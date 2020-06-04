87+ Black-Owned Fashion Brands to Know

In order for the fashion industry to effect lasting change, it must not only employ more people from diverse backgrounds, it must also amplify the voices and profiles of those who have been here doing the work and continuously put forth fresh, innovative ideas. Below, we're highlighting 87+ Black-owned companies that fit that bill. They cover everything from affordable jewelry to high-end luxury, and they should definitely be on your radar. (We've also made a list of Black-owned beauty brands that deserve your dollars.)

This list will be continuously updated — any suggestions for edits, additions or updates are welcome. We'd love to hear from you via email at tips@fashionista.com.

Apparel

A.Au

Shop here: https://www.aaushop.com/

Instagram: @shopa.au

A.Au is a lifestyle brand that works with artisans in Nigeria to make everything from hand-woven market baskets to vibrantly patterned puff-sleeved blouses.

Aliétte

Shop here: https://www.modaoperandi.com/aliette-ss20

Instagram: @alietteny

Founded by celebrity stylist Jason Rembert in 2019, Aliétte excels in bringing a red-carpet feel to cocktail attire and everyday separates.

Aliya Wanek

Shop here: https://aliyawanek.com/

Instagram: @aliyawanek

Oakland-based label Aliya Wanek makes comfortable clothing using ethical and sustainable production practices.

Christopher John Rogers

Shop here: https://www.christopherjohnrogers.com/

Instagram: @christopherjohnrogers

Christopher John Rogers is a rising star in American luxury, having won the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and dressed celebs like Lizzo, Ashley Graham and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Cushnie

Shop here: https://www.cushnie.com/

Instagram: @cushnie

Carlie Cushnie's precise tailoring and sculptural designs have garnered a loyal following, counting Mrs. Obama and Beyoncé as fans.



Daily Paper

Shop here: https://www.dailypaperclothing.com/

Instagram: @dailypaper

Based in Amsterdam, Daily Paper draws on the African heritage of its three founders to create distinctive, easy-to-wear clothing.

Duro Olowu

Shop here: https://www.duroolowu.com/

Instagram: @duroolowu

A lawyer-turned-fashion-designer, Nigerian-born Duro Olowu launched his eponymous label in 2004 and has since created coveted patterned dresses that are artful representations of his international background.

Fe Noel

Shop here: https://fenoel.com/

Instagram: @fenoel

Designer Felisha "Fe" Noel's Brooklyn-based label is all about blending Grenadian heritage with understated glamour.

Fenty

Shop here: https://www.fenty.com/us/en/home

Instagram: @fenty

Rihanna's LVMH-backed fashion label Fenty is made up of elevated basics that play with bold proportions and unexpected details.

Hanifa

Shop here: https://hanifa.co/

Instagram: @hanifaofficial

Hanifa became an instant hit after Ciara modeled a bright red pair of its figure-skimming ruffled pants on Instagram.

Heron Preston

Shop here: https://www.heronpreston.com/en/US

Instagram: @heronpreston

A favorite among the Instagram kids, Heron Preston continually redefines workwear and uses sustainability and technology to stay ahead of the sartorial curve.

Hope for Flowers

Shop here: https://hopeforflowers.com/

Instagram: @hopeforflowersbytracyreese

Hope for Flowers, a new ethically- and sustainably-produced line by industry veteran designer Tracy Reese, features a range of cheery womenswear.

House of Aama

Shop here: https://houseofaama.com/

Instagram: @houseofaama

House of Aama is a lifestyle brand rooted in the ethos of the African continent and diaspora.

Island Tribe

Shop here: https://islandtribeusa.com/

Instagram: @islandtribe_

Based in California, Island Tribe is a bohemian-style brand committed to fair trade practices.

Jibri

Shop here: https://www.jibrionline.com/

Instagram: @jibrionline

Jibri, a plus-size label founded by Jasmine Elder, makes everything from glitzy sequin jumpsuits to classic bridal gowns.

