169+ Black-Owned and Founded Beauty and Wellness Brands to Know

Whether small indie startups or veteran staples of the drugstore aisle (and everything in between), there are many, many Black-owned and founded beauty and wellness brands on the market well worth knowing and supporting. The list is ever-growing, so we've put together a database of 169+ of these businesses, viewable both in the list below and as a public Google docs spreadsheet, for a more organized and searchable format.
Our hope is that shoppers will consult it whenever they consider where to spend their dollars, yes, but also that it may serve as a resource for our own editors and our media industry peers as they put together product roundups, for investors looking for new business ventures, for retailers seeking brands to stock, for influencers looking for brands to spotlight and for social media users wanting to see more Black-owned beauty businesses in their feeds. (For more, Julee Wilson has compiled an extensive list of Black-owned brands on her Instagram stories; Alyssa Coscarelli has a dedicated post highlighting Black-owned brands; Byrdie has a great article, too, as do Kayla A. Greaves at InStyle and Maya Allen at Marie Claire. Writer Kaleigh Fasanella has also shared a public spreadsheet of Black-owned beauty brands.)
We will continue to update the database as new brands emerge and come to our attention. Any suggestions for edits, additions or updates are welcome — we'd love to hear from you via email at tips@fashionista.com.
2 Girls With Curls
Instagram: @2girlswithcurls
What it is: Natural, plant-based hair care local to Columbus, Ohio.
Product to try: Leave-In Conditioner
54 Thrones
Instagram: @54thrones
What it is: Luxury plant-based skin care.
Product to try: Ugandan Vanilla + Ethiopian Honey Beauty Butter
Aba Love
Instagram: @abaloveapothecary
What it is: Plant-based skin care, botanical perfume and healing aromatherapy blends.
Product to try: Divine Me Anointing Oil
Absolute Joi Skincare
Instagram: @absolutejoi
What it is: Physician-created clean skin care that caters to Black womxn.
Product to try: Skin Refining Night Oil with Retinol and Vitamins C+E
AcARRE Beauty
Instagram: @acarrebeauty
What it is: Prestige beauty products that drawn on African and Pacific Islander ancestry elements.
Product to try: Beauty Edit Multi-Use Skin Care Moisturizing Oil
AJ Crimson Beauty
Instagram: @ajcrimsonbeauty
What it is: Intensely-pigmented, professional-quality makeup.
Product to try: AJC Universal Finishing Powder
Alaffia
Instagram: @alaffia
What it is: Hair, body and skin-care products that rely on fair trade ingredients to support the brand mission of providing resources to encourage gender equality and alleviate poverty in West African communities.
Product to try: Everyday Shea Body Wash Unscented
Alchemy Body Shop
Instagram: @alchemybodyshop
What it is: Natural and organic handmade bath and body care.
Product to try: Halo Body Scrub
Angie Watts Clean Beauty
Instagram: @angiewattsisoninsta
What it is: Natural, vegan skin care.
Product to try: Oshuh's Skin Food, Turmeric + Adzuki Bean Scrub
Anita Grant
Instagram: @anitagrant
What it is: U.K.-based natural skin care and hair care for curls.
Product to try: Rhassoul Deep Condish
Aunt Jackie's Curls and Coils
Instagram: @auntjackiescurlsandcoils
What it is: Premium curly hair products.
Product to try: Frizz Patrol Anti-Poof Twist & Curl Setting Mousse
B.Simone Beauty
Instagram: @bsimonebeauty
What it is: Vegan and cruelty-free makeup.
Product to try: Lip Mattes in Link in Bio
Baby Tress Edge Styler
Instagram: @shopbabytress
What it is: Tool specifically designed for use on baby hairs.
Product to try: Edge Styler
Base Butter
Instagram: @basebutter
What it is: Aloe vera-based moisturizer for oily and combination skin.
Product to try: Radiate Face Jelly
Bask and Bloom
Instagram: @baskandbloom
What it is: Hair products that promote growth and retention using herbs and Aurveydic ingredients.
Product to try: Hydrating Vitamin Curl Mousse
Beauty Bakerie
Instagram: @beautybakeriemakeup
What it is: Vegan, cruelty-free, long-lasting, highly pigmented makeup.
