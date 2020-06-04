87+ Black-Owned Fashion Brands to Know

In order for the fashion industry to effect lasting change, it must not only employ more people from diverse backgrounds, it must also amplify the voices and profiles of those who have been here doing the work and continuously put forth fresh, innovative ideas. Below, we're highlighting 87+ Black-owned companies that fit that bill. They cover everything from affordable jewelry to high-end luxury, and they should definitely be on your radar. (We've also made a list of Black-owned beauty brands that deserve your dollars.)
This list will be continuously updated — any suggestions for edits, additions or updates are welcome. We'd love to hear from you via email at tips@fashionista.com.
Apparel
A.Au
Shop here: https://www.aaushop.com/
Instagram: @shopa.au
A.Au is a lifestyle brand that works with artisans in Nigeria to make everything from hand-woven market baskets to vibrantly patterned puff-sleeved blouses.
Aliétte
Shop here: https://www.modaoperandi.com/aliette-ss20
Instagram: @alietteny
Founded by celebrity stylist Jason Rembert in 2019, Aliétte excels in bringing a red-carpet feel to cocktail attire and everyday separates.
Aliya Wanek
Shop here: https://aliyawanek.com/
Instagram: @aliyawanek
Oakland-based label Aliya Wanek makes comfortable clothing using ethical and sustainable production practices.
Christopher John Rogers
Shop here: https://www.christopherjohnrogers.com/
Instagram: @christopherjohnrogers
Christopher John Rogers is a rising star in American luxury, having won the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and dressed celebs like Lizzo, Ashley Graham and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Cushnie
Shop here: https://www.cushnie.com/
Instagram: @cushnie
Carlie Cushnie's precise tailoring and sculptural designs have garnered a loyal following, counting Mrs. Obama and Beyoncé as fans.
Daily Paper
Shop here: https://www.dailypaperclothing.com/
Instagram: @dailypaper
Based in Amsterdam, Daily Paper draws on the African heritage of its three founders to create distinctive, easy-to-wear clothing.
Duro Olowu
Shop here: https://www.duroolowu.com/
Instagram: @duroolowu
A lawyer-turned-fashion-designer, Nigerian-born Duro Olowu launched his eponymous label in 2004 and has since created coveted patterned dresses that are artful representations of his international background.
Fe Noel
Shop here: https://fenoel.com/
Instagram: @fenoel
Designer Felisha "Fe" Noel's Brooklyn-based label is all about blending Grenadian heritage with understated glamour.
Fenty
Shop here: https://www.fenty.com/us/en/home
Instagram: @fenty
Rihanna's LVMH-backed fashion label Fenty is made up of elevated basics that play with bold proportions and unexpected details.
Hanifa
Shop here: https://hanifa.co/
Instagram: @hanifaofficial
Hanifa became an instant hit after Ciara modeled a bright red pair of its figure-skimming ruffled pants on Instagram.
Heron Preston
Shop here: https://www.heronpreston.com/en/US
Instagram: @heronpreston
A favorite among the Instagram kids, Heron Preston continually redefines workwear and uses sustainability and technology to stay ahead of the sartorial curve.
Hope for Flowers
Shop here: https://hopeforflowers.com/
Instagram: @hopeforflowersbytracyreese
Hope for Flowers, a new ethically- and sustainably-produced line by industry veteran designer Tracy Reese, features a range of cheery womenswear.
House of Aama
Shop here: https://houseofaama.com/
Instagram: @houseofaama
House of Aama is a lifestyle brand rooted in the ethos of the African continent and diaspora.
Island Tribe
Shop here: https://islandtribeusa.com/
Instagram: @islandtribe_
Based in California, Island Tribe is a bohemian-style brand committed to fair trade practices.
Jibri
Shop here: https://www.jibrionline.com/
Instagram: @jibrionline
Jibri, a plus-size label founded by Jasmine Elder, makes everything from glitzy sequin jumpsuits to classic bridal gowns.
