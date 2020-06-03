169+ Black-Owned and Founded Beauty and Wellness Brands to Know

Whether small indie startups or veteran staples of the drugstore aisle (and everything in between), there are many, many Black-owned and founded beauty and wellness brands on the market well worth knowing and supporting. The list is ever-growing, so we've put together a database of 169+ of these businesses, viewable both in the list below and as a public Google docs spreadsheet, for a more organized and searchable format.

Our hope is that shoppers will consult it whenever they consider where to spend their dollars, yes, but also that it may serve as a resource for our own editors and our media industry peers as they put together product roundups, for investors looking for new business ventures, for retailers seeking brands to stock, for influencers looking for brands to spotlight and for social media users wanting to see more Black-owned beauty businesses in their feeds. (For more, Julee Wilson has compiled an extensive list of Black-owned brands on her Instagram stories; Alyssa Coscarelli has a dedicated post highlighting Black-owned brands; Byrdie has a great article, too, as do Kayla A. Greaves at InStyle and Maya Allen at Marie Claire. Writer Kaleigh Fasanella has also shared a public spreadsheet of Black-owned beauty brands.)

We will continue to update the database as new brands emerge and come to our attention. Any suggestions for edits, additions or updates are welcome — we'd love to hear from you via email at tips@fashionista.com.

2 Girls With Curls

Instagram: @2girlswithcurls

What it is: Natural, plant-based hair care local to Columbus, Ohio.

Product to try: Leave-In Conditioner

54 Thrones

Instagram: @54thrones

What it is: Luxury plant-based skin care.

Product to try: Ugandan Vanilla + Ethiopian Honey Beauty Butter



Aba Love

Instagram: @abaloveapothecary

What it is: Plant-based skin care, botanical perfume and healing aromatherapy blends.

Product to try: Divine Me Anointing Oil

Absolute Joi Skincare

Instagram: @absolutejoi

What it is: Physician-created clean skin care that caters to Black womxn.

Product to try: Skin Refining Night Oil with Retinol and Vitamins C+E

AcARRE Beauty

Instagram: @acarrebeauty

What it is: Prestige beauty products that drawn on African and Pacific Islander ancestry elements.

Product to try: Beauty Edit Multi-Use Skin Care Moisturizing Oil

AJ Crimson Beauty

Instagram: @ajcrimsonbeauty

What it is: Intensely-pigmented, professional-quality makeup.

Product to try: AJC Universal Finishing Powder

Alaffia

Instagram: @alaffia

What it is: Hair, body and skin-care products that rely on fair trade ingredients to support the brand mission of providing resources to encourage gender equality and alleviate poverty in West African communities.

Product to try: Everyday Shea Body Wash Unscented

Alchemy Body Shop

Instagram: @alchemybodyshop

What it is: Natural and organic handmade bath and body care.

Product to try: Halo Body Scrub

Angie Watts Clean Beauty

Instagram: @angiewattsisoninsta

What it is: Natural, vegan skin care.

Product to try: Oshuh's Skin Food, Turmeric + Adzuki Bean Scrub

Anita Grant

Instagram: @anitagrant

What it is: U.K.-based natural skin care and hair care for curls.

Product to try: Rhassoul Deep Condish

Aunt Jackie's Curls and Coils

Instagram: @auntjackiescurlsandcoils

What it is: Premium curly hair products.

Product to try: Frizz Patrol Anti-Poof Twist & Curl Setting Mousse

B.Simone Beauty

Instagram: @bsimonebeauty

What it is: Vegan and cruelty-free makeup.

Product to try: Lip Mattes in Link in Bio

Baby Tress Edge Styler

Instagram: @shopbabytress

What it is: Tool specifically designed for use on baby hairs.

Product to try: Edge Styler

Base Butter

Instagram: @basebutter

What it is: Aloe vera-based moisturizer for oily and combination skin.

Product to try: Radiate Face Jelly

Bask and Bloom

Instagram: @baskandbloom

What it is: Hair products that promote growth and retention using herbs and Aurveydic ingredients.

Product to try: Hydrating Vitamin Curl Mousse

Beauty Bakerie

Instagram: @beautybakeriemakeup

What it is: Vegan, cruelty-free, long-lasting, highly pigmented makeup.

