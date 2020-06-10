170+ Black Beauty Editors, Hairstylists, Makeup Artists, Influencers and More You Should Already Be Following
As a fashion and beauty publication, the very least we can do is use our platform — today and everyday — to amplify the voices of the many talented Black people who make this industry what it is.
In addition to continuing to tell their stories individually, we've shared a list of Black fashion editors, bloggers, influencers, designers, stylists and models that we think should be on your radar, if they aren't already. We've also compiled a list of 300+ Black-owned and founded beauty brands and 100+ Black-owned fashion brands to shop. Now, we're focusing specifically on creatives in the beauty space, highlighting Black beauty editors and writers, hairstylists, makeup artists, brand founders, executives, nail artist, influencers, as well as dermatologists, cosmetic chemists and estheticians doing major things in the industry. Follow them, listen to their stories, amplify them, support their projects, tell your colleagues and employees about them and hire them, if you can.
This is by no means comprehensive and we will continually update this list.
Editors & Writers
Aimee Simeon, @aimeeamazing
Ama Kwarteng, @amakwarteng
Ashley Weatherford, @ashley.weatherford/ @sincerelyash
Blake Newby, @blakelawren/ @blakelawren
Chloe Hall, @hallchloe/ @chloehall
Courtney Higgs, @court_higgs
Dana Oliver, @_danaoliver/ @_danaoliver
Darian Symone Harvin, @darian/ @dariansymone
Deena Campbell Sengstacke, @deencampbell
Essence Grant, @theessenceof_/ @theessenceof_
Gabi Thorne, @lareinanegraa/ @lareinanegraa
Jackie Fields, @imthe_hunter
Jacqueline Laurean Yates, @jacquelinelaurean/ @jlaurean_
Jamé Jackson, @theblondemisfit/ @theblondemisfit
Janell M. Hickman, @jmargaretbeauty/ @jmargaretbeauty
Jessica Cruel, @jcruel/@j_cruel
Jihan Forbes, @itsjihanm/ @itsjihanm
Julee Wilson, @missjulee/ @missjulee
Kayla Greaves, @kaylaagreaves/ @kaylaagreaves
Khalea Underwood, @letsbekhalear/ @letsbekhalear
Lara Adekola, @lara.adekola
Marielle Bobo, @mariellebobo/ @maricbobo
Maya Allen, @mayaalenaa/ @mayaalena
Megan O'Neill, @megagirl
Nerisha Penrose, @gilnamednee/ @nerishapinrose
Nykia Spradley, @nyksprads/ @nyksprads
Rhea Cartwright, @its_rhea
Shammara Lawrence, @itsshammara/ @itsshammara
Siraad Dirshe, @sdirshe/ @s_dirshe
Tahirah Hairston, @tahairy/ @tahairyy
Tanisha Pina, @tanishapina/ @loltanisha
Taylor Bryant, @taylagram/ @tay11090
Tembe Denton-Hurst, @tembae/ @tembae
Hairstylists
Angela Christine, @angelacstyles/ @angelacstyles
Camille Friend, @camille_friend/ @blackeyevenus
Cyndia Harvey, @cyndiaharvey/ @cyndiaharvey
Dante Blandshaw, @danteblandshaw/ @dantesvision
Eric Williams, @ericwilliams124
Felicia Burrows, @feliciaburrowshair
Felicia Leatherwood, @lovingyourhair/ @lovingyourhair
Hos Hounkpatin, @hoshounkpatin
Jamika Wilson, @jamikawilson/ @jamikawilson
Johnny Wright, @johnnywright220/ @johnny_wright
Lacy Redway, @lacyredway/ @lacyredway
Malaika Frazier, @malaikafrazier
Marcia Hamilton, @marciahamilton/ @marciahamilton
Miles Jeffries, @milesjeffrieshair/ @milesjeffries
Naeemah Lafond, @naemaahlafond
Nai'vasha Johnson, @naivashaintl
Nicole Mangrum, @nicolemangrumhair/ @nicole_mangrum
Nikki Nelms, @nikkinelms/ @nikkinelms
Pekela Riley, @pekelariley
Randy Stodghill, @hairjunkierandy, @hairjunkierandy
Takisha Sturdivant, @takishahair/ @takishahair
Ted Gibson, @tedgibson/ @tedgibson
Terri Skinner, @fabulasityisme1
Tish Celestine, @infamousmstish/ @infamousmstish
Tym Wallace, @tymwallacehair/ @tymwallacehair
Ursula Stephen, @usulastephen/ @ursulastephen
Vernon François, @vernonfrancois
Yolanda Frederick, @yolandafrederick
Zateesha Barbour, @zateeshahairstylist
Makeup Artists
Alexandra Butler, @themuaalex/ @themuaalex