Kenneth Ize
Shop here: https://www.kennethize.net/
Instagram: @kennethize
LVMH Prize finalist Kenneth Ize works with artisans across Nigeria to preserve centuries-old textile-making techniques that he then transforms into elegantly-tailored, colorfully-patterned suiting.
LaQuan Smith
Shop here: https://laquansmith.com/
Instagram: @laquan_smith
LaQuan Smith made his New York Fashion Week debut at 21 and has since grown a steady clientele of high-profile celebrities, including Rihanna, Lady Gaga and the Kardashian-Jenner crew, thanks to his feel-good party wares.
Lemlem
Shop here: https://www.lemlem.com/
Instagram: @lemlemofficial
Lemlem, founded by spermodel Liya Kebede, is a line of handwoven apparel and accessories, to elevate artisanship and expand production (and jobs) across Africa.
Maki Oh
Shop here: https://www.makioh.com/
Instagram: @maki.oh
Maki Oh designer Amaka Osakwe has amassed a highly engaged fan base thanks to her distinctive take on artisanal Nigerian fabrics.
Martine Rose
Shop here: https://martine-rose.com/
Instagram: @martin_rose
Since 2007, British designer Martine Rose has been drawing inspiration from '90s subcultures with her deconstructed silhouettes.
No Sesso
Shop here: https://www.depop.com/nosesso/
Instagram: @nosessola
Italian for "no sex/no gender," No Sesso is a Los Angeles-based brand that champions inclusivity with its fun, whimsical pieces.
Off-White
Shop here: https://www.off---white.com/en-us
Instagram: @off_white
Virgil Abloh's Off-White is known for its buzzy collaborations, industrial-themed belts and pricey sweatshirts.
Phlemuns
Shop here: http://www.phlemuns.com/
Instagram: @phlemuns
James Flemons established Phlemuns in 2013 as a denim brand. It has since expanded into a luxe, gender-inclusive ready-to-wear label founded on fair labor practices.
Pyer Moss
Shop here: https://pyermoss.com/
Instagram: @pyermoss
Kerby Jean-Raymond launched Pyer Moss in 2013 as a fashion label committed to building a narrative about heritage and activism.
Romeo Hunte
Shop here: https://www.romeohunte.com/
Instagram: @romeohunte
New York City-based contemporary label Romeo Hunte focuses on powerful outerwear and boasts a strong celebrity fan base, including Zendaya and Gabrielle Union.
Tia Adeola
Shop here: https://www.slashedbytia.net/
Instagram: @tiaadeola
Founder Teni "Tia" Adeola created Slashed By Tia from her dorm room while studying art history at The New School in 2017, which is reflected in her Renaissance-inspired designs.
Stella Jean
Shop here: https://www.stellajean.it/
Instagram: @stellajean_sj_
Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean makes the kind of playful pieces you want to wear on vacation.
Studio 189
Shop here: https://studiooneeightynine.com/
Instagram: @studiooneightynine
Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah co-founded Studio 189 with the aim to make great clothes, all while empowering women, preserving traditional African crafts and championing sustainability.
Stuzo Clothing
Shop here: https://www.stuzoclothing.com/
Instagram: @stuzoclothing
Designed for the bold at heart, Stuzo Clothing makes gender- and judgement-free garments that have been worn by Ruby Rose, Tiffany Haddish and Lena Waithe.
Telfar
Shop here: http://www.telfar.net/
Instagram: @telfarglobal
Winner of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2017, Liberian-American designer Telfar Clemens makes everyday sportswear and often does so by exploring and reinventing the idea of Americana.
Thebe Magugu
Shop here: https://www.thebemagugu.com/
Instagram: @thebemagugu
Distinguished by its sharply tailored and powerfully politicized collections, Thebe Magugu's namesake label has risen in the fashion ranks rather quickly after he became the first African designer to win the LVMH Prize for Young Designers in 2019.