Product to try: Instabake Aqua Glass Foundation

Beauty by Africa Miranda

Instagram: @beautybyafricamiranda

What it is: Skin care based on ingredients inspired by world travel.

Product to try: Facial Elixir

BeautyMarked & Co.

Instagram: @beautymarkedandco

What it is: African-inspired beauty accessories and makeup.

Product to try: Nile Butterfly Effect Mascara

BeautyStat

Instagram: @beautystat

What it is: Highly active skin care created by cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson.

Product to try: Universal C Eye Perfector

Beija Flor Naturals

Instagram: @beijaflornaturals

What it is: Organic skin, body and hair care.

Product to try: Creme Brulee for Kinks, Curls and Coils

Bekura Beauty

Instagram: @bekurabeauty

What it is: Spa-quality natural body and hair products.

Product to try: Vanilla Whiskey Restoring Hair Soak

BelleBar-Organic

Instagram: @bellbarorganic

What it is: Organic skin, body and hair care.

Product to try: Creme Brulee for Kinks, Curls and Coils

Beneath Your Mask

Instagram: @beneathyourmask

What it is: Potent, non-toxic luxury skin care.

Product to try: Remedy Conditioning Lip Balm

Bernadette Thompson Nail Collection

Instagram: @bernadettenails

What it is: Nail polish and treatments by celebrity manicurist Bernadette Thompson.

Product to try: Restorative Nail Treatment Kit



Beurre

Instagram: @beurresheabutter

What it is: Shea butter-based vegan skin and body care.

Product to try: Ultra Rich Shea Butter Face Cream

Bevel

Instagram: @bevel

What it is: Men's skin, hair and grooming products and tools.

Product to try: Beard Balm

BFree Organics

Instagram: @bfreeorganics

What it is: Naturopathic skin, body and fragrance products.

Product to try: Bamboo Charcoal Cleanser

BLAC Minerals Cosmetics

Instagram: @blacminerals

What it is: Natural makeup for womxn of color.

Product to try: Coverstick Concealer

Black Girl Sunscreen

Instagram: @blackgirlsunscreen

What it is: Natural sunscreen for womxn of color.

Product to try: Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30

Black Opal Beauty

Instagram: @blackopalbeauty

What it is: Makeup and skin care formulated for dark skin tones.

Product to try: Total Coverage Concealing Foundation

Black Up Cosmetics

Instagram: @blackup

What it is: U.K.-based makeup for medium to dark skin tones, as well as hair care, skin care and fragrance.

Product to try: Full Coverage Cream Foundation

Blk + Grn

Instagram: @blkandgrn

What it is: Non-toxic, natural beauty e-commerce platform for Black-owned products.

Product to try: Nolaskincentials Brightening Serum

Bolden Skin Care

Instagram: @boldenusa

What it is: Cruelty-free skin care made specifically for people of color.

Product to try: Overnight Spot Treatment

Bomba Curls

Instagram: @bombacurls

What it is: Natural hair care based on Dominican traditions.

Product to try: Forbidden Hair Mask

Bossy Cosmetics

Instagram: @bossylipstick

What it is: Color cosmetics, with a focus on lip products.

Product to try: Liquid Matte Genius in Flirt

Briogeo

Instagram: @briogeo

What it is: Clean hair care for all hair types.

Product to try: Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Oil



Brown Girl Jane

Instagram: @browngirljane

What it is: Luxury wellness and CBD-based products that cater to womxn of color.

Product to try: Drift Away 1500 mg CBD Sleep Tincture

Buttah Skin

Instagram: @buttahskin

What it is: Skin and body care for multicultural skin tones.

Product to try: Cleanser

Camara Aunique Beauty

Instagram: @camaraauinquebeauty

What it is: Handmade faux mink lashes by celebrity makeup artist Camara Aunique.

Product to try: Ava Lash

Camille Rose Naturals

Instagram: @camillerosenaturals

What it is: Skin, body and hair-care products formulated with natural ingredients.

Product to try: Eye Blossom Overnight Repair Eye Jelly

Canviiy

Instagram: @canviiy

What it is: Natural hair- and scalp-care products.

Product to try: ScalpBliss Itch-Calming Organic-Based Serum

Carol's Daughter

Instagram: @carolsdaughter

What it is: Hair, body and skin-care products.

Product to try: Healthy Hair Butter

Cee Cee's Closet NYC

Instagram: @ceeceesclosetnyc

What it is: Headwraps and hair accessories inspired by West African fashion.

Product to try: Obo Headband

Ceylon Skincare

Instagram: @ceylonskincare

What it is: Skin care for men of color.

Product to try: Ceylon Skincare Set

Chloe + Chad

Instagram: @chloeandchad

What it is: Vegan, organic small-batch skin care.

Product to try: Aloe Face Mist

Chris Collins

Instagram: @worldofchriscollins

What it is: Fragrance line by industry veteran Chris Collins.

Product to try: Oud Galoré

Coloured Raine Cosmetics

Instagram: @colouredraine

What it is: Makeup that encourages self-expression and embraces diversity.

Product to try: Queen of Hearts Eyeshadow Palette

The Crayon Case

Instagram: @thecrayoncase

What it is: Cruelty-free makeup.

Product to try: IBrow Pomade

CurlMix

Instagram: @curlmix

What it is: Curly hair products.

Product to try: Pure Flaxseed Gel With Organic Sweet Almond for Sensitive Skin

Curls

Instagram: @curls

What it is: Curly hair products.

Product to try: Aloe & Blueberry Juice Curl Moisturizer

Danessa Myricks Beauty

Instagram: @danessamyricksbeauty

What it is: Makeup by makeup artist Danessa Myricks.

Product to try: Dew Wet Balm

Dehiya Beauty

Instagram: @dehiyabeauty

What it is: Skin care, tools and makeup inspired by Moroccan traditions.

Product to try: White Jade Gua Sha

Dirt Don't Hurt

Instagram: @dirtdonthurtme

What it is: Activated charcoal based skin-, body- and oral-care products.

Product to try: Charcoal + Clay Mineral Face Mask

Dr. Locs

Instagram: @drlocs

What it is: Buildup-free products for locs.

Product to try: Pre Cleanse

Eden Bodyworks

Instagram: @edenbodyworks

What it is: Natural, cruelty-free hair and skin care.

Product to try: Jojoba Monoi Moisturizing Shampoo

Elo Vegan Lifestyle

Instagram: @elolipcare

What it is: Plant-based lip care and aromatherapy made in Brooklyn.

Product to try: Sangria Watermelon Coconut Lip Balm

Epara

Instagram: @eparaskincare

What it is: U.K.-based luxury skin care.

Product to try: Brightening Night Balm

Epi.Logic Skincare

Instagram: @epi.logic

What it is: Science-backed skin care created by a doctor based in Brooklyn.

Product to try: Collagen Renew Growth Factor Serum

Eu'Genia

Instagram: @eugeniashea

What it is: Shea butter moisturizers.

Product to try: Dermatological Strength Shea Butter

Felicia Leatherwood Brush

Instagram: @brushwiththebest

What it is: Hair tools by celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood.

Product to try: Detangler Brush

Fenty Beauty

Instagram: @fentybeauty

What it is: Cosmetics by Rihanna.

Product to try: Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

Folie Apothecary

Instagram: @folieapothecary

What it is: Natural, small batch hair and skin care hand-crafted in Austin, Texas.

Product to try: Prickly Pear Face Serum

Foxie Cosmetics

Instagram: @foxiecosmetics

What it is: Bath, body, skin, fragrance and hair products.

Product to try: Jellyfish (The Ultimate Healer)

Frigg

Instagram: @getfrigg

What it is: Wellness and beauty supplements.

Product to try: N/A (pre-launch)

Get Your Nails Did

Instagram: @getyournailsdid

What it is: Natural nail polish.

Product to try: D.I.D. Nail Paint in Duchess

Gilded

Instagram: @theartofbodycare

What it is: Luxury body care.

Product to try: The Marble Body Brush

Girl + Hair

Instagram: @girlandhair

What it is: Dermatologist-designed, scalp-focused hair care.

Product to try: Cleanse+ Water-to-Foam Moisturizing Sulfate Free Shampoo for Curly Hair

Glam Body, LLC

Instagram: @iamglambody

What it is: Natural, caffineated skin care made using a West African recipe.