Product to try: Instabake Aqua Glass Foundation
Beauty by Africa Miranda
Instagram: @beautybyafricamiranda
What it is: Skin care based on ingredients inspired by world travel.
Product to try: Facial Elixir
BeautyMarked & Co.
Instagram: @beautymarkedandco
What it is: African-inspired beauty accessories and makeup.
Product to try: Nile Butterfly Effect Mascara
BeautyStat
Instagram: @beautystat
What it is: Highly active skin care created by cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson.
Product to try: Universal C Eye Perfector
Beija Flor Naturals
Instagram: @beijaflornaturals
What it is: Organic skin, body and hair care.
Product to try: Creme Brulee for Kinks, Curls and Coils
Bekura Beauty
Instagram: @bekurabeauty
What it is: Spa-quality natural body and hair products.
Product to try: Vanilla Whiskey Restoring Hair Soak
BelleBar-Organic
Instagram: @bellbarorganic
What it is: Organic skin, body and hair care.
Product to try: Creme Brulee for Kinks, Curls and Coils
Beneath Your Mask
Instagram: @beneathyourmask
What it is: Potent, non-toxic luxury skin care.
Product to try: Remedy Conditioning Lip Balm
Bernadette Thompson Nail Collection
Instagram: @bernadettenails
What it is: Nail polish and treatments by celebrity manicurist Bernadette Thompson.
Product to try: Restorative Nail Treatment Kit
Beurre
Instagram: @beurresheabutter
What it is: Shea butter-based vegan skin and body care.
Product to try: Ultra Rich Shea Butter Face Cream
Bevel
Instagram: @bevel
What it is: Men's skin, hair and grooming products and tools.
Product to try: Beard Balm
BFree Organics
Instagram: @bfreeorganics
What it is: Naturopathic skin, body and fragrance products.
Product to try: Bamboo Charcoal Cleanser
BLAC Minerals Cosmetics
Instagram: @blacminerals
What it is: Natural makeup for womxn of color.
Product to try: Coverstick Concealer
Black Girl Sunscreen
Instagram: @blackgirlsunscreen
What it is: Natural sunscreen for womxn of color.
Product to try: Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
Black Opal Beauty
Instagram: @blackopalbeauty
What it is: Makeup and skin care formulated for dark skin tones.
Product to try: Total Coverage Concealing Foundation
Black Up Cosmetics
Instagram: @blackup
What it is: U.K.-based makeup for medium to dark skin tones, as well as hair care, skin care and fragrance.
Product to try: Full Coverage Cream Foundation
Blk + Grn
Instagram: @blkandgrn
What it is: Non-toxic, natural beauty e-commerce platform for Black-owned products.
Product to try: Nolaskincentials Brightening Serum
Bolden Skin Care
Instagram: @boldenusa
What it is: Cruelty-free skin care made specifically for people of color.
Product to try: Overnight Spot Treatment
Bomba Curls
Instagram: @bombacurls
What it is: Natural hair care based on Dominican traditions.
Product to try: Forbidden Hair Mask
Bossy Cosmetics
Instagram: @bossylipstick
What it is: Color cosmetics, with a focus on lip products.
Product to try: Liquid Matte Genius in Flirt
Briogeo
Instagram: @briogeo
What it is: Clean hair care for all hair types.
Product to try: Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Oil
Brown Girl Jane
Instagram: @browngirljane
What it is: Luxury wellness and CBD-based products that cater to womxn of color.
Product to try: Drift Away 1500 mg CBD Sleep Tincture
Buttah Skin
Instagram: @buttahskin
What it is: Skin and body care for multicultural skin tones.
Product to try: Cleanser
Camara Aunique Beauty
Instagram: @camaraauinquebeauty
What it is: Handmade faux mink lashes by celebrity makeup artist Camara Aunique.
Product to try: Ava Lash
Camille Rose Naturals
Instagram: @camillerosenaturals
What it is: Skin, body and hair-care products formulated with natural ingredients.
Product to try: Eye Blossom Overnight Repair Eye Jelly
Canviiy
Instagram: @canviiy
What it is: Natural hair- and scalp-care products.
Product to try: ScalpBliss Itch-Calming Organic-Based Serum
Carol's Daughter
Instagram: @carolsdaughter
What it is: Hair, body and skin-care products.
