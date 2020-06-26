130+ Fourth of July Sales to Shop Now

An excuse to peruse all the magnificent deals the web has to offer.

Photo: Courtesy of Solid & Striped

Ahead of July 4th, our favorite brands and retailers have rolled out a series of discounts on everything from swimwear to denim shorts, so you can stock your wardrobe for the rest of the summer. Pour yourself a cold lemonade and pick a spot in the sun to peruse all the magnificent deals the web has to offer over the next week, because a Fourth of July weekend spent grilling, swimming, watching fireworks and shopping is a weekend well spent. Have a good (and safe) week, everybody!

Abercrombie & Fitch: Up to 60% off select styles.

Adrianna Papell: 25% off everything.

Adidas: Up to 50% off select styles.

Aldo: 50% off original price on select styles.

Alice + Olivia: Up to 80% off select styles.

Alpha Industries: 50% off sale.

Amo: Extra 20% off sale.

Andie: 10% off when you spend $100; 15% off when you spend $150; 20% when you spend $200; Spend $100 to receive 10% off on archive sale items.

Andre Assous: Up to 50% off select styles with code HAPPYFOURTH.

Aritzia: Up to 60% off select styles.

Asos: Up to 70% off select styles.

Azazie: 10% off orders of $100+.

Baggu: Up to 60% off past season styles.

Banana Republic: Extra 60% off sale; up to 60% off everything.

Bandier: Extra 30% off all sale.

Ban.do: Discounts on select styles.

Baublebar: Discounts on select styles.

BCBGeneration: 50% off everything.

Bee & Kin: 30% off everything.

Bergdorf Goodman: Up to 60% off select styles.

Birchbox: Discounts on select styles.

BLANKNYC: 20% off men's sale.

Bloomingdale's: 20% off when you spend $100; 25% off when you spend $200; 30% off when you spend $400 or more on items labeled SAVEMORE.

Bluebella: Up to 50% off select styles.

Blush Mark: 30% off on orders over $30.

BNKR: 20% off select styles with code EXTRA20.

Boden: 50% off sale, extra 10% off with code N4H9.

Bold Dots: 25% off everything.

Boohoo: 60% off everything.

Brabar: 20% off all bras, bralettes, sports bras and comfy undies with code JULY4.

Burton: Up to 60% off everything.

Callahan: Discounts on select styles.

Calvin Klein: Extra 50% off sale.

Calzedonia: Free swim bottom with any purchase of a bikini or one-piece.

Century 21: Up to 80% off select styles.

Charlotte Stone: 35% off select styles.

Chinese Laundry: 30% off everything.

Coach: 50% off all sale.

Coclico: 40% off select styles.

Comrad: 25% off when you spend $60; 30% off when you spend $80; 35% off when you spend $100.

Cos: Discounts on select styles.

Cupshe: Discounts on select styles.

Daniel Patrick: Up to 80% off select styles.

DeMellier: Discounts on select styles.

Dolls Kill: 20% off everything with code SUMMER.

Draper James: Discounts on select styles.

The Dreslyn: Up to 70% off when you take 30% off order with code TAKE30.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes: Buy one, get one 50% off sandals with code BOGOSUN.

Eberjey: Discounts on select styles.

Eddie Bauer: 50% off everything.

Ei8ht Dreams: Up to 75% off with code EXTRA25.

Eleven Six: Extra 20% off select styles with code EXTRASPRINGLOVE20.

Eloquii: Up to 80% off select styles.

Etica: 20% off everything.

Express: Extra 50% off.

Farfetch: Up to 70% off select styles.



Finery London: 30% off new collection with code TREAT30; 50% off select styles.

Florsheim: 50% off select end of season styles with code SPD22.

Fossil: Up to 50% off sale.

Franco Sarto: 60% off sandals with code FRANCOFOURTH.

Frankies Bikinis: 20% off everything with code STARS.

The Frankie Shop: Discounts on select styles.

FWRD: Up to 65% off select styles.

Gauge81: 50% off sale.

Gigi C Bikinis: Extra 50% off sale with code SALEONSALE.

GiGi New York: 40% off select styles.

GILT: Flash sales on hard-to-find vintage.

Genuine People: Up to 70% off select styles.

Good American: Discounts on select styles.

Grey State: 30% off everything with code JULY4.

Hat Attack: 25% off everything with code FREEDOM25.

Heartloom: 30% off everything.

H&M: 10% off everything.

Hobo: Up to 65% off select styles.

Hollie Watman: 50% off with code SPRINGSALE.

Houzz: Up to 80% off select styles.

Hunter: Up to 40% off select styles.

Imago-A: 25% off everything.

Intermix: Discounts on select styles.

Intimissimi: Buy one bra, get one panty free; up to 50% off sale.

Jade Swim: Discounts on select styles.

J Brand: Up to 60% off; extra 20% off sale with code VIP20.

J.Crew: 60% off summer faves with code SALEAWAY.

Kangol: 15% off everything.

Kappa: 30% off everything with code FIREWORKS.