Theophilio
Shop here: http://www.theophilionyc.com/
Instagram: @theophilio
Edvin Thomspon's Brooklyn-based clothing brand Theophilio combines nostalgia from his childhood spent in Jamaica with New York City culture, resulting in a bevy of joyful ruffled and tie-dyed pieces.
Undra Celeste New York
Shop here: https://www.undracelesteny.com/
Instagram: @undracelestenewyork
Undra Duncan's line, Undra Celeste New York, is filled with bold office-appropriate separates for women who want to stand out in the boardroom.
Victor Glemaud
Shop here: https://www.glemaud.com/pages/home
Instagram: @glemaud
Haitian-born, New York-raised designer Victor Glemaud is known for his vibrant knitwear designs, which he proudly makes for people of all sizes.
Wales Bonner
Shop here: https://walesbonner.net/
Instagram: @walesbonner
Central Saint Martins graduate Grace Wales Bonner won the British Fashion Award for emerging menswear in 2019. Her fans include the Duchess of Sussex, who wore a custom white sleeveless coat-dress by the designer to present her baby, Archie, to the world.
Zelie for She
Shop here: https://www.zelieforshe.com/
Instagram: @zelieforshe
With a selection of breezy caftans and billowy maxi dresses, Elann Zelie's Los Angeles-based plus-size label Zelie for She is meant for long weekends at the beach.
Swim
Andrea Iyamah
Shop here: https://www.andreaiyamah.com/
Instagram: @andreaiyamah
Founded by Nigerian fashion designer Dumebi Iyamah, Andrea Iyamah is recognized for its unique take on swimwear, which uses vibrant colors and cuts inspired by an array of African cultures.
Jade Swim
Shop here: https://jadeswim.com/
Instagram: @jadeswim
Fashion editor-turned-designer Brittany Kozerski started Jade Swim with a desire to bring her minimalist aesthetic to the pool, resulting in a range of classic styles made from luxe fabrics that can be worn from a beach day to a city night.
Mint Swim
Shop here: https://www.mint-swim.com/
Instagram: @mintswimusa
Actress and model Draya Howard's line, Mint Swim, targets those who want to enhance their curves with high-cut styles in blinding neons.
Riot Swim
Shop here: https://www.riotswim.com
Instagram: @riotswim
Riot Swim's body-sculpting one-pieces are made from butter soft nylon and have a seamless finish, easily making them the most comfortable and wearable on the market.
Accessories (shoes, bags, eyewear)
A A K S
Shop here: https://www.aaksonline.com/
Instagram: @a.a.k.s
Akosua Afriyie-Kumi founded A A K S, a line of brightly-colored raffia bags, with the goal of sharing her favorite weaving techniques from Ghana with the world while also creating jobs within Africa.
Asata Maisé
Shop here: https://www.asatamaise.com
Instagram: @asata,maise
Best known for mini baguette bags emblazoned with smiley faces, each Asata Maisé piece is handmade from sustainably-sourced reclaimed materials.
Ashya
Shop here: http://www.ashya.co/
Instagram: @ashya.co
A recent award recipient for the 2018/2019 CFDA and Accessories Council Elaine Gold Launch Pad Fellowship, Ashya is a New York-based label of luxe leather travel accessories.
Brother Vellies
Shop here: https://brothervellies.com/
Instagram: @brothervellies
Brother Vellies employs artisans from the coasts of East and South Africa to handcraft covetable shoes and handbags.
Coco and Breezy Eyewear
Shop here: https://cocoandbreezy.com/
Instagram: @cocoandbreezy
Designers (and twins) Corianna and Brianna Dotson founded Coco and Breezy Eyewear in 2009 and have since created sunglasses loved by Demi Lovato, Chanel Iman, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj.
Glazed NYC
Shop here: https://www.glazednyc.com/shop
Instagram: @glazednyc
Founded by friends Shelby Macklin and Banna Nega in 2015, Glazed NYC has grown into a line of functional accessories that are rooted in glamour and inspired by trailblazers like Josephine Baker.