Product to try: Healthy Hair Butter
Cee Cee's Closet NYC
Instagram: @ceeceesclosetnyc
What it is: Headwraps and hair accessories inspired by West African fashion.
Product to try: Obo Headband
Ceylon Skincare
Instagram: @ceylonskincare
What it is: Skin care for men of color.
Product to try: Ceylon Skincare Set
Chloe + Chad
Instagram: @chloeandchad
What it is: Vegan, organic small-batch skin care.
Product to try: Aloe Face Mist
Chris Collins
Instagram: @worldofchriscollins
What it is: Fragrance line by industry veteran Chris Collins.
Product to try: Oud Galoré
Coloured Raine Cosmetics
Instagram: @colouredraine
What it is: Makeup that encourages self-expression and embraces diversity.
Product to try: Queen of Hearts Eyeshadow Palette
The Crayon Case
Instagram: @thecrayoncase
What it is: Cruelty-free makeup.
Product to try: IBrow Pomade
CurlMix
Instagram: @curlmix
What it is: Curly hair products.
Product to try: Pure Flaxseed Gel With Organic Sweet Almond for Sensitive Skin
Curls
Instagram: @curls
What it is: Curly hair products.
Product to try: Aloe & Blueberry Juice Curl Moisturizer
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Instagram: @danessamyricksbeauty
What it is: Makeup by makeup artist Danessa Myricks.
Product to try: Dew Wet Balm
Dehiya Beauty
Instagram: @dehiyabeauty
What it is: Skin care, tools and makeup inspired by Moroccan traditions.
Product to try: White Jade Gua Sha
Dirt Don't Hurt
Instagram: @dirtdonthurtme
What it is: Activated charcoal based skin-, body- and oral-care products.
Product to try: Charcoal + Clay Mineral Face Mask
Dr. Locs
Instagram: @drlocs
What it is: Buildup-free products for locs.
Product to try: Pre Cleanse
Eden Bodyworks
Instagram: @edenbodyworks
What it is: Natural, cruelty-free hair and skin care.
Product to try: Jojoba Monoi Moisturizing Shampoo
Elo Vegan Lifestyle
Instagram: @elolipcare
What it is: Plant-based lip care and aromatherapy made in Brooklyn.
Product to try: Sangria Watermelon Coconut Lip Balm
Epara
Instagram: @eparaskincare
What it is: U.K.-based luxury skin care.
Product to try: Brightening Night Balm
Epi.Logic Skincare
Instagram: @epi.logic
What it is: Science-backed skin care created by a doctor based in Brooklyn.
Product to try: Collagen Renew Growth Factor Serum
Eu'Genia
Instagram: @eugeniashea
What it is: Shea butter moisturizers.
Product to try: Dermatological Strength Shea Butter
Felicia Leatherwood Brush
Instagram: @brushwiththebest
What it is: Hair tools by celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood.
Product to try: Detangler Brush
Fenty Beauty
Instagram: @fentybeauty
What it is: Cosmetics by Rihanna.
Product to try: Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Folie Apothecary
Instagram: @folieapothecary
What it is: Natural, small batch hair and skin care hand-crafted in Austin, Texas.
Product to try: Prickly Pear Face Serum
Foxie Cosmetics
Instagram: @foxiecosmetics
What it is: Bath, body, skin, fragrance and hair products.
Product to try: Jellyfish (The Ultimate Healer)
Frigg
Instagram: @getfrigg
What it is: Wellness and beauty supplements.
Product to try: N/A (pre-launch)
Get Your Nails Did
Instagram: @getyournailsdid
What it is: Natural nail polish.
Product to try: D.I.D. Nail Paint in Duchess
Gilded
Instagram: @theartofbodycare
What it is: Luxury body care.
Product to try: The Marble Body Brush
Girl + Hair
Instagram: @girlandhair
What it is: Dermatologist-designed, scalp-focused hair care.
Product to try: Cleanse+ Water-to-Foam Moisturizing Sulfate Free Shampoo for Curly Hair
Glam Body, LLC
Instagram: @iamglambody
What it is: Natural, caffineated skin care made using a West African recipe.
Product to try: Dry Skin Buster Coconut Body Scrub
Gold Label Cosmetics
Instagram: @goldlabelcosmetics
What it is: Cruelty-free makeup.