Kate Spade New York: Extra 40% off sale with code EXTRA40.

Keds: Extra 15% off clearance.

Kendra Scott: Up to 50% off select styles.

Kipling: 30% off select styles with code SHINEBRIGHT.

K-Swiss: A gift with purchase on orders over $120.

Kurt Lyle: Discounts on select styles.

Labucq: Up to 60% off select styles.

Lacausa: 30% off already marked down items.

La Garçonne: Up to 70% off select styles.

Lane Bryant: Up to 50% off sale.

Le Box Blanc: Up to 50% off select styles.

LeSportsac: Up to 50% off sale.

Levi's: Extra 50% off sale with code HOTSTUFF.

Leset: Discounts on select styles.

Lisa Marie Fernandez: Discounts on select styles.

Lisa Says Gah: Up to 60% off select styles.

Loft: 70% off sunny day must-haves with code SUNNY; 40% off almost all other full-price styles with code SUNNY.

Lorac: 25% off everything; gift with any $35 purchase.

Loup: 15% with code SUNSHINE4.

Lovehoney: Up to 50% off select items.

Macy's: Extra 70% off women's fashion.

Madewell: Discounts on select styles.

Maje: Enjoy 20% off all styles.

Manner Market: 25% off with code HAPPY4TH.

Mango: Up to 50% off select styles.

Marimekko: Up to 40% off.

Mark & Graham: Extra 25% off sale styles with code SUMMER.

Mary Young: 20% off everything with code OHCANADA.

Matches Fashion: Up to 80% off select styles.

Michael Stars: 20% off $100 with code SUMMER20; 25% off $250 with code SUMMER25; 30% off $500 with code SUMMER30.

Mikoh: 30% off sale with code FIREWORKS30.

Mille: Extra 50% off sale with code EXTRA50OFF.

Moda Operandi: Up to 65% off select styles.

Modcloth: Extra 40% off sale.

Mr. Larkin: Extra 20% off summer sale items with code MORELOVE20; 25% of all sales will be donated to Dignity in Schools and Black Feminist Future.

Naadam: Up to 30% off.

Nasty Gal: 60% off everything.

Need Supply Co.: Up to 60% off select styles.

Nicholas K: Discounts on select styles.

Nicole Miller: Discounts on select styles.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off select styles.

NY & Co.: Up to 80% off everything.

Oak + Fort: 20% off sale with code SITE20.

The Odells: 25% off everything.

Old Navy: 50% off all shirts and blouses.

Onia: Discounts on select styles.

Only Hearts: 60% off select styles.

& Other Stories: Up to 60% off sale.

Perricone MD: Up to 50% off select products.

Pixie Market: Discounts on select styles.

Quay Australia: buy one, get one free from 6/30-7/5.

Rachel Antonoff: Extra 20% off select styles.

Rag & Bone: Up to 40% off select styles.

Rebecca Minkoff: Up to 75% off select styles.

Rebecca Taylor: Discounts on select styles.

The RealReal: Up to 50% off select styles.

Revolve: Up to 65% off select styles.

Rhode: Discounts on select styles.

Rifle Paper Co.: 15% off orders under $50; 20% off orders of $50 or more; 25% off orders of $100 or more.

Russell Athletic: Spend $75, get $20 off your purchase.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 70% off select styles.

Saks Off 5th: Take 25% off your entire purchase of $150 or more.

Saylor: 20% off everything.

Sea Star Beachwear: Discounts on select styles.

Sephora: Up to 50% off select items.

Seraphine: Up to 50% off.

Shopbop: Up to 40% off select styles.

Skagen: Up to 70% off sale.

Solara Suncare: 20% off orders of 100+ with code JULY4.

Solid & Striped: Discounts on select styles.

Still Here: 20% off with code REDWHITEBLUE.

Stutterheim: Up to 70% off select styles.

The Stell: 30% off full-priced items with code FORYOU30.

Steve Madden: Up to 70% off select styles.

Sunglass Hut: Red, white and blue sunnies are 20% off through July.

Tani USA: Discounts on select styles.

Tanya Taylor: Discounts on select styles.

Target: Discounts on select styles.

Tarte: Discount on select styles.

Teva: Up to 50% Off select styles.

Thrilling: 15% off everything with code JULYSALE15.

Tiare Hawaii: Discount on select styles.

Topshop: Up to 60% off select styles.

Trina Turk: Extra 30% off sale.

True Religion: Up to 40% off everything.

Ulta: Up to 50% off select items.

Urban Outfitters: Discounts on select styles.

Urban Skin Rx: 20% off everything with code LIBERTEA20

Vestiaire Collective: Up to 50% off sale.

Vincero: Up to 20% off everything.

Vitamin A: 20% off red, white blue styles with code JULY4THSALE.

West & Willow: 30% off everything.

What Goes Around Comes Around: 50% off everything.

Wol Hide: 30% off all sweaters.

Yoox: Up to 40% off sale.



Yumi Kim: Extra 30% off with code COZY30.

