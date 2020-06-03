Black Fashion Influencers, Editors, Stylists, Models and More to Follow Right Now

Ericka Hart, Gabi Gregg and Philomena Kwao. Photo: Ryan Michael Kelly/Swimsuits For All

As a fashion and beauty publication, the very least we can do is use our platform — today and everyday — to amplify the voices of the many talented Black people who make this industry what it is.

In addition to continuing to tell their stories individually, we're sharing a list of Black fashion editors, bloggers, influencers, designers, stylists and models that we think should be on your radar, if they aren't already. Follow them, listen to their stories, amplify them, support their projects, tell your colleagues and employees about them and hire them, if you can. We'll be updating this list continually.

Editors

Alexis Bennett, @_alexisbennett

Chioma Nnadi, @nnadibynature

Chrissy Rutherford, @chrissyford

Danielle Prescod, @danielleprescod

Edward Enninful, @edward_enniful

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, @gabriellak_j

Gabby Prescod, @gabbyprescod

Ib Kamara, @ibkamara

Jessica Andrews, @dressupwithjess

Justin Fenner, @justinfenner

Khalea Underwood, @letsbekhalear

Leah Faye Cooper, @leahfayec

Lindsay Peoples Wagner, @lpeopleswagner

Maya Allen, @mayaalenaa

Mecca James-Williams, @meccajw

MoAnA Luu, @moanaluu

Mobolaji Dawodu, @mobolajidawodu

Naomi Elizée, @naomielizee

Nana Agyemang, @itsreallynana

Nikki Ogunnaike, @nikkiogun

Rajni Jacques, @rajni_jacques

Robin Givhan, @robingivhan

Samira Nasr, @samiranasr

Shelby Ying, @theshelbyying

Sydney Gore, @cozy.spice

Tahirah Hairston, @tahairy

Tiffany Reid, @tiffanyreid

Bloggers

CeCe Olisa, @ceceolisa

Chastity Garner Valentine, @garnerstyle

Christy and Shelcy Joseph, @nycxclothes

Ellie Delphine, @slipintostyle

Freddie Harrel, @freddieharrel

Gabi Gregg, @gabifresh

Karen Blanchard, @karenbritchick

Kellie Brown, @itsmekellieb

Kelly Augustine, @kellyaugustineb

Monroe Steele, @monroesteele

Natasha Ndlovu, @natashandlovu

Nneka Ibeabuchi, @africanjawn

Patricia Bright, @thepatriciabright

Tamu McPherson, @tamumcpherson

Creatives

Amanda Frezar, @amandafrezar

Amy Sall, @amy_sall

Arlissa, @arlissa

Aysha Sow, @aysha.sow

Blair Imani, @blairimani

Brandice Daniel, @brandicedaniel

Candace Marie, @marie_mag

Candace Molatore, @hey.candace

Coco Bassey, @cocobassey

Dominique Drakeford, @dominiquedrakeford

Elaine Welteroth, @elainewelteroth

Ericka Hart, @ihartericka

Evelyn Escobar-Thomas, @evemeetswest

FlexMami, @flex.mami

Hanita Stoudemire, @hanitamarie

Isabella, @isabella

Jourdana Elizabeth, @jourdanaelizabeth

Kimberly Drew, @museummammy

Kiitan A., @kiitana

Kristen Noel Crawley, @kristennoelcrawley

LaTonya Yvette, @latonyayvette

Marjon Carlos, @marjon_carlos

Melissa Chataigne, @chataignestyle

Micaéla Verrelien, @micaelaverrelien

Onyi Moss, @mossonyi

Riley Banks, @rileyblanks

Shelby Ivey Christie, @bronzebombshel

Temiloluwa Otedola, @temiotedola

TyLynn Nguyen, @tylynnnguyen

Whitney R. McGuire, @whitneyrmcguire

Designers

Anifa Mvuemba, @anifam

Aurora James, @aurorajames

Azede, @azede

Carly Cushnie, @carlycushnie

Christopher John Rogers, @christopherjohnrogers

Dapper Dan, @dapperdanharlem

Duro Olowu, @duroolowu

Fe Noel, @feism_

Kerby James-Raymond, @kerbito

Kimora Lee Simmons, @kimoraleesimmons

Laquan Smith, @laquan_smith

Martine Rose, @martine_rose

Maxwell Osbourne, @maxwellosbourne

Tracy Reese, @tracy_reese

Victor Glemaud, @glemaud

Virgil Abloh, @virgilabloh

Stylists

Ade Samuel, @adesamuel

Georgia Medley, @georgmedley

Ian Bradley, @iancogneato

Jaheel Weaver, @illjahjah

Jason Bolden, @jasonbolden

Jason Rembert, @jasonrembert

Julia Sarr-Jamois, @jarrsamois

June Ambrose, @juneambrose

Kesha McLeod, @kmcme17

Law Roach, @luxurylaw

Matthew Henson, @henson

Scot Louie, @scotlouie

Shiona Turini, @shionat

Solange Franklin, @solangefranklin

Wayman + Micah, @waymanandmicah

Yashua Simmons, @yashuasimmons

Zerina Akers, @zerinaakers

Models

Adut Akech @adutakech

Alek Wek, @msalekwek

Anok Yai, @anokyai

Aaron Philip, @aaron___philip

Aweng Chuol, @awengchuol

Bethann Hardison, @bethannhardison

Chloe Vero, @chloevero

Cindy Bruna, @cindybruna

Duckie Thot, @duckiethot

Ebonee Davis, @eboneedavis

Grace Mahary, @gracemahary

Iman, @the_real_iman

Imani Randolph, @champagnemani

Jasmine Tookes, @jastookes

Joan Smalls, @joansmalls

Jourdan Dunn, @jourdandunn

La'shaunae, @luhshawnay

Leomie Anderson, @leomieanderson

Naomi Campbell, @naomi

Paloma Elsesser, @palomija

Philomena Kwao, @philomenakwao

Precious Lee, @preciousleexoxo

Riley Montana, @loveme_rileym

Salem Mitchell, @salemmitchell

Ugbad Abdi, @iamugbad

Photographers

Adrienne Raquel, @adrienneraquel

Andre D. Wagner, @photodre

Arielle Bobb-Willis, @ariellebobbwillis

Awol Erizku, @awolerizku

Bukunmi Grace, @bukunmigrace

Campbell Addy, @campbelladdy

Collins Nai, @collinsnai

Dana Scruggs, @danascruggs

Micaiah Carter, @micaiahcarter

Miranda Barnes, @mirandabarnes

Myles Loftin, @mylesloftin

Nadine Ijewere, @nadineijewere

Quil Lemons, @quillemons

Renell Medrano, @renellaice

Ruth Ginika Ossai, @ruthossaistudio



Stephen Tayo, @stephen.tayo

Tyler Mitchell, @tylersphotos