Product to try: Lipstick in Opening Night
Golde
Instagram: @golde
What it is: Natural skin-care and ingestible wellness products made with superfoods.
Product to try: Clean Greens Anti-Pollution Face Mask
Goldenroots Essentials
Instagram: @goldenroots.essentials
What it is: Natural skin and body care made with African ingredients, rooted in Guinea.
Product to try: Sheer Glow on the Go Stick: Butter Balm
Good Beaute' Skincare
Instagram: @goodbeaute
What it is: Skin care that caters to Black womxn.
Product to try: Good Face Vita C Serum
Grace Eleyae
Instagram: @graceeleyae
What it is: Protective hair accessories.
Product to try: Jersey Knit Headband
Hair Rules
Instagram: @hairrules
What it is: Hair products formulated for curly hair.
Product to try: Curly Whip
Hanahana Beauty
Instagram: @hanahana_beauty
What it is: Natural skin and body care made with shea butter directly sourced from the Katagria women in Tamale, Ghana.
Product to try: Shea Balm
HealHaus
Instagram: @healhaus
What it is: A wellness cafe and center in Brooklyn that offers yoga, meditation and ingestible products with the mission of making wellness more accessible and inclusive of people of color.
Product to try: De-Stress Tea
Homebody CBD
Instagram: @hey.homebody
What it is: CBD and wellness products.
Product to try: Peach, Love & Happiness Soak
Hue Noir
Instagram: @huenoir
What it is: Intensely pigmented makeup created by a cosmetic chemist.
Product to try: Perfect Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss in Clandestine Copper
Hyper Skin
Instagram: @gethyperskin
What it is: Skin care formulated to target hyperpigmentation.
Product to try: Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum
I See You Wellness
Instagram: @iseeyouwell
What it is: Skin and body products handmade in Brooklyn.
Product to try: Cleanse Yourself Smudge Spray
IMAN Cosmetics
Instagram: @imancosmetics
What it is: Makeup for all skin tones created by supermodel Iman.
Product to try: Perfect Eye Pencil
In My Heals
Instagram: @inmyheals
What it is: Natural luxury bath and body care.
Product to try: Goddess Bath & Body Milk
Inua Naturals
Instagram: @inuanaturals
What it is: Natural hair, body and skin care rooted in African traditions.
Product to try: Organic Vitamin C Radiant Face Moisturizer
Jacq's Organics
Instagram: @shopjacqs
What it is: Organic, cruelty-free, vegan skin care.
Product to try: Jacq's Healing Face Cleanser
Jade & Fox Co.
Instagram: @jadefoxco
What it is: Handmade natural skin and body care.
Product to try: Issa Snack Jelly Enzyme Cleanser
Jentl
Instagram: @jentl.co
What it is: Vegan, organic, cruelty-free body care.
Product to try: Original Whipped Body Butter
Joséphine Cosmetics
Instagram: @josephinecosmetics
What it is: Luxury natural makeup.
Product to try: Dew/You Flawless Liquid Highlighter
Juvia's Place
Instagram: @juviasplace
What it is: Highly-pigmented makeup.
Product to try: I Am Magic Velvety Matte Foundation
Kaike
Instagram: @shopkaike
What it is: Minimal, multipurpose, plant-based skin and body care.
Product to try: Frosting
Karité
Instagram: @mykarite
What it is: Natural skin care made with shea butter sourced from Ghana.
Product to try: Hand Cream
Klur
Instagram: @klur.co
What it is: Natural skin care made in California.
Product to try: Skin Soil
Kinky Curly
Instagram: @officialkinkycurly
What it is: Curly hair products.
Product to try: Curling Custard
KNC Beauty
Instagram: @kncbeauty
What it is: Skin-care and lip products.
Product to try: Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask
Kreyol Essence
Instagram: @kreyolessence
What it is: Clean hair, body and skin care made with Haitian black castor oil.
Product to try: Haitian Black Castor Oil Original
Kyn Care
Instagram: @kyncare
What. it is: Handmade skin and body care.
Product to try: Cherry Bomb Body Oil
Lalin et La Sirèn
Instagram: @lalinetlasiren
What it is: Natural body care that draws on Caribbean traditions.