Product to try: Dry Skin Buster Coconut Body Scrub

Gold Label Cosmetics

Instagram: @goldlabelcosmetics

What it is: Cruelty-free makeup.

Product to try: Lipstick in Opening Night

Golde

Instagram: @golde

What it is: Natural skin-care and ingestible wellness products made with superfoods.

Product to try: Clean Greens Anti-Pollution Face Mask

Goldenroots Essentials

Instagram: @goldenroots.essentials

What it is: Natural skin and body care made with African ingredients, rooted in Guinea.

Product to try: Sheer Glow on the Go Stick: Butter Balm

Good Beaute' Skincare

Instagram: @goodbeaute

What it is: Skin care that caters to Black womxn.

Product to try: Good Face Vita C Serum

Grace Eleyae

Instagram: @graceeleyae

What it is: Protective hair accessories.

Product to try: Jersey Knit Headband

Hair Rules

Instagram: @hairrules

What it is: Hair products formulated for curly hair.

Product to try: Curly Whip

Hanahana Beauty

Instagram: @hanahana_beauty

What it is: Natural skin and body care made with shea butter directly sourced from the Katagria women in Tamale, Ghana.

Product to try: Shea Balm

HealHaus

Instagram: @healhaus

What it is: A wellness cafe and center in Brooklyn that offers yoga, meditation and ingestible products with the mission of making wellness more accessible and inclusive of people of color.

Product to try: De-Stress Tea

Homebody CBD

Instagram: @hey.homebody

What it is: CBD and wellness products.

Product to try: Peach, Love & Happiness Soak

Hue Noir

Instagram: @huenoir

What it is: Intensely pigmented makeup created by a cosmetic chemist.

Product to try: Perfect Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss in Clandestine Copper

Hyper Skin

Instagram: @gethyperskin

What it is: Skin care formulated to target hyperpigmentation.

Product to try: Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum

I See You Wellness

Instagram: @iseeyouwell

What it is: Skin and body products handmade in Brooklyn.

Product to try: Cleanse Yourself Smudge Spray

IMAN Cosmetics

Instagram: @imancosmetics

What it is: Makeup for all skin tones created by supermodel Iman.

Product to try: Perfect Eye Pencil

In My Heals

Instagram: @inmyheals

What it is: Natural luxury bath and body care.

Product to try: Goddess Bath & Body Milk

Inua Naturals

Instagram: @inuanaturals

What it is: Natural hair, body and skin care rooted in African traditions.

Product to try: Organic Vitamin C Radiant Face Moisturizer

Jacq's Organics

Instagram: @shopjacqs

What it is: Organic, cruelty-free, vegan skin care.

Product to try: Jacq's Healing Face Cleanser

Jade & Fox Co.

Instagram: @jadefoxco

What it is: Handmade natural skin and body care.

Product to try: Issa Snack Jelly Enzyme Cleanser

Jentl

Instagram: @jentl.co

What it is: Vegan, organic, cruelty-free body care.

Product to try: Original Whipped Body Butter

Joséphine Cosmetics

Instagram: @josephinecosmetics

What it is: Luxury natural makeup.

Product to try: Dew/You Flawless Liquid Highlighter

Juvia's Place

Instagram: @juviasplace

What it is: Highly-pigmented makeup.

Product to try: I Am Magic Velvety Matte Foundation

Kaike

Instagram: @shopkaike

What it is: Minimal, multipurpose, plant-based skin and body care.

Product to try: Frosting

Karité

Instagram: @mykarite

What it is: Natural skin care made with shea butter sourced from Ghana.

Product to try: Hand Cream

Klur

Instagram: @klur.co

What it is: Natural skin care made in California.

Product to try: Skin Soil

Kinky Curly

Instagram: @officialkinkycurly

What it is: Curly hair products.

Product to try: Curling Custard

KNC Beauty

Instagram: @kncbeauty

What it is: Skin-care and lip products.

Product to try: Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask

Kreyol Essence

Instagram: @kreyolessence

What it is: Clean hair, body and skin care made with Haitian black castor oil.

Product to try: Haitian Black Castor Oil Original



Kyn Care

Instagram: @kyncare

What. it is: Handmade skin and body care.

Product to try: Cherry Bomb Body Oil

Lalin et La Sirèn

Instagram: @lalinetlasiren

What it is: Natural body care that draws on Caribbean traditions.

