Black Fashion, Beauty and Culture Scholars to Follow
As a fashion and beauty publication, the very least we can do is use our platform — today and everyday — to amplify the voices of the many talented Black people who make this industry what it is.
In addition to resources on Black creatives to follow in the fashion industry, we're sharing a list of Black scholars in the fields of fashion, beauty and culture. Add their works into your curriculum, buy one of their books, hit up one of their exhibitions, invite them to be on your panels and ask them to serve as sources in your reporting. (We owe a big hat tip in reporting to Ben Barry, Chair of Fashion at Ryerson, for his Instagram post which inspired this list, and to Eric Darnell Pritchard for flagging it for us.)
This is by no means comprehensive and we will continually update this list.
Aja Barber
Website: https://www.patreon.com/AjaBarber
Follow at: Twitter / Instagram
Alphonso McClendon
Website: https://drexel.edu/westphal/about/directory/McClendonAlphonso/
Works available for purchase: "Fashion and Jazz"
André Leon Talley
Follow at: Twitter / Instagram
Works available for purchase: "A.L.T.: A Memoir", "Little Black Dress", "Valentino: At the Emperor's Table", "Oscar de la Renta: His Legendary World of Style", "The Chiffon Trenches"
Blair Imani
Follow at: Twitter/Instagram
Works available for purchase: "Making Our Way Home: The Great Migration and the Black American Dream," "Modern Herstory: Stories of Women and Nonbinary People Rewriting History"
Carol Tulloch
Website: http://professorcaroltulloch.com/
Works available for purchase: "The Birth of Cool: Style Narratives of the African Diaspora"
Cheryl Thompson
Website: https://www.drcherylthompson.com/
Follow at: Twitter
Works available for purchase: "Beauty in a Box: Detangling the Roots of Canada’s Black Beauty Culture"
Darnell Jamal-Lisby
Follow at: Twitter / Instagram
Works available: Fashion Victims podcast; assistant curator at Cooper Hewitt's "Willi Smith: Street Couture" exhibition
Elizabeth Way
Website: https://www.linkedin.com/in/elizabeth-way-60302b21/
Works available: Co-curator of "Black Fashion Designers" at FIT
Eric Darnell Pritchard
Website: http://www.ericdarnellpritchard.com/
Follow at: Twitter / Instagram
Works available for purchase: "Fashioning Lives: Black Queers and the Politics of Literacy"
Evette Dionne
Website: https://evettedionne.com/
Follow at: Twitter / Instagram
Works available for purchase: "Lifting as We Climb: Black Women's Battle for the Ballot Box"
Jonathan Michael Square
Website: https://www.jonathansquare.com/
Follow at: Twitter / Instagram
Works: Fashioning the Self, which you can also follow on Twitter and Instagram
Bylines at Fashionista: https://fashionista.com/author/jonathan-square
Joy Bivins
Website: https://iaamuseum.org/about/staff/joy-bivins/
Works: Chief Curator, International African American Museum; co-curator, "Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair"
Kimberly Jenkins
Website: http://www.kimberlymjenkins.com/
Follow at: Instagram
Works: The Fashion and Race Database, which you can also follow on Instagram
madison moore
Website: https://www.madisonmooreonline.com/
Follow at: Twitter / Instagram
Works available for purchase: "Fabulous: The Rise of the Beautiful Eccentric"
Monica L. Miller
Website: https://barnard.edu/profiles/monica-l-miller
Works available for purchase: "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity"
Rikki Byrd
Website: https://www.rikkibyrd.com/
Follow at: Twitter / Instagram
Bylines at Fashionista: https://fashionista.com/author/rikki-byrd
Robin Givhan
Website: http://www.robingivhanwriter.com/about
Follow at: Twitter / Instagram
Works available for purchase: "The Battle of Versailles: The Night American Fashion Stumbled Into the Spotlight and Made History"
Shelby Ivey Christie
Website: https://shelbyiveychristie.com/
Follow at: Twitter / Instagram
Tamara J. Walker
Website: http://www.tamarajwalker.com/
Works available for purchase: "Exquisite Slaves: Race, Clothing and Status in Colonial Lima"
Tanisha C. Ford
Website: http://www.tanishacford.com/
Follow at: Twitter / Instagram
Works available for purchase: "Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl's Love Letter to the Power of Fashion", "Liberated Threads: Black Women, Style and the Global Politics of Soul", Kwame Brathwaite: Black Is Beautiful
Teri Agins
Follow at: Twitter / Instagram
Works available for purchase: "The End of Fashion: How Marketing Changed the Clothing Business Forever", "Hijacking the Runway: How Celebrities Are Stealing the Spotlight From Fashion Designers"
theo tyson
Website: https://www.theotyson.com/
Follow at: Twitter / Instagram
Works: Polly Thayer Starr Fellow in American Art & Culture at the Boston Athenæum
Van Dyk Lewis
Website: https://www.human.cornell.edu/people/vdl4
Works: Associate professor of Fiber Science and Apparel Design at Cornell University
