Black Fashion, Beauty and Culture Scholars to Follow

André Leon Talley and Robin Givhan in 2015. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Robin Givhan

As a fashion and beauty publication, the very least we can do is use our platform — today and everyday — to amplify the voices of the many talented Black people who make this industry what it is.

In addition to resources on Black creatives to follow in the fashion industry, we're sharing a list of Black scholars in the fields of fashion, beauty and culture. Add their works into your curriculum, buy one of their books, hit up one of their exhibitions, invite them to be on your panels and ask them to serve as sources in your reporting. (We owe a big hat tip in reporting to Ben Barry, Chair of Fashion at Ryerson, for his Instagram post which inspired this list, and to Eric Darnell Pritchard for flagging it for us.)

This is by no means comprehensive and we will continually update this list.

Aja Barber

Website: https://www.patreon.com/AjaBarber

Follow at: Twitter / Instagram

Alphonso McClendon

Website: https://drexel.edu/westphal/about/directory/McClendonAlphonso/

Works available for purchase: "Fashion and Jazz"

André Leon Talley

Follow at: Twitter / Instagram

Works available for purchase: "A.L.T.: A Memoir", "Little Black Dress", "Valentino: At the Emperor's Table", "Oscar de la Renta: His Legendary World of Style", "The Chiffon Trenches"

Blair Imani

Follow at: Twitter/Instagram

Works available for purchase: "Making Our Way Home: The Great Migration and the Black American Dream," "Modern Herstory: Stories of Women and Nonbinary People Rewriting History"

Carol Tulloch

Website: http://professorcaroltulloch.com/

Works available for purchase: "The Birth of Cool: Style Narratives of the African Diaspora"

Cheryl Thompson

Website: https://www.drcherylthompson.com/

Follow at: Twitter

Works available for purchase: "Beauty in a Box: Detangling the Roots of Canada’s Black Beauty Culture"

Darnell Jamal-Lisby

Follow at: Twitter / Instagram

Works available: Fashion Victims podcast; assistant curator at Cooper Hewitt's "Willi Smith: Street Couture" exhibition

Elizabeth Way

Website: https://www.linkedin.com/in/elizabeth-way-60302b21/

Works available: Co-curator of "Black Fashion Designers" at FIT

Eric Darnell Pritchard

Website: http://www.ericdarnellpritchard.com/

Follow at: Twitter / Instagram

Works available for purchase: "Fashioning Lives: Black Queers and the Politics of Literacy"

Evette Dionne

Website: https://evettedionne.com/

Follow at: Twitter / Instagram

Works available for purchase: "Lifting as We Climb: Black Women's Battle for the Ballot Box"

Jonathan Michael Square

Website: https://www.jonathansquare.com/

Follow at: Twitter / Instagram

Works: Fashioning the Self, which you can also follow on Twitter and Instagram

Bylines at Fashionista: https://fashionista.com/author/jonathan-square

Joy Bivins

Website: https://iaamuseum.org/about/staff/joy-bivins/

Works: Chief Curator, International African American Museum; co-curator, "Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair"

Kimberly Jenkins

Website: http://www.kimberlymjenkins.com/

Follow at: Instagram

Works: The Fashion and Race Database, which you can also follow on Instagram

madison moore

Website: https://www.madisonmooreonline.com/

Follow at: Twitter / Instagram

Works available for purchase: "Fabulous: The Rise of the Beautiful Eccentric"

Monica L. Miller

Website: https://barnard.edu/profiles/monica-l-miller

Works available for purchase: "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity"

Rikki Byrd

Website: https://www.rikkibyrd.com/

Follow at: Twitter / Instagram

Bylines at Fashionista: https://fashionista.com/author/rikki-byrd

Robin Givhan

Website: http://www.robingivhanwriter.com/about

Follow at: Twitter / Instagram

Works available for purchase: "The Battle of Versailles: The Night American Fashion Stumbled Into the Spotlight and Made History"

Shelby Ivey Christie

Website: https://shelbyiveychristie.com/

Follow at: Twitter / Instagram

Tamara J. Walker

Website: http://www.tamarajwalker.com/

Works available for purchase: "Exquisite Slaves: Race, Clothing and Status in Colonial Lima"

Tanisha C. Ford

Website: http://www.tanishacford.com/

Follow at: Twitter / Instagram

Works available for purchase: "Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl's Love Letter to the Power of Fashion", "Liberated Threads: Black Women, Style and the Global Politics of Soul", Kwame Brathwaite: Black Is Beautiful

Teri Agins

Follow at: Twitter / Instagram

Works available for purchase: "The End of Fashion: How Marketing Changed the Clothing Business Forever", "Hijacking the Runway: How Celebrities Are Stealing the Spotlight From Fashion Designers"

theo tyson

Website: https://www.theotyson.com/

Follow at: Twitter / Instagram

Works: Polly Thayer Starr Fellow in American Art & Culture at the Boston Athenæum

Van Dyk Lewis

Website: https://www.human.cornell.edu/people/vdl4

Works: Associate professor of Fiber Science and Apparel Design at Cornell University

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.