Product to try: Manuka Probiotic Deodorant

Lamik Beauty

Instagram: @lamikbeauty

What it is: Clean makeup formulated for womxn of color.

Product to try: Eyebrow Gel

LaPierre Cosmetics

Instagram: @lapierrecosmetics

What it is: Non-toxic, vegan nail polish.

Product to try: Nail Polish in Elements of Passion

Lauren Napier Beauty

Instagram: @laurennapierbeauty

What it is: Makeup wipes.

Product to try: Cleanse

Lauren's All Purpose

Instagram: @laurensallpurpose

What it is: Organic multipurpose skin and body products.

Product to try: Classic Jar

Leafletta & Co

Instagram: @leaflettanco

What it is: Vancouver- and Seattle-based natural skin care.

Product to try: Exfoliating Cleansing Powder

Liha Beauty

Instagram: @lihabeauty

What it is: U.K.-based skin and body care that draws on African and British perspectives.

Product to try: Ivory Shea Butter

Loving Culture

Instagram: @lovingculture

What it is: Natural hair care.

Product to try: Revitalizing Organic Hair Oil

Loza Tam

Instagram: @loza_tam

What it is: Hand-crafted hair accessories and headwraps made in Ghana.

Product to try: Royal Blue Turban Headband

Luv + Co

Instagram: @loveandcobeauty

What it is: Clean cosmetics, skin care and nail products formulated for womxn of color.

Product to try: Luv Natural Mascara

Luv Scrub

Instagram: @luvscrub

What it is: Luxury mesh body exfoliating tools.

Product to try: Mesh Body Exfoliator in Midnight

MakeUp By Sparkle

Instagram: @makeupbysparkle

What it is: Cruelty-free makeup created by licensed esthetician and celebrity makeup artist Sparkle Chanel.

Product to try: Drama Queen Lippie Duo Kit

Makeup For Melanin Girls

Instagram: @mfmgcosmetics

What it is: Cruelty-free makeup for dark skin tones.

Product to try: Single Glitter Pod Eyeshadow

Maréna Beauté

Instagram: @marenabeaute

What it is: Cruelty-free luxury makeup for womxn of color.

Product to try: Blush Tarou

Marie Hunter

Instagram: @mariehunterbeauty

What it is: Boldly pigmented cosmetics, skin care and home fragrance.

Product to try: Bourbon Vanilla Signature Candle

Marla Rene Skincare

Instagram: @marlareneskincare

What it is: Luxury clean skin and body care.

Product to try: Pinkberry Glow Exfoliating Essence

Mary Louise Cosmetics

Instagram: @marylouisecosmetics

What it is: Natural skin and body care.

Product to try: Turmeric & Chamomile Soap

Matrescence Skin

Instagram: @matrescenceskin

What it is: Skin care created for busy moms.

Product to try: Rose Glow Brightening Essence

Mayvenn Hair

Instagram: @mayvennhair

What it is: Wigs and extensions.

Product to try: Clip-In Hair Extensions

Melanin Essentials

Instagram: @melaninessentials

What it is: Plant-based body care.

Product to try: Skin Enhancing Body Butter in Sweet Apricot

Melanin Haircare

Instagram: @melaninhaircare

What it is: Natural hair care for curls created by hair vlogger Whitney White.

Product to try: Multi-Use Leave In Softening Conditioner

Mented

Instagram: @mentedcosmetics

What it is: Highly pigmented makeup.

Product to try: Play All Day High Brow Pencil

Mielle Organics

Instagram: @mielleorganics

What it is: Natural hair care formulated to support growth and moisture.

Product to try: Sacha Inchi Cleansing Shampoo

Mischo Beauty

Instagram: @mischobeauty

What it is: Cruelty-free, vegan luxury nail polish and treatments.

Product to try: Nail Polish in Fait Accompli

Miss Jessie's

Instagram: @miss_jessies

What it is: Hair products for curls.

Product to try: Curly Pudding

Moisture Love

Instagram: @moisturelove

What it is: Hand-crafted hair products for intense moisture.

Product to try: Seal With a Kiss Finishing Oil

Movita Organics

Instagram: @movitaorganics

What it is: Organic supplements for women.

