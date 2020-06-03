Black Fashion Influencers, Editors, Stylists, Models and More to Follow Right Now
As a fashion and beauty publication, the very least we can do is use our platform — today and everyday — to amplify the voices of the many talented Black people who make this industry what it is.
In addition to continuing to tell their stories individually, we're sharing a list of Black fashion editors, bloggers, influencers, designers, stylists and models that we think should be on your radar, if they aren't already. Follow them, listen to their stories, amplify them, support their projects, tell your colleagues and employees about them and hire them, if you can. We'll be updating this list continually.
Editors
Alexis Bennett, @_alexisbennett
Chioma Nnadi, @nnadibynature
Chrissy Rutherford, @chrissyford
Danielle Prescod, @danielleprescod
Edward Enninful, @edward_enniful
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, @gabriellak_j
Gabby Prescod, @gabbyprescod
Ib Kamara, @ibkamara
Jessica Andrews, @dressupwithjess
Justin Fenner, @justinfenner
Khalea Underwood, @letsbekhalear
Leah Faye Cooper, @leahfayec
Lindsay Peoples Wagner, @lpeopleswagner
Maya Allen, @mayaalenaa
Mecca James-Williams, @meccajw
MoAnA Luu, @moanaluu
Mobolaji Dawodu, @mobolajidawodu
Naomi Elizée, @naomielizee
Nana Agyemang, @itsreallynana
Nikki Ogunnaike, @nikkiogun
Rajni Jacques, @rajni_jacques
Robin Givhan, @robingivhan
Samira Nasr, @samiranasr
Shelby Ying, @theshelbyying
Sydney Gore, @cozy.spice
Tahirah Hairston, @tahairy
Tiffany Reid, @tiffanyreid
Bloggers
CeCe Olisa, @ceceolisa
Chastity Garner Valentine, @garnerstyle
Christy and Shelcy Joseph, @nycxclothes
Ellie Delphine, @slipintostyle
Freddie Harrel, @freddieharrel
Gabi Gregg, @gabifresh
Karen Blanchard, @karenbritchick
Kellie Brown, @itsmekellieb
Kelly Augustine, @kellyaugustineb
Monroe Steele, @monroesteele
Natasha Ndlovu, @natashandlovu
Nneka Ibeabuchi, @africanjawn
Patricia Bright, @thepatriciabright
Tamu McPherson, @tamumcpherson
Creatives
Amanda Frezar, @amandafrezar
Amy Sall, @amy_sall
Arlissa, @arlissa
Aysha Sow, @aysha.sow
Blair Imani, @blairimani
Brandice Daniel, @brandicedaniel
Candace Marie, @marie_mag
Candace Molatore, @hey.candace
Coco Bassey, @cocobassey
Dominique Drakeford, @dominiquedrakeford
Elaine Welteroth, @elainewelteroth
Ericka Hart, @ihartericka
Evelyn Escobar-Thomas, @evemeetswest
FlexMami, @flex.mami
Hanita Stoudemire, @hanitamarie
Isabella, @isabella
Jourdana Elizabeth, @jourdanaelizabeth
Kimberly Drew, @museummammy
Kiitan A., @kiitana
Kristen Noel Crawley, @kristennoelcrawley
LaTonya Yvette, @latonyayvette
Marjon Carlos, @marjon_carlos
Melissa Chataigne, @chataignestyle
Micaéla Verrelien, @micaelaverrelien
Onyi Moss, @mossonyi
Riley Banks, @rileyblanks
Shelby Ivey Christie, @bronzebombshel
Temiloluwa Otedola, @temiotedola
TyLynn Nguyen, @tylynnnguyen
Whitney R. McGuire, @whitneyrmcguire
Designers
Anifa Mvuemba, @anifam
Aurora James, @aurorajames
Azede, @azede
Carly Cushnie, @carlycushnie
Christopher John Rogers, @christopherjohnrogers
Dapper Dan, @dapperdanharlem
Duro Olowu, @duroolowu
Fe Noel, @feism_
Kerby James-Raymond, @kerbito
Kimora Lee Simmons, @kimoraleesimmons
Laquan Smith, @laquan_smith
Martine Rose, @martine_rose
Maxwell Osbourne, @maxwellosbourne
Tracy Reese, @tracy_reese
Victor Glemaud, @glemaud
Virgil Abloh, @virgilabloh
Stylists
Ade Samuel, @adesamuel
Georgia Medley, @georgmedley
Ian Bradley, @iancogneato
Jaheel Weaver, @illjahjah
Jason Bolden, @jasonbolden
Jason Rembert, @jasonrembert
Julia Sarr-Jamois, @jarrsamois
June Ambrose, @juneambrose
Kesha McLeod, @kmcme17
Law Roach, @luxurylaw
Matthew Henson, @henson
Scot Louie, @scotlouie
Shiona Turini, @shionat
Solange Franklin, @solangefranklin
Wayman + Micah, @waymanandmicah
Yashua Simmons, @yashuasimmons
Zerina Akers, @zerinaakers
Models
Adut Akech @adutakech
Alek Wek, @msalekwek
Anok Yai, @anokyai
Aaron Philip, @aaron___philip
Aweng Chuol, @awengchuol
Bethann Hardison, @bethannhardison
Chloe Vero, @chloevero
Cindy Bruna, @cindybruna
Duckie Thot, @duckiethot
Ebonee Davis, @eboneedavis
Grace Mahary, @gracemahary
Iman, @the_real_iman
Imani Randolph, @champagnemani
Jasmine Tookes, @jastookes
Joan Smalls, @joansmalls
Jourdan Dunn, @jourdandunn
La'shaunae, @luhshawnay
Leomie Anderson, @leomieanderson
Naomi Campbell, @naomi
Paloma Elsesser, @palomija
Philomena Kwao, @philomenakwao
Precious Lee, @preciousleexoxo
Riley Montana, @loveme_rileym
Salem Mitchell, @salemmitchell
Ugbad Abdi, @iamugbad
Photographers
Adrienne Raquel, @adrienneraquel
Andre D. Wagner, @photodre
Arielle Bobb-Willis, @ariellebobbwillis
Awol Erizku, @awolerizku
Bukunmi Grace, @bukunmigrace
Campbell Addy, @campbelladdy
Collins Nai, @collinsnai
Dana Scruggs, @danascruggs
Micaiah Carter, @micaiahcarter
Miranda Barnes, @mirandabarnes
Myles Loftin, @mylesloftin
Nadine Ijewere, @nadineijewere
Quil Lemons, @quillemons
Renell Medrano, @renellaice
Ruth Ginika Ossai, @ruthossaistudio
Stephen Tayo, @stephen.tayo
Tyler Mitchell, @tylersphotos
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.