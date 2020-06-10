Must Read: Alicia Keys Covers 'InStyle', Anna Wintour Issues an Apology for 'Hurtful and Intolerant' Mistakes

Photo: Swizz Beats, Egypt Dean and Genesis Dean/Courtesy of InStyle

Alicia Keys covers InStyle's July 2020 issue

After much of the world went into social isolation earlier this year, magazines found themselves needing to get creative about cover shoots. InStyle's solution for its July 2020 issue starring Alicia Keys? Tapping her husband Swizz Beats and her children Egypt and Genesis Dean to snap her at home. Christopher Bagley interviews the star about her career and how motherhood changed her. {InStyle}

Anna Wintour issues an apology for 'hurtful and intolerant' mistakes

In a note to staff, obtained by Sara Nathan of Page Six, Anna Wintour apologized to Vogue editors for "hurtful and intolerant" mistakes. "I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators," she writes. {Page Six}

Anok Yai pens an op-ed about racism in fashion

Following a tone-deaf Instagram post by fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, in which many felt she tokenized model Anok Yai, the model opens up to O about the incident. In her op-ed, she details her experiences as a Black immigrant in America and the racism she's witnessed working in the fashion industry. {O Magazine}

More companies join the Pack4Good initiative

One essential component to the sustainability conversation in fashion is packaging, with paper-based packing leading to untold damages to the climate. Canopy is attempting to change that with its Pack4Good initiative, which calls for brands to commit to innovative solutions and recycled materials in their packaging. Eleven more brands have signed up, including Stella McCartney, Mara Hoffman and Aritzia. {Canopy}

Rent the Runway partners with Color Me Courtney

Fans of blogger Color Me Courtney, aka Courtney Quinn, will be delighted by her collaboration with Rent the Runway. Packed with colorful pieces — Courtney's signature — the line is available in sizes 0 through 18. {Rent the Runway}