Product to try: Multivitamin

Nagi Cosmetics

Instagram: @nagicosmetics

What it is: Canada-based makeup and skin care for womxn of color.

Product to try: Concealer Trio

NaturalAnnie Essentials

Instagram: @naturalannieessentials

What it is: Hand-poured soy candles and small-batch body care.

Product to try: Mango & Coconut Milk Soy Candle

Naturalicious

Instagram: @naturalicious_beauty

What it is: Natural hair care.

Product to try: Spanish Almond Regrowth Oil

NaturAll Club

Instagram: @naturallclub

What it is: Natural hair-care products and stylers.

Product to try: Edge Control Black

Noirebud

Instagram: @noirebud

What it is: Luxury CBD products.

Product to try: CBD Hard Candies

Nolaskinsentials

Instagram: @nolaskincentials

What it is: Vegan skin care for millennials.

Product to try: Glycolic Intensive Masque

Noodle & Co Apothecary

Instagram: @noodleandco.apothecary

What it is: Artisan soap company based in Dallas, Texas.

Product to try: Laffy Taffy Bar

Novel Beauty

Instagram: @novelskincare

What it is: U.K.-based skin and body care.

Product to try: Chasing Monsoons Pink Salt + Mango & Pineapple Scrub

Nu Wave Era

Instagram: @nu_wave

What it is: Natural, handmade hair products and styling tools for men and womxn.

Product to try: Wave Control Styling Stick

Nubian Heritage

Instagram: @nubianheritage

What it is: Skin, hair and body care inspired by ancient African traditions.

Product to try: African Black Soap Body Wash



Nuekie

Instagram: @nuekie

What it is: Skin care for people of color created by a cosmetic chemist and esthetician.

Product to try: Moisture Therapy Creme

Nuele Hair

Instagram: @nuele_hair

What it is: Clean hair serum.

Product to try: Nuele Hair Serum

Nyakio

Instagram: @nyakiobeauty

What it is: Clean skin care.

Product to try: Marula & Neroli Brightening Oil



Ode to Self Skincare

Instagram: @odetoselfskincare

What it is: Small-batch, handmade luxury skin care designed with people of color in mind.

Product to try: De Palma Hydrating and Clarifying Facial Oil

Olori Cosmetics

Instagram: @oloricosmetics

What it is: Natural hair care made with ingredients sourced from across the African continent.

Product to try: Damage Be Gone Happy Hair Butter

Omglo Cosmetics

Instagram: @omglocosmetics

What it is: Hydrating finishing spray.

Product to try: Queen (Full Size) Hydrating Finishing Spray

Omiaje

Instagram: @omiajenaturals

What it is: Botanical hair, body and skin care.

Product to try: Whipped Curl Creme



OOLI

Instagram: @oolibeauty

What it is: Plant-based hair products formulated for locs.

Product to try: Magic 17 Hair & Scalp Oil

Organic Bath Co.

Instagram: @organicbath

What it is: Clean skin-care and body products.

Product to try: PeaceFull Organic Body Wash

OrganiGlow Skin Co

Instagram: @organiglowskinco

What it is: Plant-based luxury skin and body products.

Product to try: Ultra Hydro Facial Cleanser

OrganiGrow Hair Co

Instagram: @organigrowhairco

What it is: Plant-based hair care for all hair types.

Product to try: GrowPoo Moisturizing Shampoo

Oui The People

Instagram: @ouithepeople

What it is: Luxury shaving products and tools.

Product to try: The Single Matte Black Sensitive Skin Razor

Oye Green

Instagram: @oyegreen

What it is: Authentic African beauty products.

Product to try: Ilari Hair Comb

Oyin Handmade

Instagram: @oyinhandmade

What it is: Natural hair and body products.

Product to try: Shine & Define Gentle Styling Serum

Pat McGrath Labs

Instagram: @patmcgrathreal

What it is: Luxury makeup created by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath.

Product to try: Mothership VII: Divine Rose Palette

Pattern Beauty

Instagram: @patternbeauty

What it is: Hair products, tools and accessories for curly hair created by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Product to try: Argan Oil Hair Serum



Peak and Valley

Instagram: @peakandvalleyco

What it is: Adaptogenic wellness blends.

