Great Outfits in Fashion History: '90s Cameron Diaz in a Turtleneck Sweater and Midi Skirt

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Cameron Diaz is up there with Gwyneth Paltrow as a minimalist icon of the '90s. Much like the Goop founder, the blonde "Charlie's Angel" was often clad in midi skirts with showy slits, thigh-high boots and chunky turtlenecks. Diaz's personal style though had a hint of carefree girl-next-door charm, whereas Paltrow's always felt a bit more stuffy and hard to achieve.

The actress's signature minimalism was on full display at a "Wild Things" premiere in 1998. Diaz sported a grey ribbed knit — one that resembles a cool Phoebe Philo-era Céline or Khaite sweater — and a black, under-the-knee-grazing skirt with a side slit. Both of which would be welcome on a Paris-residing influencer's Instagram feed today. Diaz then completed the ensemble with modern-day "It" girl favorites, including a mini beaded bag and strappy leather heeled sandals.

