ACPR Is Hiring A Publicist In Fort Collins, Colorado
We’re seeking an established communicator to join our team as a Publicist. This position will report directly to the Founder. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or another relevant area with three to five years of post-graduate public relations experience, either at an agency or in-house. Ideal candidates will have experience with direct to consumer lifestyle brands, a sturdy rolodex of media relationships, and an impressive track record of press hits.
This is a full time, salaried position that starts at $50K with benefits including: paid time off, paid company holidays, holiday bonus, new business bonus, 50% health, dental, and vision insurance, mobile phone stipend, fitness stipend, annual enrichment trip and/or conference, regular team building activities, and employee meals.
Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Administrative:
- Support Founder with day-to-day requests
- Achieve monthly objectives set by Founder
- Update and maintain all company lists: media tracking, press coverage, monthly pitches, monthly focuses, etc.
- Contribute to the ACPR Blog
- Other writing projects as assigned
- Manage the creation of monthly status reports
- Work with Founder to grow company exposure
- Identify new business opportunities
Management:
- Set weekly focuses for team
- Develop monthly pitch angles
- Review and approve pitches, email blasts, and outlets
- Direct Rapid Response monthly flow
- Provide monthly performance recaps and manage extra initiatives
- Train new team members
- Mentor team members
- Lead Friday team meetings
Client Relations:
- Develop strong relationships with clients
- Act as point-of-contact for clients
- Facilitate phone and email interviews with clients
- Participate in annual and quarterly strategy calls with Founder
- Attend in-person meetings with clients
Media Relations:
- Develop strong relationships with media
- Create PR Plans
- Identify, pitch, and follow up with media
- Create and distribute high impact and creative media email blasts
- Rapid Response daily pitching
- Identify and pitch feature story opportunities
- Secure press hits: long lead, short lead, broadcast, and awards
- Write press materials: fact sheets, bios, press releases, media alerts, pitch letters, etc.
- Identify other client exposure opportunities: sponsored posts, gifting, trade shows, and events
- Secure brand partnerships
- Execute media visits and desksides
- Oversee the planning of press previews and media events
- Execute press previews and media events
- Attend in-person meetings with media
Basic job requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or a related area
- 3-5 years of post-graduate public relations experience, either in an agency or in-house setting
- Solid media relationships in the national beauty, home, and/or lifestyle categories
- Impressive book of earned media placements
- Excellent communicator—verbal, written, and beyond—with a strong understanding of both the AP and creative writing styles
- Strategic thinker with endless amounts of creativity
- Self-starter and multi-tasking master who’s highly organized, has the initiative to start and maintain projects, and is willing to go above and beyond the job description
- Highly coachable, thrives on feedback, and subscribes to the “fail forward” mentality
- Pop culture junkie and knows what’s hot in the press and to consumers
- Passionate about the beauty, home, and lifestyle categories
- Champion for indie brands
- Proficient in Microsoft Office programs, Cision, InDesign, Canva, WordPress, and social media
All qualified candidates should send their resume and a short statement explaining why they want to work at ACPR to: hello@allysonconklinpr.com. No phone calls, please. Relocation assistance will be considered.