Product to tyr: Balance My Stress Blend

Pear Nova

Instagram: @pearnova

What it is: Luxury nail polish and lash serum.

Product to try: Mani & Pedi Kit

People of Color Beauty

Instagram: @peopleofcolorbeauty

What it is: Non-toxic, vegan nail polish.

Product to try: Nail Polish in Pink Sand

Pholk Beauty

Instagram: @pholkbeauty

What it is: Natural skin care.

Product to try: Rose Gardenia Skin Nectar

Pink Mahogany

Instagram: @pm_fragrances

What it is: Organic fragrances and aromatherapy.

Product to try: Sleep, Come Easily Essential Oil Rollerball

Plant Apothecary

Instagram: @plant.apothecary

What it is: Natural skin and body products.

Product to try: Calm Down Organic Body Wash

Play Pits

Instagram: @playpits

What it is: Natural deodorant.

Product to try: Play Pits Happy Deodorant

Purpl + Prosper

Instagram: @purplandprosper

What it is: Natural, non-toxic skin and body care.

Product to try: Unmask (Clarity) Mask

R&R Luxury

Instagram: @randrluxury

What it is: Natural skin care based on African traditions.

Product to try: Liquid Black Soap

Range Beauty

Instagram: @range_beauty

What it is: Clean makeup for all skin tones, formulated for eczema and acne-prone skin.

Product to try: True Intentions Bronzing Primer

Rooted Woman

Instagram: @rootedwoman

What it is: Non-toxic, vegan, small-batch nail polish and treatments.

Product to try: Nail Polish in Purple

Rosen Skincare

Instagram: @rosenskincare

What it is: Acne care products.

Product to try: Tropics Moisturizer

Rucker Roots

Instagram: @ruckerroots

What it is: Vegan hair care.

Product to try: Leave-In Heat Protectant

Sacha Cosmetics

Instagram: @sachacosmeticsofficial

What it is: Makeup for womxn of color made in Trinidad & Tobago.

Product to try: Cream-to-Powder Foundation

Sacred Herbal Apothecary

Instagram: @sacredvibesapothecary

What it is: Plant-based skin care, spiritual and wellness products made in Brooklyn.

Product to try: Peace Spray

Saige + Ivy

Instagram: @saigeandivy

What it is: Natural body products and deodorant.

Product to try: Lavender + Eucalyptus Deodorant Spray

Satya + Sage Candles

Instagram: @satyasage

What it is: Soy candles and home fragrance.

Product to try: King Candle

Scotch Porter

Instagram: @scotchporter

What it is: Clean, handmade grooming, hair, skin and wellness products.

Product to try: Soothing Hair Balm

SDOT Beauty

Instagram: @sdotbeautyproducts

What it is: Hand-crafted natural skin, hair and body care.

Product to try: Soaked Coconut Milk Bath



Shani Darden Skin Care

Instagram: @shanidarden

What it is: Skin care created by celebrity esthetician Shani Darden.

Product to try: Retinol Reform

SheaMoisture

Instagram: @sheamoisture

What it is: Hair, bath body and skin care.

Product to try: Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate & Repair Protein Treatment

Shea Radiance

Instagram: @shearadiance

What it is: Body, hair and skin care made with shea butter and formulated for dry, eczema-prone skin.

Product to try: Whipped Shea Butter with Colloidal Oatmeal

Shedavi

Instagram: @shedavi

What it is: Vegan hair care.

Product to try: Crowned Cowash

Sienna Naturals

Instagram: @siennanaturals

What it is: Natural hair care for textured hair.

Product to try: Don't Flake

Skin Buttr

Instagram: @skinbuttr

What it is: Natural skin and body care.

Product to try: Cocoa Vanilla Coffee Scrub

Skin Deep Body Care

Instagram: @skindeepbodycare

What it is: Plant-based skin and body care.

Product to try: Almond Shea Body Soufflé

Skintanics

Instagram: @skintanics

What it is: Clinically formulated, plant-powered skin care made in Philadelphia, PA.

Product to try: Vitamin C Cream

Skot Beauté

Instagram: @skotbeaute

What it is: Travel- and spa-inspired skin and lip care rooted in African traditions and French beauty rituals.

