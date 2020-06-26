130+ Fourth of July Sales to Shop Now
Ahead of July 4th, our favorite brands and retailers have rolled out a series of discounts on everything from swimwear to denim shorts, so you can stock your wardrobe for the rest of the summer. Pour yourself a cold lemonade and pick a spot in the sun to peruse all the magnificent deals the web has to offer over the next week, because a Fourth of July weekend spent grilling, swimming, watching fireworks and shopping is a weekend well spent. Have a good (and safe) week, everybody!
Abercrombie & Fitch: Up to 60% off select styles.
Adrianna Papell: 25% off everything.
Adidas: Up to 50% off select styles.
Aldo: 50% off original price on select styles.
Alice + Olivia: Up to 80% off select styles.
Alpha Industries: 50% off sale.
Amo: Extra 20% off sale.
Andie: 10% off when you spend $100; 15% off when you spend $150; 20% when you spend $200; Spend $100 to receive 10% off on archive sale items.
Andre Assous: Up to 50% off select styles with code HAPPYFOURTH.
Aritzia: Up to 60% off select styles.
Asos: Up to 70% off select styles.
Azazie: 10% off orders of $100+.
Baggu: Up to 60% off past season styles.
Banana Republic: Extra 60% off sale; up to 60% off everything.
Bandier: Extra 30% off all sale.
Ban.do: Discounts on select styles.
Baublebar: Discounts on select styles.
BCBGeneration: 50% off everything.
Bee & Kin: 30% off everything.
Bergdorf Goodman: Up to 60% off select styles.
Birchbox: Discounts on select styles.
BLANKNYC: 20% off men's sale.
Bloomingdale's: 20% off when you spend $100; 25% off when you spend $200; 30% off when you spend $400 or more on items labeled SAVEMORE.
Bluebella: Up to 50% off select styles.
Blush Mark: 30% off on orders over $30.
BNKR: 20% off select styles with code EXTRA20.
Boden: 50% off sale, extra 10% off with code N4H9.
Bold Dots: 25% off everything.
Boohoo: 60% off everything.
Brabar: 20% off all bras, bralettes, sports bras and comfy undies with code JULY4.
Burton: Up to 60% off everything.
Callahan: Discounts on select styles.
Calvin Klein: Extra 50% off sale.
Calzedonia: Free swim bottom with any purchase of a bikini or one-piece.
Century 21: Up to 80% off select styles.
Charlotte Stone: 35% off select styles.
Chinese Laundry: 30% off everything.
Coach: 50% off all sale.
Coclico: 40% off select styles.
Comrad: 25% off when you spend $60; 30% off when you spend $80; 35% off when you spend $100.
Cos: Discounts on select styles.
Cupshe: Discounts on select styles.
Daniel Patrick: Up to 80% off select styles.
DeMellier: Discounts on select styles.
Dolls Kill: 20% off everything with code SUMMER.
Draper James: Discounts on select styles.
The Dreslyn: Up to 70% off when you take 30% off order with code TAKE30.
Dr. Scholl's Shoes: Buy one, get one 50% off sandals with code BOGOSUN.
Eberjey: Discounts on select styles.
Eddie Bauer: 50% off everything.
Ei8ht Dreams: Up to 75% off with code EXTRA25.
Eleven Six: Extra 20% off select styles with code EXTRASPRINGLOVE20.
Eloquii: Up to 80% off select styles.
Etica: 20% off everything.
Express: Extra 50% off.
Farfetch: Up to 70% off select styles.
Finery London: 30% off new collection with code TREAT30; 50% off select styles.
Florsheim: 50% off select end of season styles with code SPD22.
Fossil: Up to 50% off sale.
Franco Sarto: 60% off sandals with code FRANCOFOURTH.
Frankies Bikinis: 20% off everything with code STARS.
The Frankie Shop: Discounts on select styles.
FWRD: Up to 65% off select styles.
Gauge81: 50% off sale.
Gigi C Bikinis: Extra 50% off sale with code SALEONSALE.
GiGi New York: 40% off select styles.
GILT: Flash sales on hard-to-find vintage.
Genuine People: Up to 70% off select styles.
Good American: Discounts on select styles.
Grey State: 30% off everything with code JULY4.
Hat Attack: 25% off everything with code FREEDOM25.
Heartloom: 30% off everything.
H&M: 10% off everything.
Hobo: Up to 65% off select styles.
Hollie Watman: 50% off with code SPRINGSALE.
Houzz: Up to 80% off select styles.
Hunter: Up to 40% off select styles.
Imago-A: 25% off everything.
Intermix: Discounts on select styles.
Intimissimi: Buy one bra, get one panty free; up to 50% off sale.
Jade Swim: Discounts on select styles.
J Brand: Up to 60% off; extra 20% off sale with code VIP20.
J.Crew: 60% off summer faves with code SALEAWAY.
Kangol: 15% off everything.
Kappa: 30% off everything with code FIREWORKS.
Kate Spade New York: Extra 40% off sale with code EXTRA40.
