Great Outfits in Fashion History: Conchita Wurst's High Glam 2015 Golden Globes Look

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I am, I must confess, not an avid follower of the annual Eurovision Song Contest; I mostly become aware that it is happening when the Europeans I follow on social media start posting jokes I don't understand.

But I don't live under a rock! Fawnia's story about the costumes in "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" reminded me of the phenomenon that was Conchita Wurst, following her 2014 Eurovision win. Wurst, the stage persona of Austrian Thomas Neuwirth, became a global phenomenon known for pairing a high-glam, ultra-femme aesthetic with a full, well-groomed beard.

The peak of this particular style moment for Wurst was at the 2015 Golden Globes. The artist stunned in a forest green Naeem Khan dress, and I don't even know where to start praising it. At the plushness of the velvet, contrasted with the silky lapels? The blush pink bustier peeking out from under the tuxedo-inspired shape? The leg-revealing slit that would make even Angelina Jolie jealous? The hint of sparkle at the belt? It's all so good!

Conchita kept the accessories simple, with blush pumps and a gold miniaudière, letting the dress shine. On the beauty front, she went for lush waves, a nude lip and eyelashes made to be seen from the back row.

Perhaps you, like me, don't have an occasion for such a dress. That's alright: I'm taking my cues from that glossy nude lip for my next Zoom call. Join me by shopping the Conchita-inspired glosses in the gallery below:

