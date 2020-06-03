Black Fashion Influencers, Editors, Stylists, Models and More to Follow Right Now

And/or hire!
Author:
Publish date:
Ericka Hart, Gabi Gregg and Philomena Kwao.

Ericka Hart, Gabi Gregg and Philomena Kwao.

As a fashion and beauty publication, the very least we can do is use our platform — today and everyday — to amplify the voices of the many talented Black people who make this industry what it is

In addition to continuing to tell their stories individually, we're sharing a list of Black fashion editors, bloggers, influencers, designers, stylists and models that we think should be on your radar, if they aren't already. Follow them, listen to their stories, amplify them, support their projects, tell your colleagues and employees about them and hire them, if you can. We'll be updating this list continually.

Editors

Alexis Bennett, @_alexisbennett 

Chioma Nnadi, @nnadibynature 

Chrissy Rutherford, @chrissyford 

Danielle Prescod, @danielleprescod 

Edward Enninful, @edward_enniful 

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, @gabriellak_j 

Gabby Prescod, @gabbyprescod 

Ib Kamara, @ibkamara 

Jessica Andrews, @dressupwithjess 

Justin Fenner, @justinfenner

Khalea Underwood, @letsbekhalear 

Leah Faye Cooper, @leahfayec 

Lindsay Peoples Wagner, @lpeopleswagner 

Maya Allen, @mayaalenaa 

Mecca James-Williams, @meccajw 

MoAnA Luu, @moanaluu 

Mobolaji Dawodu, @mobolajidawodu 

Naomi Elizée, @naomielizee 

Nana Agyemang, @itsreallynana 

Nikki Ogunnaike, @nikkiogun 

Rajni Jacques, @rajni_jacques 

Robin Givhan, @robingivhan

Samira Nasr, @samiranasr 

Shelby Ying, @theshelbyying

Sydney Gore, @cozy.spice

Tahirah Hairston, @tahairy 

Tiffany Reid, @tiffanyreid 

Bloggers

CeCe Olisa, @ceceolisa 

Chastity Garner Valentine, @garnerstyle 

Christy and Shelcy Joseph, @nycxclothes 

Ellie Delphine, @slipintostyle 

Freddie Harrel, @freddieharrel 

Gabi Gregg, @gabifresh 

Karen Blanchard, @karenbritchick 

Kellie Brown, @itsmekellieb 

Kelly Augustine, @kellyaugustineb 

Monroe Steele, @monroesteele 

Natasha Ndlovu, @natashandlovu 

Nneka Ibeabuchi, @africanjawn 

Patricia Bright, @thepatriciabright 

Tamu McPherson, @tamumcpherson 

Creatives

Amanda Frezar, @amandafrezar

Amy Sall, @amy_sall 

Arlissa, @arlissa

Aysha Sow, @aysha.sow

Blair Imani, @blairimani

Brandice Daniel, @brandicedaniel

Candace Marie, @marie_mag 

Candace Molatore, @hey.candace

Coco Bassey, @cocobassey 

Dominique Drakeford, @dominiquedrakeford 

Elaine Welteroth, @elainewelteroth 

Ericka Hart, @ihartericka 

Evelyn Escobar-Thomas, @evemeetswest

FlexMami, @flex.mami 

Hanita Stoudemire, @hanitamarie

Isabella, @isabella

Jourdana Elizabeth, @jourdanaelizabeth

Kimberly Drew, @museummammy 

Kiitan A., @kiitana

Kristen Noel Crawley, @kristennoelcrawley 

LaTonya Yvette, @latonyayvette

Marjon Carlos, @marjon_carlos

Melissa Chataigne, @chataignestyle

Micaéla Verrelien, @micaelaverrelien

Onyi Moss, @mossonyi 

Riley Banks, @rileyblanks

Shelby Ivey Christie, @bronzebombshel 

Temiloluwa Otedola, @temiotedola

TyLynn Nguyen, @tylynnnguyen 

Whitney R. McGuire, @whitneyrmcguire 

Designers

Anifa Mvuemba, @anifam

Aurora James, @aurorajames 

Azede, @azede

Carly Cushnie, @carlycushnie 

Christopher John Rogers, @christopherjohnrogers 

Dapper Dan, @dapperdanharlem 

Duro Olowu, @duroolowu

Fe Noel, @feism_

Kerby James-Raymond, @kerbito 

Kimora Lee Simmons, @kimoraleesimmons

Laquan Smith, @laquan_smith

Martine Rose, @martine_rose

Maxwell Osbourne, @maxwellosbourne

Tracy Reese, @tracy_reese 

Victor Glemaud, @glemaud 

Virgil Abloh, @virgilabloh

Stylists

Ade Samuel, @adesamuel 

Georgia Medley, @georgmedley

Ian Bradley, @iancogneato 

Jaheel Weaver, @illjahjah 

Jason Bolden, @jasonbolden

Jason Rembert, @jasonrembert

Julia Sarr-Jamois, @jarrsamois

June Ambrose,  @juneambrose

Kesha McLeod, @kmcme17

Law Roach, @luxurylaw

Matthew Henson, @henson 

Scot Louie, @scotlouie 

Shiona Turini, @shionat

Solange Franklin, @solangefranklin

Wayman + Micah, @waymanandmicah

Yashua Simmons, @yashuasimmons

Zerina Akers, @zerinaakers

Models

Adut Akech @adutakech

Alek Wek, @msalekwek 

Anok Yai, @anokyai 

Aaron Philip, @aaron___philip

Aweng Chuol, @awengchuol

Bethann Hardison, @bethannhardison

Chloe Vero, @chloevero

Cindy Bruna, @cindybruna 

Duckie Thot, @duckiethot 

Ebonee Davis, @eboneedavis 

Grace Mahary, @gracemahary 

Iman, @the_real_iman 

Imani Randolph, @champagnemani

Jasmine Tookes, @jastookes 

Joan Smalls, @joansmalls 

Jourdan Dunn, @jourdandunn

La'shaunae, @luhshawnay

Leomie Anderson, @leomieanderson

Naomi Campbell, @naomi 

Paloma Elsesser, @palomija 

Philomena Kwao, @philomenakwao 

Precious Lee, @preciousleexoxo

Riley Montana, @loveme_rileym

Salem Mitchell, @salemmitchell

Ugbad Abdi, @iamugbad 

Photographers

Adrienne Raquel, @adrienneraquel

Andre D. Wagner, @photodre

Arielle Bobb-Willis, @ariellebobbwillis

Awol Erizku, @awolerizku

Bukunmi Grace, @bukunmigrace

Campbell Addy, @campbelladdy

Collins Nai, @collinsnai 

Dana Scruggs, @danascruggs

Micaiah Carter, @micaiahcarter

Miranda Barnes, @mirandabarnes

Myles Loftin, @mylesloftin

Nadine Ijewere, @nadineijewere

Quil Lemons, @quillemons

Renell Medrano, @renellaice

Ruth Ginika Ossai, @ruthossaistudio

Stephen Tayo, @stephen.tayo

Tyler Mitchell, @tylersphotos

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories