130+ Fourth of July Sales to Shop Now

An excuse to peruse all the magnificent deals the web has to offer.
Ahead of July 4th, our favorite brands and retailers have rolled out a series of discounts on everything from swimwear to denim shorts, so you can stock your wardrobe for the rest of the summer. Pour yourself a cold lemonade and pick a spot in the sun to peruse all the magnificent deals the web has to offer over the next week, because a Fourth of July weekend spent grilling, swimming, watching fireworks and shopping is a weekend well spent. Have a good (and safe) week, everybody!

Abercrombie & Fitch: Up to 60% off select styles. 

Adrianna Papell: 25% off everything.

Adidas: Up to 50% off select styles. 

Aldo50% off original price on select styles. 

Alice + Olivia: Up to 80% off select styles.

Alpha Industries: 50% off sale. 

Amo: Extra 20% off sale. 

Andie: 10% off when you spend $100; 15% off when you spend $150; 20% when you spend $200; Spend $100 to receive 10% off on archive sale items. 

Andre Assous: Up to 50% off select styles with code HAPPYFOURTH. 

Aritzia: Up to 60% off select styles.

Asos: Up to 70% off select styles.

Azazie: 10% off orders of $100+. 

Baggu: Up to 60% off past season styles.

Banana Republic: Extra 60% off sale; up to 60% off everything. 

Bandier: Extra 30% off all sale.

Ban.do: Discounts on select styles.

Baublebar: Discounts on select styles.

BCBGeneration: 50% off everything.

Bee & Kin: 30% off everything. 

Bergdorf Goodman: Up to 60% off select styles.

Birchbox: Discounts on select styles. 

BLANKNYC: 20% off men's sale. 

Bloomingdale's: 20% off when you spend $100; 25% off when you spend $200; 30% off when you spend $400 or more on items labeled SAVEMORE. 

Bluebella: Up to 50% off select styles.

Blush Mark: 30% off on orders over $30. 

BNKR: 20% off select styles with code EXTRA20. 

Boden: 50% off sale, extra 10% off with code N4H9. 

Bold Dots: 25% off everything. 

Boohoo: 60% off everything.

Brabar: 20% off all bras, bralettes, sports bras and comfy undies with code JULY4. 

Burton: Up to 60% off everything. 

Callahan: Discounts on select styles.

Calvin KleinExtra 50% off sale. 

Calzedonia: Free swim bottom with any purchase of a bikini or one-piece. 

Century 21: Up to 80% off select styles.

Charlotte Stone: 35% off select styles.

Chinese Laundry: 30% off everything. 

Coach: 50% off all sale.

Coclico: 40% off select styles. 

Comrad: 25% off when you spend $60; 30% off when you spend $80; 35% off when you spend $100. 

Cos: Discounts on select styles. 

Cupshe: Discounts on select styles. 

Daniel Patrick: Up to 80% off select styles.

DeMellier: Discounts on select styles.

Dolls Kill: 20% off everything with code SUMMER. 

Draper James: Discounts on select styles. 

The Dreslyn: Up to 70% off when you take 30% off order with code TAKE30. 

Dr. Scholl's Shoes: Buy one, get one 50% off sandals with code BOGOSUN. 

Eberjey: Discounts on select styles. 

Eddie Bauer: 50% off everything. 

Ei8ht Dreams: Up to 75% off with code EXTRA25. 

Eleven Six: Extra 20% off select styles with code EXTRASPRINGLOVE20. 

Eloquii: Up to 80% off select styles. 

Etica: 20% off everything. 

Express: Extra 50% off. 

Farfetch: Up to 70% off select styles.

Finery London30% off new collection with code TREAT30; 50% off select styles.

Florsheim: 50% off select end of season styles with code SPD22. 

Fossil: Up to 50% off sale. 

Franco Sarto: 60% off sandals with code FRANCOFOURTH. 

Frankies Bikinis: 20% off everything with code STARS. 

The Frankie Shop: Discounts on select styles.

FWRD: Up to 65% off select styles.

Gauge81: 50% off sale.  

Gigi C Bikinis: Extra 50% off sale with code SALEONSALE. 

GiGi New York: 40% off select styles. 

GILT: Flash sales on hard-to-find vintage.

Genuine People: Up to 70% off select styles.

Good American: Discounts on select styles. 

Grey State: 30% off everything with code JULY4. 

Hat Attack: 25% off everything with code FREEDOM25. 

Heartloom: 30% off everything. 

H&M10% off everything. 

Hobo: Up to 65% off select styles. 

Hollie Watman50% off with code SPRINGSALE. 

Houzz: Up to 80% off select styles.

Hunter: Up to 40% off select styles. 

Imago-A: 25% off everything. 

Intermix: Discounts on select styles. 

Intimissimi: Buy one bra, get one panty free; up to 50% off sale. 

Jade Swim: Discounts on select styles. 

J Brand: Up to 60% off; extra 20% off sale with code VIP20. 

J.Crew: 60% off summer faves with code SALEAWAY. 

Kangol: 15% off everything. 

Kappa: 30% off everything with code FIREWORKS. 