Kenneth Ize

Shop here: https://www.kennethize.net/

Instagram: @kennethize

LVMH Prize finalist Kenneth Ize works with artisans across Nigeria to preserve centuries-old textile-making techniques that he then transforms into elegantly-tailored, colorfully-patterned suiting.

LaQuan Smith

Shop here: https://laquansmith.com/

Instagram: @laquan_smith

LaQuan Smith made his New York Fashion Week debut at 21 and has since grown a steady clientele of high-profile celebrities, including Rihanna, Lady Gaga and the Kardashian-Jenner crew, thanks to his feel-good party wares.

Lemlem

Shop here: https://www.lemlem.com/

Instagram: @lemlemofficial

Lemlem, founded by spermodel Liya Kebede, is a line of handwoven apparel and accessories, to elevate artisanship and expand production (and jobs) across Africa.

Maki Oh

Shop here: https://www.makioh.com/

Instagram: @maki.oh

Maki Oh designer Amaka Osakwe has amassed a highly engaged fan base thanks to her distinctive take on artisanal Nigerian fabrics.

Martine Rose

Shop here: https://martine-rose.com/

Instagram: @martin_rose

Since 2007, British designer Martine Rose has been drawing inspiration from '90s subcultures with her deconstructed silhouettes.

No Sesso

Shop here: https://www.depop.com/nosesso/

Instagram: @nosessola

Italian for "no sex/no gender," No Sesso is a Los Angeles-based brand that champions inclusivity with its fun, whimsical pieces.

Off-White

Shop here: https://www.off---white.com/en-us

Instagram: @off_white

Virgil Abloh's Off-White is known for its buzzy collaborations, industrial-themed belts and pricey sweatshirts.



Phlemuns

Shop here: http://www.phlemuns.com/

Instagram: @phlemuns

James Flemons established Phlemuns in 2013 as a denim brand. It has since expanded into a luxe, gender-inclusive ready-to-wear label founded on fair labor practices.

Pyer Moss

Shop here: https://pyermoss.com/

Instagram: @pyermoss

Kerby Jean-Raymond launched Pyer Moss in 2013 as a fashion label committed to building a narrative about heritage and activism.

Romeo Hunte

Shop here: https://www.romeohunte.com/

Instagram: @romeohunte

New York City-based contemporary label Romeo Hunte focuses on powerful outerwear and boasts a strong celebrity fan base, including Zendaya and Gabrielle Union.

Tia Adeola

Shop here: https://www.slashedbytia.net/

Instagram: @tiaadeola

Founder Teni "Tia" Adeola created Slashed By Tia from her dorm room while studying art history at The New School in 2017, which is reflected in her Renaissance-inspired designs.

Stella Jean

Shop here: https://www.stellajean.it/

Instagram: @stellajean_sj_

Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean makes the kind of playful pieces you want to wear on vacation.

Studio 189

Shop here: https://studiooneeightynine.com/

Instagram: @studiooneightynine

Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah co-founded Studio 189 with the aim to make great clothes, all while empowering women, preserving traditional African crafts and championing sustainability.

Stuzo Clothing

Shop here: https://www.stuzoclothing.com/

Instagram: @stuzoclothing

Designed for the bold at heart, Stuzo Clothing makes gender- and judgement-free garments that have been worn by Ruby Rose, Tiffany Haddish and Lena Waithe.

Telfar

Shop here: http://www.telfar.net/

Instagram: @telfarglobal

Winner of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2017, Liberian-American designer Telfar Clemens makes everyday sportswear and often does so by exploring and reinventing the idea of Americana.

Thebe Magugu

Shop here: https://www.thebemagugu.com/

Instagram: @thebemagugu

Distinguished by its sharply tailored and powerfully politicized collections, Thebe Magugu's namesake label has risen in the fashion ranks rather quickly after he became the first African designer to win the LVMH Prize for Young Designers in 2019.