Keds: Extra 15% off clearance.
Kendra Scott: Up to 50% off select styles.
Kipling: 30% off select styles with code SHINEBRIGHT.
K-Swiss: A gift with purchase on orders over $120.
Kurt Lyle: Discounts on select styles.
Labucq: Up to 60% off select styles.
Lacausa: 30% off already marked down items.
La Garçonne: Up to 70% off select styles.
Lane Bryant: Up to 50% off sale.
Le Box Blanc: Up to 50% off select styles.
LeSportsac: Up to 50% off sale.
Levi's: Extra 50% off sale with code HOTSTUFF.
Leset: Discounts on select styles.
Lisa Marie Fernandez: Discounts on select styles.
Lisa Says Gah: Up to 60% off select styles.
Loft: 70% off sunny day must-haves with code SUNNY; 40% off almost all other full-price styles with code SUNNY.
Lorac: 25% off everything; gift with any $35 purchase.
Loup: 15% with code SUNSHINE4.
Lovehoney: Up to 50% off select items.
Macy's: Extra 70% off women's fashion.
Madewell: Discounts on select styles.
Maje: Enjoy 20% off all styles.
Manner Market: 25% off with code HAPPY4TH.
Mango: Up to 50% off select styles.
Marimekko: Up to 40% off.
Mark & Graham: Extra 25% off sale styles with code SUMMER.
Mary Young: 20% off everything with code OHCANADA.
Matches Fashion: Up to 80% off select styles.
Michael Stars: 20% off $100 with code SUMMER20; 25% off $250 with code SUMMER25; 30% off $500 with code SUMMER30.
Mikoh: 30% off sale with code FIREWORKS30.
Mille: Extra 50% off sale with code EXTRA50OFF.
Moda Operandi: Up to 65% off select styles.
Modcloth: Extra 40% off sale.
Mr. Larkin: Extra 20% off summer sale items with code MORELOVE20; 25% of all sales will be donated to Dignity in Schools and Black Feminist Future.
Naadam: Up to 30% off.
Nasty Gal: 60% off everything.
Need Supply Co.: Up to 60% off select styles.
Nicholas K: Discounts on select styles.
Nicole Miller: Discounts on select styles.
Nordstrom: Up to 60% off select styles.
NY & Co.: Up to 80% off everything.
Oak + Fort: 20% off sale with code SITE20.
The Odells: 25% off everything.
Old Navy: 50% off all shirts and blouses.
Onia: Discounts on select styles.
Only Hearts: 60% off select styles.
& Other Stories: Up to 60% off sale.
Perricone MD: Up to 50% off select products.
Pixie Market: Discounts on select styles.
Quay Australia: buy one, get one free from 6/30-7/5.
Rachel Antonoff: Extra 20% off select styles.
Rag & Bone: Up to 40% off select styles.
Rebecca Minkoff: Up to 75% off select styles.
Rebecca Taylor: Discounts on select styles.
The RealReal: Up to 50% off select styles.
Revolve: Up to 65% off select styles.
Rhode: Discounts on select styles.
Rifle Paper Co.: 15% off orders under $50; 20% off orders of $50 or more; 25% off orders of $100 or more.
Russell Athletic: Spend $75, get $20 off your purchase.
Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 70% off select styles.
Saks Off 5th: Take 25% off your entire purchase of $150 or more.
Saylor: 20% off everything.
Sea Star Beachwear: Discounts on select styles.
Sephora: Up to 50% off select items.
Seraphine: Up to 50% off.
Shopbop: Up to 40% off select styles.
Skagen: Up to 70% off sale.
Solara Suncare: 20% off orders of 100+ with code JULY4.
Solid & Striped: Discounts on select styles.
Still Here: 20% off with code REDWHITEBLUE.
Stutterheim: Up to 70% off select styles.
The Stell: 30% off full-priced items with code FORYOU30.
Steve Madden: Up to 70% off select styles.
Sunglass Hut: Red, white and blue sunnies are 20% off through July.
Tani USA: Discounts on select styles.
Tanya Taylor: Discounts on select styles.
Target: Discounts on select styles.
Tarte: Discount on select styles.
Teva: Up to 50% Off select styles.
Thrilling: 15% off everything with code JULYSALE15.
Tiare Hawaii: Discount on select styles.
Topshop: Up to 60% off select styles.
Trina Turk: Extra 30% off sale.
True Religion: Up to 40% off everything.
Ulta: Up to 50% off select items.
Urban Outfitters: Discounts on select styles.
Urban Skin Rx: 20% off everything with code LIBERTEA20
Vestiaire Collective: Up to 50% off sale.
Vincero: Up to 20% off everything.
Vitamin A: 20% off red, white blue styles with code JULY4THSALE.
West & Willow: 30% off everything.
What Goes Around Comes Around: 50% off everything.
Wol Hide: 30% off all sweaters.
Yoox: Up to 40% off sale.
Yumi Kim: Extra 30% off with code COZY30.
Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.