Product to try: Manuka Probiotic Deodorant
Lamik Beauty
Instagram: @lamikbeauty
What it is: Clean makeup formulated for womxn of color.
Product to try: Eyebrow Gel
LaPierre Cosmetics
Instagram: @lapierrecosmetics
What it is: Non-toxic, vegan nail polish.
Product to try: Nail Polish in Elements of Passion
Lauren Napier Beauty
Instagram: @laurennapierbeauty
What it is: Makeup wipes.
Product to try: Cleanse
Lauren's All Purpose
Instagram: @laurensallpurpose
What it is: Organic multipurpose skin and body products.
Product to try: Classic Jar
Leafletta & Co
Instagram: @leaflettanco
What it is: Vancouver- and Seattle-based natural skin care.
Product to try: Exfoliating Cleansing Powder
Liha Beauty
Instagram: @lihabeauty
What it is: U.K.-based skin and body care that draws on African and British perspectives.
Product to try: Ivory Shea Butter
Loving Culture
Instagram: @lovingculture
What it is: Natural hair care.
Product to try: Revitalizing Organic Hair Oil
Loza Tam
Instagram: @loza_tam
What it is: Hand-crafted hair accessories and headwraps made in Ghana.
Product to try: Royal Blue Turban Headband
Luv + Co
Instagram: @loveandcobeauty
What it is: Clean cosmetics, skin care and nail products formulated for womxn of color.
Product to try: Luv Natural Mascara
Luv Scrub
Instagram: @luvscrub
What it is: Luxury mesh body exfoliating tools.
Product to try: Mesh Body Exfoliator in Midnight
MakeUp By Sparkle
Instagram: @makeupbysparkle
What it is: Cruelty-free makeup created by licensed esthetician and celebrity makeup artist Sparkle Chanel.
Product to try: Drama Queen Lippie Duo Kit
Makeup For Melanin Girls
Instagram: @mfmgcosmetics
What it is: Cruelty-free makeup for dark skin tones.
Product to try: Single Glitter Pod Eyeshadow
Maréna Beauté
Instagram: @marenabeaute
What it is: Cruelty-free luxury makeup for womxn of color.
Product to try: Blush Tarou
Marie Hunter
Instagram: @mariehunterbeauty
What it is: Boldly pigmented cosmetics, skin care and home fragrance.
Product to try: Bourbon Vanilla Signature Candle
Marla Rene Skincare
Instagram: @marlareneskincare
What it is: Luxury clean skin and body care.
Product to try: Pinkberry Glow Exfoliating Essence
Mary Louise Cosmetics
Instagram: @marylouisecosmetics
What it is: Natural skin and body care.
Product to try: Turmeric & Chamomile Soap
Matrescence Skin
Instagram: @matrescenceskin
What it is: Skin care created for busy moms.
Product to try: Rose Glow Brightening Essence
Mayvenn Hair
Instagram: @mayvennhair
What it is: Wigs and extensions.
Product to try: Clip-In Hair Extensions
Melanin Essentials
Instagram: @melaninessentials
What it is: Plant-based body care.
Product to try: Skin Enhancing Body Butter in Sweet Apricot
Melanin Haircare
Instagram: @melaninhaircare
What it is: Natural hair care for curls created by hair vlogger Whitney White.
Product to try: Multi-Use Leave In Softening Conditioner
Mented
Instagram: @mentedcosmetics
What it is: Highly pigmented makeup.
Product to try: Play All Day High Brow Pencil
Mielle Organics
Instagram: @mielleorganics
What it is: Natural hair care formulated to support growth and moisture.
Product to try: Sacha Inchi Cleansing Shampoo
Mischo Beauty
Instagram: @mischobeauty
What it is: Cruelty-free, vegan luxury nail polish and treatments.
Product to try: Nail Polish in Fait Accompli
Miss Jessie's
Instagram: @miss_jessies
What it is: Hair products for curls.
Product to try: Curly Pudding
Moisture Love
Instagram: @moisturelove
What it is: Hand-crafted hair products for intense moisture.
Product to try: Seal With a Kiss Finishing Oil
Movita Organics
Instagram: @movitaorganics
What it is: Organic supplements for women.
