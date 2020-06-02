How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Responding to the Ongoing Police Brutality Protests

We will continue to update as more companies step forward.

In response to the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans at the hand of the police, people across the world have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and systemic racism. Some of these demonstrations have turned violent, with reports of protestors and journalists being injured and storefronts being looted emerging in the U.S.

Attention has turned to companies and their responses to the ongoing protests. Many fashion and beauty brands have posted photos, illustrations and graphics calling attention to the demonstrations and the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as shared educational resources and organizations to donate to. Below, we're highlighting those that have not only acknowledged these events and the work of these groups, but that have also publicly committed to giving money or pledged resources in other ways. While there's a lot more work to be done — for longer than a news cycle — this is, hopefully, a start for many.

We will continue to update this list as more step forward.

Alexa Chung: The brand's founder and namesake said it had made a donation to The Bail Project, though the amount wasn't disclosed.

Alison Lou: The jewelry brand said it would donate 15% of proceeds from new orders to Black Visions Collective "until further notice."

Altuzarra: Designer Joseph Altuzarra said that he and his namesake brand had donated an undisclosed amount to Black Visions Collective, the NAACP's Legal Defense and Education Fund, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the George Floyd Memorial Fund.

Aritzia: The fashion brand said it would donate $100,000 total to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.

Anastasia Beverly Hills: The cosmetics brand pledged $1,000,000 "towards the fight against systematic racism, oppression and injustice," starting with a $100,000 donation across a few organizations, including Black Lives Matter, the Innocence Project, the NAACP's Legal Defense and Education Fund, Black Visions Collective and the Marshall Project.

Asai: The designer said he would release its Hot Wok dress — which has only been worn by Rihanna — to raise money for Black Lives Matter, London's Solace Women's Aid and the U.K.'s Voice of Domestic Workers.

Athena Club: The self-care brand said that, for seven days starting on May 31, it would donate 100% of proceeds from new orders to the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Augustinus Bader: The skin and body care brand said that it would donate to the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Black Lives Matter and the Innocence Project, though it didn't specify an amount.

Balance: The activewear brand said it would donate profits from its charitable line, the Oasis Collection, up to $30,000, to Color of Change and the Equal Justice Initiative.⁣

Big Bud Press: The L.A.-based fashion brand said it donated $15,000 "to a variety of organizations, and will continue to do so" on Monday. It has also posted resources and groups to donate to on its Instagram Stories and to a Highlight on its page.

Billie: The self care line said it would donate $100,000 total to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.

Biossance: The plant-based skin care line pledged to donate $100,000 to the ACLU, Minnesota Freedom Fund, Color Of Change and Black Lives Matter.

Bite Beauty: The makeup brand said it would be donating an unspecified amount to Black Lives Matter.

Boy Smells: The candle company said it donated $10,000 across three organizations — the NAACP, Black Lives Matter and Black Visions Collective — on Sunday.

Brother Vellies: Founder Aurora James proposed a 15% pledge, where shoppers "commit to buying 15% of products from Black-owned businesses."

Brujita Skincare: On Sunday, the conscious skin care line posted a receipt of its donation to Black Visions Collective to Instagram.

Burberry: The British fashion house said it would be donating to Black Lives Matter, though it didn't disclose an amount.

Calvin Klein: The global fashion brand said it would donate to the NAACP's Legal Defense and Education Fund, the ACLU and other organizations "that support the fight against racial and social injustice," though it didn't disclose an amount.

Carol's Daughter: The hair care line said it was making donations of unspecified amounts to Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and Know Your Rights Camp in honor of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

Caudalie: The U.S. operation for the French skin care line said it would donate to the ACLU, though it didn't disclose an amount.

Chillhouse: The New York spa posted that it would donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and shared additional organizations and mental-health resources for the Black community on its Instagram Stories.

Ciao Lucia: The fashion brand said it would donate 15% of proceeds from sales made from June 1 through June 5 to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Black Visions Collective and Reclaim the Block.

Cirque Colors: The nail polish brand said it would match donations to Black Lives Matter, up to $5,000, from customers who sent them a screenshot of their contributions.

Cocokind: The clean skin care line said it would donate $10,000 to the ACLU.

Collina Strada: The fashion brand announced it would donate all its profits from the week of June 1 to bailout funds across the U.S.

Colourpop: The cosmetics brand said it would donate an unspecified amount to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and ACLU.

