ACPR Is Hiring A Publicist In Fort Collins, Colorado

We’re seeking an established communicator to join our team as a Publicist. This position will report directly to the Founder. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or another relevant area with three to five years of post-graduate public relations experience, either at an agency or in-house. Ideal candidates will have experience with direct to consumer lifestyle brands, a sturdy rolodex of media relationships, and an impressive track record of press hits.

This is a full time, salaried position that starts at $50K with benefits including: paid time off, paid company holidays, holiday bonus, new business bonus, 50% health, dental, and vision insurance, mobile phone stipend, fitness stipend, annual enrichment trip and/or conference, regular team building activities, and employee meals.

Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Administrative:

Support Founder with day-to-day requests

Achieve monthly objectives set by Founder

Update and maintain all company lists: media tracking, press coverage, monthly pitches, monthly focuses, etc.

Contribute to the ACPR Blog

Other writing projects as assigned

Manage the creation of monthly status reports

Work with Founder to grow company exposure

Identify new business opportunities

Management:

Set weekly focuses for team

Develop monthly pitch angles

Review and approve pitches, email blasts, and outlets

Direct Rapid Response monthly flow

Provide monthly performance recaps and manage extra initiatives

Train new team members

Mentor team members

Lead Friday team meetings

Client Relations:

Develop strong relationships with clients

Act as point-of-contact for clients

Facilitate phone and email interviews with clients

Participate in annual and quarterly strategy calls with Founder

Attend in-person meetings with clients

Media Relations:

Develop strong relationships with media

Create PR Plans

Identify, pitch, and follow up with media

Create and distribute high impact and creative media email blasts

Rapid Response daily pitching

Identify and pitch feature story opportunities

Secure press hits: long lead, short lead, broadcast, and awards

Write press materials: fact sheets, bios, press releases, media alerts, pitch letters, etc.

Identify other client exposure opportunities: sponsored posts, gifting, trade shows, and events

Secure brand partnerships

Execute media visits and desksides

Oversee the planning of press previews and media events

Execute press previews and media events

Attend in-person meetings with media

Basic job requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or a related area

3-5 years of post-graduate public relations experience, either in an agency or in-house setting

Solid media relationships in the national beauty, home, and/or lifestyle categories

Impressive book of earned media placements

Excellent communicator—verbal, written, and beyond—with a strong understanding of both the AP and creative writing styles

Strategic thinker with endless amounts of creativity

Self-starter and multi-tasking master who’s highly organized, has the initiative to start and maintain projects, and is willing to go above and beyond the job description

Highly coachable, thrives on feedback, and subscribes to the “fail forward” mentality

Pop culture junkie and knows what’s hot in the press and to consumers

Passionate about the beauty, home, and lifestyle categories

Champion for indie brands

Proficient in Microsoft Office programs, Cision, InDesign, Canva, WordPress, and social media

All qualified candidates should send their resume and a short statement explaining why they want to work at ACPR to: hello@allysonconklinpr.com. No phone calls, please. Relocation assistance will be considered.