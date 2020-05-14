21 Sun-Ready Terry Cloth Pieces to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe

Photo: Imaxtree

Now, more than ever, comfort is cool. Models film their candle-making sessions in candy-colored sweatpants and L.A.-based influencers lounge in tie-dye pullovers. You'd think we're living in the early 2000s, when the rich and famous looked perpetually lazy in Juicy Couture tracksuits, but no the world is just on lockdown and everyone is coping in nostalgic, soft-to-the-touch fabrics like terry cloth.

Absorbent and high on any '90s kid's camp shopping list, terry cloth clothing is an old summer favorite. A range of sportswear brands, like Champion and Nike, have released retro athletic styles for you to wear under the sun, as have swim labels and contemporary designers.

Below, check out our favorite terry cloth pieces on the market, including everything from headgear — think a striped visor and floral bucket hat — to fun legwear — think calf length socks and a wrap skirt. Happy shopping!

21 Gallery 21 Images

