'Vogue' and Amazon Fashion Partner on Digital Storefront for 'A Common Thread'

On Thursday, Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced a partnership with Amazon Fashion to support small- and medium-sized fashion businesses amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as part of its "A Common Thread" initiative.

Amazon Fashion committed to donating $500,000 to "A Common Thread," which, as of April 20, had raised $4.1 million, according to the New York Times, to distribute in grants among eligible U.S.-based brands that applied for them last month. Then, the company will launch a new storefront called Common Threads: Vogue x Amazon Fashion, which will stock pieces from some of these fashion businesses and allow them access not just the online retailer's large customer base, but also its fulfillment network.

At launch, the Common Threads section on Amazon Fashion stocks both in-season and select archival pieces from Adam Lippes, Adam Selman Sport, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Batsheva, Brock Collection, Chloe Gosselin, Danielle Frankel, Derek Lam 10 Crosby, Edie Parker, Gigi Burris, Hunting Season, Jonathan Cohen, Krewe, Morgan Lane, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Rebecca De Ravenel, Ryan Roche, Tabitha Simmons, Tanya Taylor and Victor Glemaud. More designers are expected to follow in the next few weeks.

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue and U.S. Artistic Director and Global Content Advisor for Condé Nast, said in a statement: "While there isn't one simple fix for our industry, which has been hit so hard, I believe this is an important step in the right direction."