Product to try: Multivitamin
Nagi Cosmetics
Instagram: @nagicosmetics
What it is: Canada-based makeup and skin care for womxn of color.
Product to try: Concealer Trio
NaturalAnnie Essentials
Instagram: @naturalannieessentials
What it is: Hand-poured soy candles and small-batch body care.
Product to try: Mango & Coconut Milk Soy Candle
Naturalicious
Instagram: @naturalicious_beauty
What it is: Natural hair care.
Product to try: Spanish Almond Regrowth Oil
NaturAll Club
Instagram: @naturallclub
What it is: Natural hair-care products and stylers.
Product to try: Edge Control Black
Noirebud
Instagram: @noirebud
What it is: Luxury CBD products.
Product to try: CBD Hard Candies
Nolaskinsentials
Instagram: @nolaskincentials
What it is: Vegan skin care for millennials.
Product to try: Glycolic Intensive Masque
Noodle & Co Apothecary
Instagram: @noodleandco.apothecary
What it is: Artisan soap company based in Dallas, Texas.
Product to try: Laffy Taffy Bar
Novel Beauty
Instagram: @novelskincare
What it is: U.K.-based skin and body care.
Product to try: Chasing Monsoons Pink Salt + Mango & Pineapple Scrub
Nu Wave Era
Instagram: @nu_wave
What it is: Natural, handmade hair products and styling tools for men and womxn.
Product to try: Wave Control Styling Stick
Nubian Heritage
Instagram: @nubianheritage
What it is: Skin, hair and body care inspired by ancient African traditions.
Product to try: African Black Soap Body Wash
Nuekie
Instagram: @nuekie
What it is: Skin care for people of color created by a cosmetic chemist and esthetician.
Product to try: Moisture Therapy Creme
Nuele Hair
Instagram: @nuele_hair
What it is: Clean hair serum.
Product to try: Nuele Hair Serum
Nyakio
Instagram: @nyakiobeauty
What it is: Clean skin care.
Product to try: Marula & Neroli Brightening Oil
Ode to Self Skincare
Instagram: @odetoselfskincare
What it is: Small-batch, handmade luxury skin care designed with people of color in mind.
Product to try: De Palma Hydrating and Clarifying Facial Oil
Olori Cosmetics
Instagram: @oloricosmetics
What it is: Natural hair care made with ingredients sourced from across the African continent.
Product to try: Damage Be Gone Happy Hair Butter
Omglo Cosmetics
Instagram: @omglocosmetics
What it is: Hydrating finishing spray.
Product to try: Queen (Full Size) Hydrating Finishing Spray
Omiaje
Instagram: @omiajenaturals
What it is: Botanical hair, body and skin care.
Product to try: Whipped Curl Creme
OOLI
Instagram: @oolibeauty
What it is: Plant-based hair products formulated for locs.
Product to try: Magic 17 Hair & Scalp Oil
Organic Bath Co.
Instagram: @organicbath
What it is: Clean skin-care and body products.
Product to try: PeaceFull Organic Body Wash
OrganiGlow Skin Co
Instagram: @organiglowskinco
What it is: Plant-based luxury skin and body products.
Product to try: Ultra Hydro Facial Cleanser
OrganiGrow Hair Co
Instagram: @organigrowhairco
What it is: Plant-based hair care for all hair types.
Product to try: GrowPoo Moisturizing Shampoo
Oui The People
Instagram: @ouithepeople
What it is: Luxury shaving products and tools.
Product to try: The Single Matte Black Sensitive Skin Razor
Oye Green
Instagram: @oyegreen
What it is: Authentic African beauty products.
Product to try: Ilari Hair Comb
Oyin Handmade
Instagram: @oyinhandmade
What it is: Natural hair and body products.
Product to try: Shine & Define Gentle Styling Serum
Pat McGrath Labs
Instagram: @patmcgrathreal
What it is: Luxury makeup created by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath.
Product to try: Mothership VII: Divine Rose Palette
Pattern Beauty
Instagram: @patternbeauty
What it is: Hair products, tools and accessories for curly hair created by Tracee Ellis Ross.
Product to try: Argan Oil Hair Serum
Peak and Valley
Instagram: @peakandvalleyco
What it is: Adaptogenic wellness blends.