Theophilio

Shop here: http://www.theophilionyc.com/

Instagram: @theophilio

Edvin Thomspon's Brooklyn-based clothing brand Theophilio combines nostalgia from his childhood spent in Jamaica with New York City culture, resulting in a bevy of joyful ruffled and tie-dyed pieces.

Undra Celeste New York

Shop here: https://www.undracelesteny.com/

Instagram: @undracelestenewyork

Undra Duncan's line, Undra Celeste New York, is filled with bold office-appropriate separates for women who want to stand out in the boardroom.

Victor Glemaud

Shop here: https://www.glemaud.com/pages/home

Instagram: @glemaud

Haitian-born, New York-raised designer Victor Glemaud is known for his vibrant knitwear designs, which he proudly makes for people of all sizes.

Wales Bonner

Shop here: https://walesbonner.net/

Instagram: @walesbonner

Central Saint Martins graduate Grace Wales Bonner won the British Fashion Award for emerging menswear in 2019. Her fans include the Duchess of Sussex, who wore a custom white sleeveless coat-dress by the designer to present her baby, Archie, to the world.

Zelie for She

Shop here: https://www.zelieforshe.com/

Instagram: @zelieforshe

With a selection of breezy caftans and billowy maxi dresses, Elann Zelie's Los Angeles-based plus-size label Zelie for She is meant for long weekends at the beach.

Swim

Andrea Iyamah

Shop here: https://www.andreaiyamah.com/

Instagram: @andreaiyamah

Founded by Nigerian fashion designer Dumebi Iyamah, Andrea Iyamah is recognized for its unique take on swimwear, which uses vibrant colors and cuts inspired by an array of African cultures.

Jade Swim

Shop here: https://jadeswim.com/

Instagram: @jadeswim

Fashion editor-turned-designer Brittany Kozerski started Jade Swim with a desire to bring her minimalist aesthetic to the pool, resulting in a range of classic styles made from luxe fabrics that can be worn from a beach day to a city night.

Mint Swim

Shop here: https://www.mint-swim.com/

Instagram: @mintswimusa

Actress and model Draya Howard's line, Mint Swim, targets those who want to enhance their curves with high-cut styles in blinding neons.

Riot Swim

Shop here: https://www.riotswim.com

Instagram: @riotswim

Riot Swim's body-sculpting one-pieces are made from butter soft nylon and have a seamless finish, easily making them the most comfortable and wearable on the market.

Accessories (shoes, bags, eyewear)

A A K S

Shop here: https://www.aaksonline.com/

Instagram: @a.a.k.s

Akosua Afriyie-Kumi founded A A K S, a line of brightly-colored raffia bags, with the goal of sharing her favorite weaving techniques from Ghana with the world while also creating jobs within Africa.

Asata Maisé

Shop here: https://www.asatamaise.com

Instagram: @asata,maise

Best known for mini baguette bags emblazoned with smiley faces, each Asata Maisé piece is handmade from sustainably-sourced reclaimed materials.

Ashya

Shop here: http://www.ashya.co/

Instagram: @ashya.co

A recent award recipient for the 2018/2019 CFDA and Accessories Council Elaine Gold Launch Pad Fellowship, Ashya is a New York-based label of luxe leather travel accessories.

Brother Vellies

Shop here: https://brothervellies.com/

Instagram: @brothervellies

Brother Vellies employs artisans from the coasts of East and South Africa to handcraft covetable shoes and handbags.



Coco and Breezy Eyewear

Shop here: https://cocoandbreezy.com/

Instagram: @cocoandbreezy

Designers (and twins) Corianna and Brianna Dotson founded Coco and Breezy Eyewear in 2009 and have since created sunglasses loved by Demi Lovato, Chanel Iman, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj.

Glazed NYC

Shop here: https://www.glazednyc.com/shop

Instagram: @glazednyc

Founded by friends Shelby Macklin and Banna Nega in 2015, Glazed NYC has grown into a line of functional accessories that are rooted in glamour and inspired by trailblazers like Josephine Baker.

