The 77 Best CFDA Awards Looks of All Time

Since 1980, the CFDA Awards have been a glamorous occasion to toast the American fashion industry in style. It's a night to celebrate the work of designers, but it's also an opportunity for them to show off the best of their work on their favorite muses — and that has given us plenty of epic celebrity red-carpet moments over the years.
In no particular order (though, we must, must begin with that Rihanna dress), see the all-time best looks from the CFDA Awards in the gallery ahead.