Product to try: Lip Smoothie

Sonshine Bath

Instagram: @sonshinebath

What it is: Mother-and-son-owned skin and body care and home fragrances made in small batches.

Product to try: Fuckboy Repellent

Soultanicals

Instagram: @soultanicals

What it is: Hair and body care.

Product to try: Can't Believe It's Knot Butta

Sunday II Sunday

Instagram: @mysunday2sunday

What it is: Hair care designed for acitve womxn.

Product to try: Edge Flourish Daily Nourishing Serum

Taliah Waajid Natural Hair

Instagram: @taliahwaajidbrand

What it is: Plant-based hair and skin care.

Product to try: Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Apple Seed Oil



Taylor + Tess

Instagram: @taylorandtess

What it is: Plant-based CBD skin care.

Product to try: The Quickie Facial Toning Spray

Temple Zen

Instagram: @templezenskincare

What it is: Skin, body and wellness products.

Product to try: Day Facial Oil



Thank God It's Natural

Instagram: @tginatural

What it is: Natural hair products.

Product to try: Sweet Honey Hair Milk

The Afro Hair & Skin Co.

Instagram: @afrohairandskinco

What it is: A U.K.-based skin-care and wellness brand for Black womxn.

Product to try: Rebirth Glow Recovery Clay Mask

The Butter Bar Skincare

Instagram: @mybutterbarskin

What it is: Luxury skin care hand-crafted in Houston, Texas.

Prouct to try: Suga Plump Serum + Squalane

The Dooplex

Instagram: @the_dooplex

What it is: A Black-owned e-commerce platform offering products for womxn of color from Black- and minority-owned businesses.

Product to try: Stop Breakage Natural Scalp & Hair Moisturizer

The Doux

Instagram: @ilovethedoux

What it is: Hair care created by a professional stylist.

Product to try: Sucka Free Shampoo

The Honey Pot

Instagram: @thehoneypotco

What it is: Natural body and menstrual care products.

Product to try: Normal Wash

The Lip Bar

Instagram: @thelipbar

What it is: Vegan and cruelty-free makeup.

Product to try: Goddess Lip Gloss

The Mane Choice

Instagram: @themanechoice

What it is: Hair care for all hair types.

Product to try: Cheers Supreme Strength & Full Protection Hair Polish

The Wrap Life

Instagram: @thewraplife

What it is: Hair wraps and accessories.

Product to try: Textured Rose Bandie

The Y By Yusef

Instagram: @theybyyusef

What it is: Hair tools by celebrity hairstylist Yusef.

Product to try: Yusef Rake Comb

Topicals

Instagram: @mytopicals

What it is: Skin care created by and for womxn of color.

Product to try: Faded Serum for Discoloration and Dark Spots

TPH By Taraji

Instagram: @tphbytaraji

What it is: Hair and scalp care created by Taraji P. Henson.

Product to try: Mint Condition Tingling Scalp Conditioner

Undefined Beauty

Instagram: @undefinedbeauty_co

What it is: Makeup, skin care, fragrance, CBD and body care products.

Product to try: Glow Melt

Unsun Cosmetics

Instagram: @unsuncosmetics

What it is: Mineral sunscreen for all skin tones.

Product to try: Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen in Medium/Dark

Uoma Beauty

Instagram: @uomabeauty

What it is: Cruelty-free, highly pigmented makeup.

Product to try: Afro.Dis.Iac Liquid Eyeliner

Urban Hydration

Instagram: @urbanhyration

What it is: Clean skin, hair and body care.

Product to try: Brighten & Refine Pink Clay Facial Whipped Mud Mask

Vernon François Hair

Instagram: @vernonfrancois

What it is: Curly hair products created by celebrity hairstylist Vernon François.

Product to try: Mist Nourishing Water

Woo Me Beauty

Instagram: @woomebeauty

What it is: Natural nail care products that promote growth.

Product to try: Nail Growth Serum

Yelle Skincare

Instagram: @yelleskincare

What it is: Plant-based skin care formulated for melanin-rich skin.

Product to try: Awakening Daily Moisturizer

Zandra Beauty

Instagram: @zandrabeauty

What it is: Plant-based skin, body and hair care.

Product to try: Lavender Vanilla Chai Vegan Bath & Body Wash

Homepage/main photo: Courtesy of Hanahana Beauty

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.