Must Read: Copenhagen Fashion Week Is on for Spring 2021, Is Facebook Too Big for Brands to Boycott?

The finale at Ganni's Fall 2020 show during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Copenhagen Fashion Week will go on for Spring 2021

On Wednesday, France's Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced that Paris Fashion Week will be moving forward for the Spring 2021 season. Now, organizers of Copenhagen Fashion Week reveal they, too, plan to put on a hybrid live/digital event this August, featuring presentations compliant with the Danish government's guidelines from brands including Ganni, Stine Goya, Rodebjer, Marimekko and Rixo, which will be visiting from London. "We strongly believe in the importance of being able to meet face to face. Fashion week is inherently a physical event, which is why we [want] to gather industry professionals at our new hub and to create a fashion week that can help the industry to move ahead," Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive officer of Copenhagen Fashion Week, told WWD. {WWD}

Is Facebook too big for fashion brands to boycott?

Eileen Fisher announced it's joining brands like Patagonia, North Face and REI in the #StopHateforProfit campaign, which calls on brands to pull paid ads that would appear on Facebook Inc. products — which include the namesake website, Instagram and WhatsApp — for a month. However, as Alexandra Mondalek writes in Business of Fashion, could these platforms be too important for smaller, direct-to-consumer businesses to generate sales and market products — especially amid Covid-19-related slowdowns — for this kind of boycott to be effective? {Business of Fashion}

Girlfriend Collective launches "Everyday GF" underwear and socks

Girlfriend Collective is expanding its repertoire beyond sports bras and leggings with a new collection titled "Everyday GF," comprised of underwear and socks made with the same values of using recycled materials and offering inclusive sizing. At launch, there are two kinds panties (a brief and a thong, available in sizes XXS to 6X and in three colors) and two socks (a quarter-length and a crew-cut style, available in shoe sizes five to 13 and in seven colors), each retailing for $14. {Fashionista Inbox}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.