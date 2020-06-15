The 77 Best CFDA Awards Looks of All Time

The 77 Best CFDA Awards Looks of All Time

In no particular order (though, we must, must begin with that Rihanna dress.)
Since 1980, the CFDA Awards have been a glamorous occasion to toast the American fashion industry in style. It's a night to celebrate the work of designers, but it's also an opportunity for them to show off the best of their work on their favorite muses — and that has given us plenty of epic celebrity red-carpet moments over the years. 

In no particular order (though, we must, must begin with that Rihanna dress), see the all-time best looks from the CFDA Awards in the gallery ahead.

Gia Coppola Proenza Schouler CFDA Awards 2014
Rihanna Adam Selman CFDA Awards 2014 2
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen CFDA Awards 2011
77
Gallery
77 Images

