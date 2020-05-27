This Valentino Spring 2020 Dress Is Proving to Be Quite Popular in Editorial

It has appeared on a range of magazine covers, in-book features and spreads.
Valentino Spring 2020 Orange Gown

Typically, there's a look from a designer runway that stands out to audiences as "the one" — the one you'll be hearing about for months after, the one that'll make it to a red carpet as soon as the samples deliver, the one that'll end up being requested for many a magazine shoot that season. For Valentino's Spring 2020 ready-to-wear showing, Look 76 appears to be it

The cascading-cap-sleeved, voluminously tiered, bright orange gown has notably been worn by a range of celebrities, primarily in editorial: Joan Smalls on the February 2020 cover of Harper's Bazaar SpainNaomi Campbell in a March 2020 spread for Vogue U.K., Heidi Klum on the cover of VarietyDemi Lovato for the May 2020 cover of Harper's Bazaar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the shoot accompanying her May 2020 cover of Tatler, Sandra Oh for the shoot accompanying her June 2020 cover of Elle Canada and Phoebe Robinson for an in-book feature in the Summer 2020 issue of Marie Claire. (Though, it's worth noting that Kathryn Newton did don the dress on the red carpet, for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards back in January.) It was also photographed for Vogue U.S.'s March 2020 issueInStyle's March 2020 issueMojeh's April 2020 issue, Marie Claire Italia's April 2020 issue and Vogue Poland's May 2020 issue

Other looks from Valentino's Spring 2020 collection have made appearances on A-listers elsewhere — Lupita Nyong'o, Olivia Wilde, Naomi Ackie, Laura Dern and many others wore some of these pieces to various awards-season events earlier this year — but Look 76 has been a winner on the editorial side, it seems. See some of its appearances in the spring/summer glossies in the gallery below. 

Phoebe Robinson Marie Claire Summer 2020 Valentino Gown 2
HB May 2020 Cover Demi Lovato Valentino
Phoebe Robinson Marie Claire Summer 2020 Valentino Gown 1
3
Gallery
3 Images

