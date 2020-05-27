This Valentino Spring 2020 Dress Is Proving to Be Quite Popular in Editorial

We love covers. OK, that is perhaps the most obvious statement of the new year, but it's true. What's not to love? You know the old adage "don't judge a book by its cover?" Well, magazines are a bit different. A magazine only has a few seconds to catch your attention on a newsstand and compel you to pick it up. It's a pretty tough gig, to tell you the truth. And while the cover photo (usually a celebrity) is the big draw, it's hard to miss the headlines--those strings of text selling the inside on the outside with those teasing buzzwords (some more obnoxious than others) enticing you to buy. To the left you'll see a collage of the words appearing most on some North America's most popular fashion, beauty and liftestyle magazines. It's likely a catalog of words that you'll recognize from just about any cover. Not only are the words on repeat, but the same formulas are in play all the time, one buzzword being substituted for another. There are subtle variations between publications, however, and thank goodness for that, but what separates one publication from another? We'll take a look at how some of these magazines grab your attention by finding out their most popular key words from 2011.