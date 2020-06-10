170+ Black Beauty Editors, Hairstylists, Makeup Artists, Influencers and More You Should Already Be Following

A look by hairstylist Jawara from Area's Fall 2020 show. Imaxtree

As a fashion and beauty publication, the very least we can do is use our platform — today and everyday — to amplify the voices of the many talented Black people who make this industry what it is.

In addition to continuing to tell their stories individually, we've shared a list of Black fashion editors, bloggers, influencers, designers, stylists and models that we think should be on your radar, if they aren't already. We've also compiled a list of 300+ Black-owned and founded beauty brands and 100+ Black-owned fashion brands to shop. Now, we're focusing specifically on creatives in the beauty space, highlighting Black beauty editors and writers, hairstylists, makeup artists, brand founders, executives, nail artist, influencers, as well as dermatologists, cosmetic chemists and estheticians doing major things in the industry. Follow them, listen to their stories, amplify them, support their projects, tell your colleagues and employees about them and hire them, if you can.

This is by no means comprehensive and we will continually update this list.

Editors & Writers

Aimee Simeon, @aimeeamazing

Ama Kwarteng, @amakwarteng



Ashley Weatherford, @ashley.weatherford/ @sincerelyash



Blake Newby, @blakelawren/ @blakelawren



Chloe Hall, @hallchloe/ @chloehall



Courtney Higgs, @court_higgs



Dana Oliver, @_danaoliver/ @_danaoliver

Darian Symone Harvin, @darian/ @dariansymone

Deena Campbell Sengstacke, @deencampbell

Essence Grant, @theessenceof_/ @theessenceof_

Gabi Thorne, @lareinanegraa/ @lareinanegraa

Jackie Fields, @imthe_hunter

Jacqueline Laurean Yates, @jacquelinelaurean/ @jlaurean_

Jamé Jackson, @theblondemisfit/ @theblondemisfit

Janell M. Hickman, @jmargaretbeauty/ @jmargaretbeauty

Jessica Cruel, @jcruel/@j_cruel

Jihan Forbes, @itsjihanm/ @itsjihanm

Julee Wilson, @missjulee/ @missjulee

Kayla Greaves, @kaylaagreaves/ @kaylaagreaves

Khalea Underwood, @letsbekhalear/ @letsbekhalear

Lara Adekola, @lara.adekola

Marielle Bobo, @mariellebobo/ @maricbobo

Maya Allen, @mayaalenaa/ @mayaalena

Megan O'Neill, @megagirl

Nerisha Penrose, @gilnamednee/ @nerishapinrose

Nykia Spradley, @nyksprads/ @nyksprads

Rhea Cartwright, @its_rhea

Shammara Lawrence, @itsshammara/ @itsshammara

Siraad Dirshe, @sdirshe/ @s_dirshe

Tahirah Hairston, @tahairy/ @tahairyy

Tanisha Pina, @tanishapina/ @loltanisha

Taylor Bryant, @taylagram/ @tay11090

Tembe Denton-Hurst, @tembae/ @tembae

Utibe Mbagwu, @_utibe

Ziwe Fumudoh, @ziwef/ @ziwe

Hairstylists

Angela Christine, @angelacstyles/ @angelacstyles

Camille Friend, @camille_friend/ @blackeyevenus

Chuck Amos, @chuckieloveshair

Cyndia Harvey, @cyndiaharvey/ @cyndiaharvey

Dante Blandshaw, @danteblandshaw/ @dantesvision

Eric Williams, @ericwilliams124

Felicia Burrows, @feliciaburrowshair

Felicia Leatherwood, @lovingyourhair/ @lovingyourhair

Hos Hounkpatin, @hoshounkpatin

Jamika Wilson, @jamikawilson/ @jamikawilson

Jawara, @jawaraw/ @jawaraw

Johnny Wright, @johnnywright220/ @johnny_wright

Kim Kimble, @kimkimblehair

Lacy Redway, @lacyredway/ @lacyredway

Larry Sims

Malaika Frazier, @malaikafrazier

Marcia Hamilton, @marciahamilton/ @marciahamilton

Miles Jeffries, @milesjeffrieshair/ @milesjeffries

Naeemah Lafond, @naemaahlafond

Nai'vasha Johnson, @naivashaintl

Nicole Mangrum, @nicolemangrumhair/ @nicole_mangrum

Nigella Miller, @nigella.nyc

Nikki Nelms, @nikkinelms/ @nikkinelms

Pekela Riley, @pekelariley

Priscilla, @shinestruck

Randy Stodghill, @hairjunkierandy, @hairjunkierandy

Rio Sreedharan, @rio_hair

Takisha Sturdivant, @takishahair/ @takishahair

Ted Gibson, @tedgibson/ @tedgibson

Terri Skinner, @fabulasityisme1

Tippi Shorter, @tippishorter

Tish Celestine, @infamousmstish/ @infamousmstish

Tym Wallace, @tymwallacehair/ @tymwallacehair

Ursula Stephen, @usulastephen/ @ursulastephen

Vernon François, @vernonfrancois

Yolanda Frederick, @yolandafrederick

Yusef, @yusefhairnyc

Zateesha Barbour, @zateeshahairstylist

Makeup Artists

Alexandra Butler, @themuaalex/ @themuaalex

Ali, @iservelookz

Ashunta Sheriff Kendricks, @ashuntasheriff/ @ashuntasheriff