Kendall Miles Designs

Shop here: https://www.kendallmilesdesigns.com

Instagram: @thekendallmiles

Kendall Reynolds founded Kendall Miles Designs, a luxury footwear label manufactured in Florence, in 2015 after studying accessories design in Milan.

Loza Maléombho

Shop here: https://lozamaleombho.com/en/shop/

Instagram: @lozamaleombho

Loza Maléombho's footwear celebrates the similarities between Ivorian tribal aesthetics and New York fashion — think chunky PVC sandals decorated with gold plated bronze details handmade by West African artisans.

Petit Kouraj

Shop here: https://www.petitkouraj.com/

Instagram: @petitkouraj

Launched in 2019 by Alicia Keys's former stylist, Petit Kouraj is a line of macramé-fringed carryalls made by artisans in Haiti.

Salone Monet

Shop here: https://www.salonemonet.com/

Instagram: @salonemonet

Salone Monet is a collection of thoughtfully designed inclusive nude heels, made to highlight all complexions.

Tree Fairfax

Shop here: https://treefairfax.com/

Instagram: @treefairfax

Virginia-based Tree Fairfax is a minimal handbag line that hand-cuts and -stitches each bag using locally-sourced, high-quality leather.

Vavvoune

Shop here: https://www.vavvoune.com/

Instagram: @vavvoune

Founded by self-taught designer Valerie Blaise, Vavvoune is a leather accessories brand created with a mindful team of craftspeople in New York City's Garment District.

Zou Xou

Shop here: https://www.zouxou.com/

Instagram: @zouxoushoes

New York-based footwear line Zou Xou works with master shoemakers in Buenos Aires and uses premium Argentinean leathers to make sophisticated styles that can be worn from morning to night.

Jewelry

Beads Byaree

Shop here: https://beadsbyaree.com/

Instagram: @beadsbyaree

From shoulder-grazing brass dangles to extra large hoops, Beads Byaree makes statement-making pieces that are each works of art.

Conversations Over Chai

Shop on Instagram: @conversationsoverchai

Conversations Over Chai sells one-of-a-kind dangle earrings that are made with letter beads and vintage porcelain baubles.

Daem

Shop here: https://daemwatches.com

Instagram: @daemwatches

Daem is New York City-based watch brand that finds inspiration on the streets of Brooklyn and from artists pushing boundaries all over the world.

Dixie Graze

Shop here: https://www.dixiegraze.uk/

Instagram: @dixiegraze

The affordable jewelry line Dixie Graze offers a range of textured gold chains and architectural charms that are perfect for layering.

Edas

Shop here: https://edas.store/collections/all

Instagram: _@edas

The handmade jewelry and accessories label Edas plays with brass wire and wooden beads to create conversation-starting sculptural pieces.

Épifene

Shop here: https://www.epifene.com/

Instagram: @epifenejewelry

Retro textured chains and crystal drop earrings are a just a few of the evening-ready jewels you can get from two-year-old label Épifene.

Khiry

Shop here: https://www.khiry.com/

Instagram: @khiryofficial

Khiry is a line of high-end fashion jewelry founded by Jameel Mohammed, a University of Pennsylvania graduate who began designing jewelry in 2014 while interning at Barneys New York.

Mateo New York

Shop here: https://mateonewyork.com/

Instagram: @mateonewyork

Self-taught designer and 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Matthew Harris looks to modern art when creating Mateo's ornate pearl and diamond punctuated pieces.

Oma the Label

Shop here: https://www.omathelabel.com/

Instagram: @omathelabel

Oma the Label specialized in bodysuits before debuting a line of perfectly chunky gold jewels inspired by Zoë Kravitz.

Serendipitous Project

Shop here: https://serendipitous-project.com/

Instagram: @serendipitiousproject

Founded in 2019 with the mission to provide a sustainable alternative for trendy jewelry, Serendipitous Project sells handmade-to-order pieces that draw inspiration from classic art and nature.

Third Crown

Shop here: https://www.thirdcrown.com/

Instagram: @thirdcrown

Husband-and-wife team Kristin and Kofi Essel fuse their love of geometric shapes with the details found in their architectural surroundings to create Third Crown, a gender neutral brand of jewelry.

