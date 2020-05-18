Target Is Releasing a Collection of Designer Dresses This Summer

The retailer teamed up with Cushnie, Lisa Marie Fernandez and LoveShackFancy to create a limited-edition, affordable and size-inclusive range of frocks.

Photo: Courtesy of Target

Target is betting on loungewear fatigue with its latest designer collaboration.

The retailer, which has a rich history of highly-anticipated partnerships with beloved fashion brands, has teamed up with three female-founded labels — Cushnie, Lisa Marie Fernandez and LoveShackFancy — on a versatile, size-inclusive assortment of more than 70 dresses, priced from $40 to $60, set to online starting June 6 and in select stores beginning June 15.

Over a year in the making, the collection hasn't strayed from its original purpose of simplifying and improving dress shopping. "When we started working with these three designers, our collective hope with The Designer Dress Collection was, and still is, to evoke a sense of joy and confidence that comes with finding the perfect dress—especially as we hope for brighter days ahead," Jill Sando, Target's Chief Merchandising Officer for style and owned brands, said in an official press release.

The line, which is available in sizes XXS to 3X, gives an affordable taste of each designer's expertise. For Cushnie, that means a selection of shape-loving silhouettes in bright colors that go easy on your wallet. Lisa Marie Fernandez delivers on the beachy polka dots at a more reasonable price. LoveShackFancy follows suit with a budget-friendly offering of flirty ruffles and tulle.

Browse looks from Target's designer dress collection in the gallery below.