Product to tyr: Balance My Stress Blend
Pear Nova
Instagram: @pearnova
What it is: Luxury nail polish and lash serum.
Product to try: Mani & Pedi Kit
People of Color Beauty
Instagram: @peopleofcolorbeauty
What it is: Non-toxic, vegan nail polish.
Product to try: Nail Polish in Pink Sand
Pholk Beauty
Instagram: @pholkbeauty
What it is: Natural skin care.
Product to try: Rose Gardenia Skin Nectar
Pink Mahogany
Instagram: @pm_fragrances
What it is: Organic fragrances and aromatherapy.
Product to try: Sleep, Come Easily Essential Oil Rollerball
Plant Apothecary
Instagram: @plant.apothecary
What it is: Natural skin and body products.
Product to try: Calm Down Organic Body Wash
Play Pits
Instagram: @playpits
What it is: Natural deodorant.
Product to try: Play Pits Happy Deodorant
Purpl + Prosper
Instagram: @purplandprosper
What it is: Natural, non-toxic skin and body care.
Product to try: Unmask (Clarity) Mask
R&R Luxury
Instagram: @randrluxury
What it is: Natural skin care based on African traditions.
Product to try: Liquid Black Soap
Range Beauty
Instagram: @range_beauty
What it is: Clean makeup for all skin tones, formulated for eczema and acne-prone skin.
Product to try: True Intentions Bronzing Primer
Rooted Woman
Instagram: @rootedwoman
What it is: Non-toxic, vegan, small-batch nail polish and treatments.
Product to try: Nail Polish in Purple
Rosen Skincare
Instagram: @rosenskincare
What it is: Acne care products.
Product to try: Tropics Moisturizer
Rucker Roots
Instagram: @ruckerroots
What it is: Vegan hair care.
Product to try: Leave-In Heat Protectant
Sacha Cosmetics
Instagram: @sachacosmeticsofficial
What it is: Makeup for womxn of color made in Trinidad & Tobago.
Product to try: Cream-to-Powder Foundation
Sacred Herbal Apothecary
Instagram: @sacredvibesapothecary
What it is: Plant-based skin care, spiritual and wellness products made in Brooklyn.
Product to try: Peace Spray
Saige + Ivy
Instagram: @saigeandivy
What it is: Natural body products and deodorant.
Product to try: Lavender + Eucalyptus Deodorant Spray
Satya + Sage Candles
Instagram: @satyasage
What it is: Soy candles and home fragrance.
Product to try: King Candle
Scotch Porter
Instagram: @scotchporter
What it is: Clean, handmade grooming, hair, skin and wellness products.
Product to try: Soothing Hair Balm
SDOT Beauty
Instagram: @sdotbeautyproducts
What it is: Hand-crafted natural skin, hair and body care.
Product to try: Soaked Coconut Milk Bath
Shani Darden Skin Care
Instagram: @shanidarden
What it is: Skin care created by celebrity esthetician Shani Darden.
Product to try: Retinol Reform
SheaMoisture
Instagram: @sheamoisture
What it is: Hair, bath body and skin care.
Product to try: Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate & Repair Protein Treatment
Shea Radiance
Instagram: @shearadiance
What it is: Body, hair and skin care made with shea butter and formulated for dry, eczema-prone skin.
Product to try: Whipped Shea Butter with Colloidal Oatmeal
Shedavi
Instagram: @shedavi
What it is: Vegan hair care.
Product to try: Crowned Cowash
Sienna Naturals
Instagram: @siennanaturals
What it is: Natural hair care for textured hair.
Product to try: Don't Flake
Skin Buttr
Instagram: @skinbuttr
What it is: Natural skin and body care.
Product to try: Cocoa Vanilla Coffee Scrub
Skin Deep Body Care
Instagram: @skindeepbodycare
What it is: Plant-based skin and body care.
Product to try: Almond Shea Body Soufflé
Skintanics
Instagram: @skintanics
What it is: Clinically formulated, plant-powered skin care made in Philadelphia, PA.
Product to try: Vitamin C Cream
Skot Beauté
Instagram: @skotbeaute
What it is: Travel- and spa-inspired skin and lip care rooted in African traditions and French beauty rituals.
