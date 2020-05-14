Must Read: Jay Manuel Talks 'ANTM' Exit, André Leon Talley's Book Is More Than a Tell-All

Shoes from Staud's collaboration with New Balance. Photo: Courtesy of Staud

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Why Jay Manuel left "America's Next Top Model"

In an interview with Variety promoting his new novel, former "America's Next Top Model" judge and creative director Jay Manuel revealed the truth about his exit from the show after 18 seasons. And, despite reports at the time, it wasn't because of any behind-the-scenes drama. "When we parted ways, I had already completed my contract after Cycle 18 with no plans to return for Cycle 19, and that's something that people don't know," he said. "It was 100% my decision to leave the show, as I was ready to move my career in a different direction, but unfortunately at the time, my departure was misreported to the press, and contractually, I could not speak about leaving the show." {Variety}

André Leon Talley's memoir is more than a tell-all

"The Chiffon Trenches," André Leon Talley's highly-anticipated book — which was bumped up to a May release, after some early (juicy) excerpts started getting buzz — is a memoir that delves into the famed editor's time at Vogue and his relationships with influential figures in fashion, from Anna Wintour to Karl Lagerfeld, yes. But as Vanessa Friedman writes in the New York Times, it goes much deeper, from his upbringing in the Jim Crow South, to his relationship with his body and observations from decades in the industry. "So come for gossip... But stay for the truths inadvertently revealed," she says. {New York Times}

Staud collaborates with New Balance

On Thursday, Staud unveils its first activewear collection, made possible through a collaboration with New Balance. It includes apparel, bags and a shoe (the latter a new iteration of the New Balance 997 sneaker), with prices starting at $60 and capping out at $230. {Fashionista Inbox}

An ode to the J.Crew catalog of the '90s

In light of the news of J.Crew's bankruptcy filing, writer Sarah Brown reminisces about the heyday of the retailer's catalog in the late '80s and early '90s, which, she argues, "was my generation's preppy handbook." She talked to Net-a-Porter's Alison Loehnis, stylist Karla Welch and designer Peter Som, who also shared fond memories of its editorials. Brown explains: "J. Crew, rife with its idiosyncratic references, was a language we collectively spoke without even realizing it. For a company that mostly sold khakis and T-shirts (albeit expertly layered and rumpled just so), why did we all connect so deeply? Why does it resonate still?" {Town and Country}

