or offered adequate support to furloughed or laid-off workers from its customer service department and retail locations. Rent the Runway issued a statement on its Instagram addressing some of the claims in the article. {The Huffington Post}

Victor Glemaud launches pre-order for Fall 2020 in curve sizing

Starting on May 7, pieces from Victor Glemaud's Fall 2020 collection will be available for pre-order on the brand's website in sizes L to 3X. According to a press release, this was born out of a desire to "be more inclusive and celebrate all women," following a partnership with 11 Honoré. The designer asked Indira Scott, Precious Lee, Kimberly Drew and singer Adeline to model some of the looks for his e-commerce. {Fashionista Inbox}