Kate Spade New York: Extra 40% off sale with code EXTRA40.

Keds: Extra 15% off clearance. 

Kendra Scott: Up to 50% off select styles.

Kipling: 30% off select styles with code SHINEBRIGHT. 

K-Swiss: A gift with purchase on orders over $120. 

Kurt Lyle: Discounts on select styles.

Labucq: Up to 60% off select styles. 

Lacausa: 30% off already marked down items. 

La Garçonne: Up to 70% off select styles. 

Lane Bryant: Up to 50% off sale. 

Le Box Blanc: Up to 50% off select styles.

LeSportsac: Up to 50% off sale.

Levi's: Extra 50% off sale with code HOTSTUFF. 

Leset: Discounts on select styles. 

Lisa Marie Fernandez: Discounts on select styles.

Lisa Says Gah: Up to 60% off select styles.

Loft: 70% off sunny day must-haves with code SUNNY; 40% off almost all other full-price styles with code SUNNY.  

Lorac: 25% off everything; gift with any $35 purchase. 

Loup: 15% with code SUNSHINE4. 

Lovehoney: Up to 50% off select items.

Macy's: Extra 70% off women's fashion. 

Madewell: Discounts on select styles. 

Maje: Enjoy 20% off all styles. 

Manner Market: 25% off with code HAPPY4TH. 

Mango: Up to 50% off select styles.

Marimekko: Up to 40% off. 

Mark & Graham: Extra 25% off sale styles with code SUMMER. 

Mary Young: 20% off everything with code OHCANADA. 

Matches Fashion: Up to 80% off select styles.

Michael Stars: 20% off $100 with code SUMMER20; 25% off $250 with code SUMMER25; 30% off $500 with code SUMMER30. 

Mikoh: 30% off sale with code FIREWORKS30. 

Mille: Extra 50% off sale with code EXTRA50OFF. 

Moda Operandi: Up to 65% off select styles.

Modcloth: Extra 40% off sale.

Mr. LarkinExtra 20% off summer sale items with code MORELOVE20; 25% of all sales will be donated to Dignity in Schools and Black Feminist Future.

Naadam: Up to 30% off. 

Nasty Gal: 60% off everything.

Need Supply Co.: Up to 60% off select styles.

Nicholas K: Discounts on select styles.

Nicole Miller: Discounts on select styles.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off select styles.

NY & Co.: Up to 80% off everything. 

Oak + Fort: 20% off sale with code SITE20. 

The Odells: 25% off everything. 

Old Navy: 50% off all shirts and blouses. 

Onia: Discounts on select styles. 

Only Hearts: 60% off select styles.

& Other Stories: Up to 60% off sale. 

Perricone MD: Up to 50% off select products. 

Pixie Market: Discounts on select styles.

Quay Australia: buy one, get one free from 6/30-7/5. 

Rachel Antonoff: Extra 20% off select styles. 

Rag & Bone: Up to 40% off select styles. 

Rebecca Minkoff: Up to 75% off select styles.

Rebecca Taylor: Discounts on select styles. 

The RealReal: Up to 50% off select styles.

Revolve: Up to 65% off select styles.

Rhode: Discounts on select styles. 

Rifle Paper Co.: 15% off orders under $50; 20% off orders of $50 or more; 25% off orders of $100 or more. 

Russell Athletic: Spend $75, get $20 off your purchase. 

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 70% off select styles. 

Saks Off 5th: Take 25% off your entire purchase of $150 or more. 

Saylor: 20% off everything. 

Sea Star Beachwear: Discounts on select styles. 

Sephora: Up to 50% off select items.

Seraphine: Up to 50% off. 

Shopbop: Up to 40% off select styles.

Skagen: Up to 70% off sale.

Solara Suncare: 20% off orders of 100+ with code JULY4. 

Solid & Striped: Discounts on select styles. 

Still Here: 20% off with code REDWHITEBLUE. 

Stutterheim: Up to 70% off select styles.

The Stell: 30% off full-priced items with code FORYOU30. 

Steve Madden: Up to 70% off select styles.

Sunglass Hut: Red, white and blue sunnies are 20% off through July. 

Tani USA: Discounts on select styles. 

Tanya TaylorDiscounts on select styles. 

Target: Discounts on select styles. 

Tarte: Discount on select styles.

Teva: Up to 50% Off select styles.

Thrilling: 15% off everything with code JULYSALE15. 

Tiare HawaiiDiscount on select styles.

Topshop: Up to 60% off select styles.

Trina TurkExtra 30% off sale.

True Religion: Up to 40% off everything. 

Ulta: Up to 50% off select items.

Urban Outfitters: Discounts on select styles.

Urban Skin Rx: 20% off everything with code LIBERTEA20

Vestiaire Collective: Up to 50% off sale.

Vincero: Up to 20% off everything. 

Vitamin A: 20% off red, white blue styles with code JULY4THSALE. 

West & Willow: 30% off everything. 

What Goes Around Comes Around: 50% off everything. 

Wol Hide: 30% off all sweaters. 

Yoox: Up to 40% off sale.

Yumi Kim: Extra 30% off with code COZY30. 