Kendall Miles Designs
Shop here: https://www.kendallmilesdesigns.com
Instagram: @thekendallmiles
Kendall Reynolds founded Kendall Miles Designs, a luxury footwear label manufactured in Florence, in 2015 after studying accessories design in Milan.
Loza Maléombho
Shop here: https://lozamaleombho.com/en/shop/
Instagram: @lozamaleombho
Loza Maléombho's footwear celebrates the similarities between Ivorian tribal aesthetics and New York fashion — think chunky PVC sandals decorated with gold plated bronze details handmade by West African artisans.
Petit Kouraj
Shop here: https://www.petitkouraj.com/
Instagram: @petitkouraj
Launched in 2019 by Alicia Keys's former stylist, Petit Kouraj is a line of macramé-fringed carryalls made by artisans in Haiti.
Salone Monet
Shop here: https://www.salonemonet.com/
Instagram: @salonemonet
Salone Monet is a collection of thoughtfully designed inclusive nude heels, made to highlight all complexions.
Tree Fairfax
Shop here: https://treefairfax.com/
Instagram: @treefairfax
Virginia-based Tree Fairfax is a minimal handbag line that hand-cuts and -stitches each bag using locally-sourced, high-quality leather.
Vavvoune
Shop here: https://www.vavvoune.com/
Instagram: @vavvoune
Founded by self-taught designer Valerie Blaise, Vavvoune is a leather accessories brand created with a mindful team of craftspeople in New York City's Garment District.
Zou Xou
Shop here: https://www.zouxou.com/
Instagram: @zouxoushoes
New York-based footwear line Zou Xou works with master shoemakers in Buenos Aires and uses premium Argentinean leathers to make sophisticated styles that can be worn from morning to night.
Jewelry
Beads Byaree
Shop here: https://beadsbyaree.com/
Instagram: @beadsbyaree
From shoulder-grazing brass dangles to extra large hoops, Beads Byaree makes statement-making pieces that are each works of art.
Conversations Over Chai
Shop on Instagram: @conversationsoverchai
Conversations Over Chai sells one-of-a-kind dangle earrings that are made with letter beads and vintage porcelain baubles.
Daem
Shop here: https://daemwatches.com
Instagram: @daemwatches
Daem is New York City-based watch brand that finds inspiration on the streets of Brooklyn and from artists pushing boundaries all over the world.
Dixie Graze
Shop here: https://www.dixiegraze.uk/
Instagram: @dixiegraze
The affordable jewelry line Dixie Graze offers a range of textured gold chains and architectural charms that are perfect for layering.
Edas
Shop here: https://edas.store/collections/all
Instagram: _@edas
The handmade jewelry and accessories label Edas plays with brass wire and wooden beads to create conversation-starting sculptural pieces.
Épifene
Shop here: https://www.epifene.com/
Instagram: @epifenejewelry
Retro textured chains and crystal drop earrings are a just a few of the evening-ready jewels you can get from two-year-old label Épifene.
Khiry
Shop here: https://www.khiry.com/
Instagram: @khiryofficial
Khiry is a line of high-end fashion jewelry founded by Jameel Mohammed, a University of Pennsylvania graduate who began designing jewelry in 2014 while interning at Barneys New York.
Mateo New York
Shop here: https://mateonewyork.com/
Instagram: @mateonewyork
Self-taught designer and 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Matthew Harris looks to modern art when creating Mateo's ornate pearl and diamond punctuated pieces.
Oma the Label
Shop here: https://www.omathelabel.com/
Instagram: @omathelabel
Oma the Label specialized in bodysuits before debuting a line of perfectly chunky gold jewels inspired by Zoë Kravitz.
Serendipitous Project
Shop here: https://serendipitous-project.com/
Instagram: @serendipitiousproject
Founded in 2019 with the mission to provide a sustainable alternative for trendy jewelry, Serendipitous Project sells handmade-to-order pieces that draw inspiration from classic art and nature.
Third Crown
Shop here: https://www.thirdcrown.com/
Instagram: @thirdcrown
Husband-and-wife team Kristin and Kofi Essel fuse their love of geometric shapes with the details found in their architectural surroundings to create Third Crown, a gender neutral brand of jewelry.
