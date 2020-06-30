Must Read: Black Stylists Discuss Racism in Hollywood, Influencers Launch Nonprofit Trade Association

Photo: Courtesy of Jason Bolden

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Black stylists discuss racism in Hollywood and fashion

Stylist and journalist Zadrian Smith interviewed three fellow Black stylists — Jason Bolden, Kollin Carter and Calvin Opaleye — about racism in Hollywood and fashion for WWD. "The entire system has been built for Black people to fail," he writes of the basis for the conversation. "The foundations of both Hollywood and the fashion industry are built on pillars of white privilege and solidarity." The stylists shared how race has shaped their own experiences in the industry, after having declined interviews on the subject with WWD several weeks ago. "We decided that if we were going to tell our story, it had to be told solely by a Black journalist and on this occasion someone with shared experiences having worked in the industry as a stylist as well," writes Smith. {WWD}

Influencers launch nonprofit trade association

A group of influencers — including Qianna Smith Bruneteau, Chriselle Lim, Aliza Licht, Nicolette Mason and Chrissy Rutherford — has come together to launch the American Influencer Council, Inc., a non-profit membership trade association. Its mission is to "[sustain] the integrity, viability and growth of the U.S. influencer marketing industry" and "advance digital marketing education as well as the art and authenticity of co-branded content," per a press release from the association. "The AIC aims to show the world that influencers are neither a trend nor a gig, and that career influencers are leading a high-growth startup industry," it elaborates. {Fashionista inbox}

Naomi Campbell on Black excellence and her new collaboration with Pat McGrath

InStyle's Kayla Greaves interviewed Naomi Campbell about her latest collaboration with Pat McGrath — as the face of Pat McGrath Labs — as well as her Jamaican heritage and using her platform to celebrate Black excellence. "We have to support each other now more than ever — all of us," said the supermodel. "The injustice that's happening is sickening and disgusting, and we need to come forward in a peaceful way and nonviolent way to make sure justice is done." Those words have resonance for Greaves. "[Campbell] has never been afraid to speak up in order to make space for those the fashion and beauty industries have worked to exclude," she writes. "Her tenacity has given me, and countless other Black women, the freedom to do the same." {InStyle}

Luxury fashion has an uncertain future in Latin America

As the global economy faces the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, the luxury fashion market in Latin America is struggling. The region had been one of the fastest-growing luxury markets in the world pre-pandemic, but sales are now set to contract in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Argentinadue to the health crisis. New or revised free-trade agreements between Latin American nations and the EU and U.S. (which supply most of the imported luxury goods in the region) could have the potential to bolster the luxury sector, but it remains to be seen whether the market could ever rebound to pre-pandemic levels. {Business of Fashion}

Alessandro Michele, Pierpaolo Piccioli and Stella McCartney discuss fashion's future

Three of fashion's most highly regarded designers — Alessandro Michele of Gucci, Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino and Stella McCartney of her eponymous label — each shared their thoughts on the future of fashion with Alexander Fury for Harper's Bazaar. They discuss the relevance of fashion shows, the ways in which fashion can and should rethink its environmental impact and the role fashion can play in difficult times like these. {Harper's Bazaar}