Product to try: Lip Smoothie
Sonshine Bath
Instagram: @sonshinebath
What it is: Mother-and-son-owned skin and body care and home fragrances made in small batches.
Product to try: Fuckboy Repellent
Soultanicals
Instagram: @soultanicals
What it is: Hair and body care.
Product to try: Can't Believe It's Knot Butta
Sunday II Sunday
Instagram: @mysunday2sunday
What it is: Hair care designed for acitve womxn.
Product to try: Edge Flourish Daily Nourishing Serum
Taliah Waajid Natural Hair
Instagram: @taliahwaajidbrand
What it is: Plant-based hair and skin care.
Product to try: Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Apple Seed Oil
Taylor + Tess
Instagram: @taylorandtess
What it is: Plant-based CBD skin care.
Product to try: The Quickie Facial Toning Spray
Temple Zen
Instagram: @templezenskincare
What it is: Skin, body and wellness products.
Product to try: Day Facial Oil
Thank God It's Natural
Instagram: @tginatural
What it is: Natural hair products.
Product to try: Sweet Honey Hair Milk
The Afro Hair & Skin Co.
Instagram: @afrohairandskinco
What it is: A U.K.-based skin-care and wellness brand for Black womxn.
Product to try: Rebirth Glow Recovery Clay Mask
The Butter Bar Skincare
Instagram: @mybutterbarskin
What it is: Luxury skin care hand-crafted in Houston, Texas.
Prouct to try: Suga Plump Serum + Squalane
The Dooplex
Instagram: @the_dooplex
What it is: A Black-owned e-commerce platform offering products for womxn of color from Black- and minority-owned businesses.
Product to try: Stop Breakage Natural Scalp & Hair Moisturizer
The Doux
Instagram: @ilovethedoux
What it is: Hair care created by a professional stylist.
Product to try: Sucka Free Shampoo
The Honey Pot
Instagram: @thehoneypotco
What it is: Natural body and menstrual care products.
Product to try: Normal Wash
The Lip Bar
Instagram: @thelipbar
What it is: Vegan and cruelty-free makeup.
Product to try: Goddess Lip Gloss
The Mane Choice
Instagram: @themanechoice
What it is: Hair care for all hair types.
Product to try: Cheers Supreme Strength & Full Protection Hair Polish
The Wrap Life
Instagram: @thewraplife
What it is: Hair wraps and accessories.
Product to try: Textured Rose Bandie
The Y By Yusef
Instagram: @theybyyusef
What it is: Hair tools by celebrity hairstylist Yusef.
Product to try: Yusef Rake Comb
Topicals
Instagram: @mytopicals
What it is: Skin care created by and for womxn of color.
Product to try: Faded Serum for Discoloration and Dark Spots
TPH By Taraji
Instagram: @tphbytaraji
What it is: Hair and scalp care created by Taraji P. Henson.
Product to try: Mint Condition Tingling Scalp Conditioner
Undefined Beauty
Instagram: @undefinedbeauty_co
What it is: Makeup, skin care, fragrance, CBD and body care products.
Product to try: Glow Melt
Unsun Cosmetics
Instagram: @unsuncosmetics
What it is: Mineral sunscreen for all skin tones.
Product to try: Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen in Medium/Dark
Uoma Beauty
Instagram: @uomabeauty
What it is: Cruelty-free, highly pigmented makeup.
Product to try: Afro.Dis.Iac Liquid Eyeliner
Urban Hydration
Instagram: @urbanhyration
What it is: Clean skin, hair and body care.
Product to try: Brighten & Refine Pink Clay Facial Whipped Mud Mask
Vernon François Hair
Instagram: @vernonfrancois
What it is: Curly hair products created by celebrity hairstylist Vernon François.
Product to try: Mist Nourishing Water
Woo Me Beauty
Instagram: @woomebeauty
What it is: Natural nail care products that promote growth.
Product to try: Nail Growth Serum
Yelle Skincare
Instagram: @yelleskincare
What it is: Plant-based skin care formulated for melanin-rich skin.
Product to try: Awakening Daily Moisturizer
Zandra Beauty
Instagram: @zandrabeauty
What it is: Plant-based skin, body and hair care.
Product to try: Lavender Vanilla Chai Vegan Bath & Body Wash
Homepage/main photo: Courtesy of Hanahana Beauty
