Must Read: Going Beyond Corporate Diversity Strategy, American Eagle Outfitters Launches New Brand

When corporate diversity strategies aren't enough

Diversity and inclusion boards or positions aren't enough to keep brands from making racist "mistakes." To get beyond this, companies need to articulate an ROI for their D&I strategies and check in on them as regularly and as rigorously as they would any company initiative with financial repercussions. {Business of Fashion}

American Eagle Outfitters is launching a new brand

It may be a tough economy for retail, but that's not stopping American Eagle Outfitters from launching a new brand: Unsubscribed. The new brand will stock accessories and apparel made by other labels, like Veja and Boyish, and will open as a brick-and-mortar store in East Hampton. Unsubscribed is the fourth brand in American Eagle Outfitters' portfolio, following American Eagle, Aerie and Todd Snyder. {WWD}

Johnson & Johnson will stop selling skin-whitening lotions

Consumer giant Johnson & Johnson has announced that it will stop selling certain products distributed primarily in Asia and the Middle East that are used as skin-whiteners by some customers. Though the company claims that the products were never intended as anything other than dark spot reducers, some ads for the products say they allow consumers to "whiten more thoroughly." {New York Times}

Outdoor apparel brands are boycotting Facebook and Instagram

Facebook has been censured by many who see it taking too soft a stance on hate speech and disinformation. Now a number of outdoor apparel brands including Patagonia, the North Face and REI are pledging not to advertise with the social media giant (which also owns Instagram) in the month of July in response to a boycotting call from civil rights organizations. {AdAge}

How to support Black-owned businesses long-term

Many Black businesses are finding themselves newly in the spotlight right now, but all that attention doesn't mean much unless it's sustained over time. To support Black-owned businesses in an ongoing way, customers can make repeat purchases, spread the word, sign up for brand newsletters and leave positive reviews. {Teen Vogue}