Ali, @iservelookz
Ashunta Sheriff Kendricks, @ashuntasheriff/ @ashuntasheriff
Autumn Moultrie, @autumnmoultriebeauty
Camara Aunique, @camaraaunique/ @camaraaunique
Damone Roberts, @damoneroberts
Danessa Myricks, @danessa_myricks
Delina Medhin, @delinamedhin/ @delinamedhin
DeShawn Hatcher, @deshawnhatcher/
Eric Ferrell, @ericferrellmakeup
Fatima Thomas, @fatimasees/ @mac_fatima_t
Fatimot Isadare, @fatimotisadare
Jaleesa Jaikaran, @jaleesajaikaran/ @jaleesajaikaran
Jennifer Fleming, @facemaid/ @facemaid
Jessica Smalls, @jessicasmalls/ @jessicapsmalls
Jo Michelle, @jomichelleartistry
Lola Okanlawon, @lolasbeautymark
Lucky Smyler, @luckysmyler/ @luckysmyler
Mali Thomas, @kingmalimagic/ @kingmalimagic
Merrell Hollis, @merrellhollis/ @merrellhollis
Myla, @pradaolic
Pascale Poma, @ppmakeup1/ @pascalepoma
Pat McGrath, @patmcgrathreal/ @patmcgrathreal
Porsche Cooper, @porschefabulous
Raisa Flowers, @raisaflowers
Rebekah Aladdin, @rebekahaladdin/ @rebekahaladdin
Renee Garnes, @reneegarnes/ @reneegarnes
Sheika Daley, @officialsheiks/ @officialsheiks
Sir John/ @sirjohn/ @sirjohnofficial
Tasha Reiko Brown, @tashareikobrown/ @taskareikobrown
Terrell Mullin, @terrellmullin
Tiara Willis, @makeupforwomenofcolor
Troye Antonio, @mannequinskin/ @mannequinskin
Tyron Machhausen, @tyronmachhausen
Nail Artists
Ama Quashie, @amaquashie
Bernadette Thompson, @bernadettenails
Gina Edwards, @ginaedwards_/ @ginaedwards10
Sheril Bailey, @sherilbailey
Whitney Gibson, @whitneygnails
Brand Founders & Executives
Abena Boamah, @beanieboamah/ @beanieboamah
Aishetu Fatima Dozie, @aishetu/ @theaishetu
Beatrice Dixon, @iambeadixon/ @queenbea_101
Cashmere Nicole, @cakeandcashmere
Cherie Johnson, @cheriejohnson75
Chris Collins, @worldofchriscollins
Courtney Adeleye, @courtneyadeleye/ @courtneyadeleye
Desiree Verdejo, @desiree.verdejo/ @desiree_verdejo
Diarrha N'Diaye, @diarrhaxo/ @diarrhaxo
Janell Stephens, @janell_stephens/ @camillerosenat
Kristen Noel Crawley, @kristennoelcrawley
Latham Thomas, @glowmaven/ @glowmaven
Lauren Napier, @laurennapierbeauty/ @laurennapier
Melissa Butler, @melissarbutler
Monique Rodriguez, @exquisitemo
Patrick Boateng II, @themarscolony
Ron Robinson, @ronrobinsoncosmeticchemist/ @beautystat
Stephanie Scott-Bradshaw, @stephscottrocks
Trinity Mouzon Wofford, @trinitymouzon
Ukonwa Ojo, @ukonwaojo/ @ukonwaojo
Influencers, Tastemakers & Models
Aaron Philip, @aaron___philip/ @aaronphilipxo
Alissa Ashley, @alissa.ashley/ @alissa_ashleyy
Arnell Armon, @arnell.armon/ @arnellarmon
Ashley Smith, @skinquench
Aysha Sow, @aysha.sow
Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli, @brookedevard/ @brookedevard
Candace Marie, @marie_mag_/ @candacemarienyc
Char Ellesse, @ellessechar
Cipriana Quann, @ciprianaquann
Courtney Danielle, @curlsandcouture/ @curlsandcouture
Jackie Aina, @jackieaina/ @jackieaina
Jessica Franklin, @heygorjess/ @heygorjess
Kahlana Barfield Brown, @kahlanabarfield/ @kahlanabarfield
Kamie Crawford, @therealkamie/ @therealkamie
McKenzie Dawkins, @kenzie_kenz1/ @kenzie_kenz1
Micaéla Verrelien, @micaelaverrelien/ @mverrelien
Missy Lynn, @missylynn/ @missylynn
Nyma Tang, @nymatang/ @nymatang
Quani Deb, @beauty4brownskin
Salem Mitchell, @salemmitchell/ @salemmitchell
Shayla, @makeupshayla/ @makeupshayla
Tasha James, @theglossier/ @theglossier
Tiarra Monet, @tiarramonet/ @tiarra_monet
Victoria Styles, @thevicstyles/ @thevicstyles
Whitney White, @naptural85/ @nap85
Dermatologists/Cosmetic Chemists/Estheticians
Ashley White, @skinclasshero/ @skinclasshero
Camille Fields, @camillefields.skin/ @cbestfacials
Erica Douglas, @sisterscientist
Michelle Henry, @drmichellehenry
Nayamka Roberts-Smith, @labeautyologist/ @labeautyologist
Ni'Kita Wilson, @nikitawilsonbeautychemist/ @nikitawchemist
Sean Garrette, @seangarrette/ @sgarretteskin
Shani Darden, @shanidarden/ @shanidarden
Sophie Carbonari, @sophie_carbonari
