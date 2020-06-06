ACPR Is Hiring A Publicist In Fort Collins, Colorado

Ideal candidates will have experience with direct to consumer lifestyle brands, a sturdy rolodex of media relationships, and an impressive track record of press hits.
We’re seeking an established communicator to join our team as a Publicist. This position will report directly to the Founder. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or another relevant area with three to five years of post-graduate public relations experience, either at an agency or in-house. Ideal candidates will have experience with direct to consumer lifestyle brands, a sturdy rolodex of media relationships, and an impressive track record of press hits.

This is a full time, salaried position that starts at $50K with benefits including: paid time off, paid company holidays, holiday bonus, new business bonus, 50% health, dental, and vision insurance, mobile phone stipend, fitness stipend, annual enrichment trip and/or conference, regular team building activities, and employee meals.

Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Administrative:

  • Support Founder with day-to-day requests
  • Achieve monthly objectives set by Founder
  • Update and maintain all company lists: media tracking, press coverage, monthly pitches, monthly focuses, etc.
  • Contribute to the ACPR Blog
  • Other writing projects as assigned
  • Manage the creation of monthly status reports
  • Work with Founder to grow company exposure
  • Identify new business opportunities

Management:

  • Set weekly focuses for team
  • Develop monthly pitch angles
  • Review and approve pitches, email blasts, and outlets
  • Direct Rapid Response monthly flow
  • Provide monthly performance recaps and manage extra initiatives
  • Train new team members
  • Mentor team members
  • Lead Friday team meetings

Client Relations:

  • Develop strong relationships with clients
  • Act as point-of-contact for clients
  • Facilitate phone and email interviews with clients
  • Participate in annual and quarterly strategy calls with Founder
  • Attend in-person meetings with clients

Media Relations:

  • Develop strong relationships with media
  • Create PR Plans
  • Identify, pitch, and follow up with media
  • Create and distribute high impact and creative media email blasts
  • Rapid Response daily pitching
  • Identify and pitch feature story opportunities
  • Secure press hits: long lead, short lead, broadcast, and awards
  • Write press materials: fact sheets, bios, press releases, media alerts, pitch letters, etc.
  • Identify other client exposure opportunities: sponsored posts, gifting, trade shows, and events
  • Secure brand partnerships
  • Execute media visits and desksides
  • Oversee the planning of press previews and media events
  • Execute press previews and media events
  • Attend in-person meetings with media

Basic job requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or a related area
  • 3-5 years of post-graduate public relations experience, either in an agency or in-house setting
  • Solid media relationships in the national beauty, home, and/or lifestyle categories
  • Impressive book of earned media placements
  • Excellent communicator—verbal, written, and beyond—with a strong understanding of both the AP and creative writing styles
  • Strategic thinker with endless amounts of creativity
  • Self-starter and multi-tasking master who’s highly organized, has the initiative to start and maintain projects, and is willing to go above and beyond the job description
  • Highly coachable, thrives on feedback, and subscribes to the “fail forward” mentality
  • Pop culture junkie and knows what’s hot in the press and to consumers
  • Passionate about the beauty, home, and lifestyle categories
  • Champion for indie brands
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office programs, Cision, InDesign, Canva, WordPress, and social media

All qualified candidates should send their resume and a short statement explaining why they want to work at ACPR to: hello@allysonconklinpr.com. No phone calls, please. Relocation assistance will be considered.

