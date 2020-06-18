Riccardo Tisci Explores Duality for Burberry Pre-Fall 2020

Photo: Courtesy of Burberry/Danko Steiner

For some brands, like Gucci and Michael Kors, pre-season collections are on the way out. But others are sticking with the commercial (and lucrative) drops — at least for now.

On Thursday, Burberry dropped its Pre-Fall 2020 collection by Riccardo Tisci. The campaign, which stars Tisci-favorite models Irina Shayk and Reece Nelson, was photographed by Danko Steiner. The makeup was done by Isamaya Ffrench, the brand's recently-appointed Global Beauty Director, and hair by Gary Gill.

The theme is duality. So, we see Shayk and Nelson pose with sort of shadow, lookalike versions of themselves, styled by Ana Steiner in either the same pieces or in similar looks from the collection. The idea applies to the clothes, as well, as Tisci pulls from the Burberry archives to inform some of the silhouettes, textures and patterns that feature in Pre-Fall 2020. Expect sleek leather, quilting and, yes, trenches.

See all the looks from Burberry's Pre-Fall 2020 collection in the gallery, below.

