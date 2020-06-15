Must Read: Diane Von Furstenberg Faces Layoffs, An Oral History of Pyer Moss's 2015 Show

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Diane Von Furstenburg faces mass layoffs

Diane Von Furstenburg's eponymous brand has laid off most of its team and is shifting its focus to China, which has been responsible for 38% of the fashion industry's growth in the past 10 years. While Covid-19 has definitely impacted the brand negatively, DVF has been struggling since before the pandemic hit. {Business of Fashion}

An oral history of the time Pyer Moss brought police brutality to the runway

Pyer Moss's 2015 runway show earned brand founder and designer Kerby Jean-Raymond death threats after he used the show to tell the stories of Black people killed by police. Five years later, the show is more relevant than ever, as this oral history from those who helped make it demonstrates. {New York Times}

Vogue is paying attention to the #VogueChallenge

When Tyler Mitchell photographed Beyoncé for the cover of Vogue in 2018, he was the first Black photographer to land the coveted opportunity to shoot for the legacy publication's cover. The #VogueChallenge, created by Salma Noor, encouraged other Black creatives to share the Vogue covers they would create, if given a chance, on social media – and now Vogue itself is paying attention. {Vogue}

And the #EssenceChallenge reminds viewers where Black talent has always had a home in media

As many other publications scramble to diversify their content, Essence is reminding the industry that it has been highlighting Black creatives and serving Black readers for 50 years. The #EssenceChallenge was created as a twist on the #VogueChallenge, with readers submitting the Essence covers they would create if given the chance. {Essence}

Black fashion professionals are petitioning the CFDA

Two hundred and fifty Black fashion professionals, from designers to writers to stylists, banded together to petition the CFDA to stop using "optics over the authentic pursuit of equity" in its anti-racism efforts and statements. Named the Kelly Initiative after Patrick Kelly, the Black designer who was the first American admitted to France's Chambre Syndicale du Prêt-à-Porter, the Initiative asks for the CFDA to commit to concrete actions like gathering data on the racial makeup of fashion companies and creating hiring opportunities for Black professionals. {Business of Fashion}

Pat McGrath holds masterclass benefitting the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

Makeup artist Pat McGrath will be holding her first-ever virtual makeup masterclass on Tuesday, June 16 at 5 p.m. ET to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Tickets will be sold for $10 each, with 100% of the proceeds being donated and fund-matched by Pat McGrath Labs to support the fund's mission of promoting racial justice, equality and inclusivity. Head to patmcgrath.com to reserve a spot. {Fashionista inbox}

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.