Yam

Shop here: https://www.yamnyc.com/

Instagram: @yam_nyc

Yam's gold-plated beaded necklaces and acrylic pearl earrings are handmade in Astoria, New York using upcycled materials.

Loungewear and lingerie

Anya Lust

Shop here: https://anyalust.com/

Instagram: @anya_lust

With a range of delicate lace bodysuits and sheer marabou kimonos, the lingerie label Anya Lust specializes in decadent sensuality.

Babes and Felines

Shop here: https://babesandfelines.com/

Instagram: @babesandfelines

Designed for those who prioritize comfort, Babes and Felines offers a large assortment of curve-friendly loungewear.

Dayo

Shop here: https://dayowomen.com/

Instagram: @dayowomen

Dayo's line of loungewear consists of comfy pants made from soft, natural fibers and tops made with built-in breast support and adjustable straps.

LaSette

Shop here: https://www.lasette.shop

Instagram: @lasette_

Designed by Shiara Robinson, LaSette's size-inclusive collections are made up of pieces that promote self-confidence.

Nubian Skin

Shop here: https://us.nubianskin.com

Instagram: @nubianskin

Frustrated by the lack of skin-tone choices to go with her ever-expanding wardrobe, Ade Hassan created Nubian Skin to provide the essential underwear needs for people of color.

Nude Barre

Shop here: https://nudebarre.com/

Instagram: @nudebarre

Nude Barre was born out of the struggle that many Black dancers face when it comes to finding nude hosiery.

Ruby Love

Shop here: https://www.rubylove.com

Instagram: @shoprubylove

Founded by Black female business leader Crystal Etienne, Ruby Love seeks to revolutionize the Femtech industry and destigmatize menstruation with product collections that include leak-proof period underwear and monthly period kits.

Savage x Fenty

Shop here: https://www.savagex.com/

Instagram: @savagexfenty

Rihanna's lingerie line Savage x Fenty celebrates fearlessness confidence and inclusivity.

Underthing

Shop here: http://www.underthingshop.com/

Instagram: @unterthingshop

Described as "lingerie for all your self-care moments," Underthing's lace bodysuits are a sexier alternative to your old T-shirts.

Multi-brand stores and services

In the Black

Shop here: https://www.shopintheblack.com/

Launched in 2019, In the Black is Harlem's Fashion Row's retail platform, which takes the organization's mission of amplifying Black creatives in the fashion industry to new heights.

Folklore

Shop here: https://www.shopthefolklore.com/

Instagram: @thefolklore

Folklore is an online shopping destination for luxury and emerging African fashion brands.

McMullen

Shop here: https://shopmcmullen.com/

Instagram: @shopmcmullen

Founded in 2007 in Oakland, McMullen is committed to supporting African and African American apparel and home décor designers.

The Narativ

Shop here: https://www.thenarativ.com/shop

Instagram: @thenarativ

Founded by Farai Simoyi of Netflix's "Next In Fashion," The Narativ curates ethically-sourced artisan brands from around the world with the goal of sharing their narratives and promoting traditional craftsmanship.

Roxanne Carne

Shop here: https://roxannecarne.com/

Instagram: @roxannecarne_stylist

Roxanne Carne is a personal stylist who offers her services to clients looking to refine their wardrobe.

Sincerely, Tommy

Shop here: https://sincerelytommy.com/

Instagram: @sincerelytommy_

Sincerely, Tommy is a Brooklyn-based concept store focused on spotlighting emerging womenswear and lifestyle brands.

T.A.

Shop here: https://shop-ta.com/shop

Instagram: @t.a.newyork

Founded by Telsha Anderson, T.A. is a concept store that sources luxury product from all over the world.

Yowie

Shop here: https://www.shopyowie.com/

Instagram: @hellowyowie

Yowie is a home and lifestyle shop that curates small collections from independent artists and designers.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.