Autumn Moultrie, @autumnmoultriebeauty

Bob Scott, @bobscott200

Camara Aunique, @camaraaunique/ @camaraaunique

Camille Thompson, @killahcamz

Damone Roberts, @damoneroberts

Danessa Myricks, @danessa_myricks

Delina Medhin, @delinamedhin/ @delinamedhin

DeShawn Hatcher, @deshawnhatcher/

Eric Ferrell, @ericferrellmakeup

Fatima Thomas, @fatimasees/ @mac_fatima_t

Fatimot Isadare, @fatimotisadare

Harold James, @harold_james

Jaleesa Jaikaran, @jaleesajaikaran/ @jaleesajaikaran

Jennifer Fleming, @facemaid/ @facemaid

Jessica Smalls, @jessicasmalls/ @jessicapsmalls

Jo Michelle, @jomichelleartistry

Keita Moore, @kilprity

Lola Okanlawon, @lolasbeautymark

Lucky Smyler, @luckysmyler/ @luckysmyler

Mali Thomas, @kingmalimagic/ @kingmalimagic

Merrell Hollis, @merrellhollis/ @merrellhollis

Myla, @pradaolic

Pascale Poma, @ppmakeup1/ @pascalepoma

Pat McGrath, @patmcgrathreal/ @patmcgrathreal

Porsche Cooper, @porschefabulous

Raisa Flowers, @raisaflowers

Rebekah Aladdin, @rebekahaladdin/ @rebekahaladdin

Renee Garnes, @reneegarnes/ @reneegarnes

Sam Fine, @iamsamfine

Sheika Daley, @officialsheiks/ @officialsheiks

Sir John/ @sirjohn/ @sirjohnofficial

Tara Lauren/ @taralauren

Tasha Reiko Brown, @tashareikobrown/ @taskareikobrown

Terrell Mullin, @terrellmullin

Tiara Willis, @makeupforwomenofcolor

Troye Antonio, @mannequinskin/ @mannequinskin

Tyron Machhausen, @tyronmachhausen

Uzo, @u.z.o

Nail Artists

Ama Quashie, @amaquashie

Bernadette Thompson, @bernadettenails

Gina Edwards, @ginaedwards_/ @ginaedwards10

Honey, @honeynailz

Kia Stewart, @_luxk

Sheril Bailey, @sherilbailey

Whitney Gibson, @whitneygnails

Brand Founders & Executives

Abena Boamah, @beanieboamah/ @beanieboamah

Aishetu Fatima Dozie, @aishetu/ @theaishetu

Beatrice Dixon, @iambeadixon/ @queenbea_101

Cashmere Nicole, @cakeandcashmere

Cherie Johnson, @cheriejohnson75

Chris Collins, @worldofchriscollins

Courtney Adeleye, @courtneyadeleye/ @courtneyadeleye

Desiree Verdejo, @desiree.verdejo/ @desiree_verdejo

Diarrha N'Diaye, @diarrhaxo/ @diarrhaxo

Janell Stephens, @janell_stephens/ @camillerosenat

Kari Williams, @drkariwill

KJ Miller, @kjmiller/ @iam_kj

Kristen Noel Crawley, @kristennoelcrawley

Latham Thomas, @glowmaven/ @glowmaven

Lauren Napier, @laurennapierbeauty/ @laurennapier

Melissa Butler, @melissarbutler

Monique Rodriguez, @exquisitemo

Nancy Twine, @nancytwine

Nyakio Greico, @nyakio

Patrick Boateng II, @themarscolony

Ron Robinson, @ronrobinsoncosmeticchemist/ @beautystat

Sharon Chuter, @heysharonc

Stephanie Scott-Bradshaw, @stephscottrocks

Trinity Mouzon Wofford, @trinitymouzon

Ukonwa Ojo, @ukonwaojo/ @ukonwaojo

Vivian Kaye, @itsviviankaye

Influencers, Tastemakers & Models

Aaron Philip, @aaron___philip/ @aaronphilipxo

Alissa Ashley, @alissa.ashley/ @alissa_ashleyy

Arnell Armon, @arnell.armon/ @arnellarmon

Ashley Smith, @skinquench

Aysha Sow, @aysha.sow

Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli, @brookedevard/ @brookedevard

Candace Marie, @marie_mag_/ @candacemarienyc

Char Ellesse, @ellessechar

Cipriana Quann, @ciprianaquann

Courtney Danielle, @curlsandcouture/ @curlsandcouture

Jackie Aina, @jackieaina/ @jackieaina

Jessica Franklin, @heygorjess/ @heygorjess

Joyjah Estrada, @joyjah

Kahlana Barfield Brown, @kahlanabarfield/ @kahlanabarfield

Kamie Crawford, @therealkamie/ @therealkamie

McKenzie Dawkins, @kenzie_kenz1/ @kenzie_kenz1

Micaéla Verrelien, @micaelaverrelien/ @mverrelien

Missy Lynn, @missylynn/ @missylynn

Nikisha Riley, @nikishariley

Nyma Tang, @nymatang/ @nymatang

Quani Deb, @beauty4brownskin

Salem Mitchell, @salemmitchell/ @salemmitchell

Shayla, @makeupshayla/ @makeupshayla

Sophia Roe, @sophia_roe

Tasha James, @theglossier/ @theglossier

Tiarra Monet, @tiarramonet/ @tiarra_monet

Victoria Styles, @thevicstyles/ @thevicstyles

Whitney White, @naptural85/ @nap85

Dermatologists/Cosmetic Chemists/Estheticians

Ashley White, @skinclasshero/ @skinclasshero

Billie Gene, @billiegene_

Camille Fields, @camillefields.skin/ @cbestfacials

Erica Douglas, @sisterscientist

Michelle Henry, @drmichellehenry

Nayamka Roberts-Smith, @labeautyologist/ @labeautyologist

Ni'Kita Wilson, @nikitawilsonbeautychemist/ @nikitawchemist

Sean Garrette, @seangarrette/ @sgarretteskin

Shani Darden, @shanidarden/ @shanidarden

Shani Hillian, @shanihillian

Sophie Carbonari, @sophie_carbonari