Yam
Shop here: https://www.yamnyc.com/
Instagram: @yam_nyc
Yam's gold-plated beaded necklaces and acrylic pearl earrings are handmade in Astoria, New York using upcycled materials.
Loungewear and lingerie
Anya Lust
Shop here: https://anyalust.com/
Instagram: @anya_lust
With a range of delicate lace bodysuits and sheer marabou kimonos, the lingerie label Anya Lust specializes in decadent sensuality.
Babes and Felines
Shop here: https://babesandfelines.com/
Instagram: @babesandfelines
Designed for those who prioritize comfort, Babes and Felines offers a large assortment of curve-friendly loungewear.
Dayo
Shop here: https://dayowomen.com/
Instagram: @dayowomen
Dayo's line of loungewear consists of comfy pants made from soft, natural fibers and tops made with built-in breast support and adjustable straps.
LaSette
Shop here: https://www.lasette.shop
Instagram: @lasette_
Designed by Shiara Robinson, LaSette's size-inclusive collections are made up of pieces that promote self-confidence.
Nubian Skin
Shop here: https://us.nubianskin.com
Instagram: @nubianskin
Frustrated by the lack of skin-tone choices to go with her ever-expanding wardrobe, Ade Hassan created Nubian Skin to provide the essential underwear needs for people of color.
Nude Barre
Shop here: https://nudebarre.com/
Instagram: @nudebarre
Nude Barre was born out of the struggle that many Black dancers face when it comes to finding nude hosiery.
Ruby Love
Shop here: https://www.rubylove.com
Instagram: @shoprubylove
Founded by Black female business leader Crystal Etienne, Ruby Love seeks to revolutionize the Femtech industry and destigmatize menstruation with product collections that include leak-proof period underwear and monthly period kits.
Savage x Fenty
Shop here: https://www.savagex.com/
Instagram: @savagexfenty
Rihanna's lingerie line Savage x Fenty celebrates fearlessness confidence and inclusivity.
Underthing
Shop here: http://www.underthingshop.com/
Instagram: @unterthingshop
Described as "lingerie for all your self-care moments," Underthing's lace bodysuits are a sexier alternative to your old T-shirts.
Multi-brand stores and services
In the Black
Shop here: https://www.shopintheblack.com/
Launched in 2019, In the Black is Harlem's Fashion Row's retail platform, which takes the organization's mission of amplifying Black creatives in the fashion industry to new heights.
Folklore
Shop here: https://www.shopthefolklore.com/
Instagram: @thefolklore
Folklore is an online shopping destination for luxury and emerging African fashion brands.
McMullen
Shop here: https://shopmcmullen.com/
Instagram: @shopmcmullen
Founded in 2007 in Oakland, McMullen is committed to supporting African and African American apparel and home décor designers.
The Narativ
Shop here: https://www.thenarativ.com/shop
Instagram: @thenarativ
Founded by Farai Simoyi of Netflix's "Next In Fashion," The Narativ curates ethically-sourced artisan brands from around the world with the goal of sharing their narratives and promoting traditional craftsmanship.
Roxanne Carne
Shop here: https://roxannecarne.com/
Instagram: @roxannecarne_stylist
Roxanne Carne is a personal stylist who offers her services to clients looking to refine their wardrobe.
Sincerely, Tommy
Shop here: https://sincerelytommy.com/
Instagram: @sincerelytommy_
Sincerely, Tommy is a Brooklyn-based concept store focused on spotlighting emerging womenswear and lifestyle brands.
T.A.
Shop here: https://shop-ta.com/shop
Instagram: @t.a.newyork
Founded by Telsha Anderson, T.A. is a concept store that sources luxury product from all over the world.
Yowie
Shop here: https://www.shopyowie.com/
Instagram: @hellowyowie
Yowie is a home and lifestyle shop that curates small collections from independent artists and designers.
Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.