Covergirl: The beauty brand said it would donate to the NAACP's Legal Defense and Education Fund and Black Lives Matter, though it didn't specify an amount.

Cynthia Rowley: The New York-based designer said her brand would donate 50% of proceeds from all sales made on May 31 to the NAACP's Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Danielle Guizio: The designer said that her eponymous label had donated to Black Visions Collective, the George Floyd Memorial Fund and Minnesota Freedom Fund on Sunday, though it didn't disclose an amount.

Deciem: The beauty company announced that it would donate $100,000 total to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund. It would also use its Instagram Stories to highlight diverse voices via user-submitted videos, Deciem wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

DevaCurl: The hair care line said it would make a $50,000 donation to Black Lives Matter and continue to use its platform amplify resources and organizations that are "making an impact."

Deviant: The skin care line said it would donate 15% of all profits from the month of June to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and to the George Floyd Memorial Fund.

Eckhaus Latta: The brand said it would match its customers' donations to the Bail Project, if they submit a screenshot of their own contributions.

E.l.f. Cosmetics: The makeup brand reposted images and statements from other beauty companies and retailers — like Target, Ulta, and NYX Cosmetics, among others — and announced it would give $25,000 to Color of Change.

Etsy: The online marketplace said it would donate $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative and $500,000 to Borealis Philanthropy's Black-Led Movement Fund.

Express: The fashion brand said it had made a donation to the NAACP, though it didn't disclose for how much.

F. Miller: The skin care line said it would match and donate all proceeds from the weekend of May 30 to the Audre Lorde Project, Black Visions Collective, Reclaim the Block and the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Fabletics: Kate Hudson's activewear brand said it would donate $50,000 to the ACLU.

Farmacy: The clean skin care line said that it would donate $10,000 to Color of Change "as a starting point."

Fleur du Mal: The lingerie brand said it would donate 10% of sales from an unspecified period to Know Your Rights Camp's Legal Defense Initiative.

For Love and Lemons: The brand said it would donate profits from all web sales from the weekend of May 30 through June 1 — at least $67,000 — to various organizations, including Black Lives Batter, the Bail Project, the ACLU and the NAACP.

Fourth Ray: The beauty brand said it would give money to Minnesota Freedom Fund and the ACLU on Saturday.

Fur: The skin and hair care line said that not only would it donate to the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Brooklyn Bail Fund, but that it would also highlight Black-owned businesses and artists on its Instagram Stories.

Ganni: The Danish brand pledged to donate $100,000 total to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP and the ACLU.

Gap, Inc.: The San Francisco-based company — which owns Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta — said it would donate $250,000 total to the NAACP and to Embrace Race.

Glossier: The brand pledged to give $1,000,000 total — $500,000 to be distributed across Black Lives Matter, the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and We The Protesters; and $500,000 to create grants that support Black-owned beauty businesses.

Glow Recipe: The skin care line said it donated $10,000 to Black Visions Collective and shared additional groups and organizations that people can support.

Golde: The health and beauty company said it would donate all proceeds from sales made May 30 through June 1 to the NAACP.

Goody Hair: The hair accessory and styling brand said it would donate an unspecified amount to the National Urban League.

Herbivore Botanicals: The skin care and wellness brand said it would donate all proceeds from sales made the weekend of May 30 to the ACLU, Black Lives Matter and the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Hero Cosmetics: The beauty brand said it would donate proceeds from sales made the week of June 1, up to $10,000, to the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund.

Honest Beauty: The beauty brand said it would donate $100,000 "to organizations fighting racial injustice, including the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Equal Justice Initiative." It also pledged to match employee donations to civil rights organizations.

H&M Group: The Swedish company — which owns H&M, & Other Stories and COS — pledged to donate $500,000 total to the NAACP, Color of Change and the ACLU.

I Dew Care: The skin care line said it donated to Minnesota Freedom Fund, though it didn't disclose an amount, and encouraged its followers to do the same.

Ilia: The makeup line pledged to donate $50,000 total to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund on Sunday.

Innisfree USA: The Korean beauty brand's U.S. division said on Saturday that it had made donations to the ACLU and to Minnesota Freedom Fund, though it didn't disclose an amount.

J. Crew: The retailer said it made a donation for an undisclosed amount to the ACLU and that, through its corporate associate match program, it would also be giving money to the NAACP, Coalition of Communities of Color and Black Lives Matter.

J. Hannah: The jewelry and nail brand said that, moving forward, it would donate proceeds from all web sales of its Dune polish to non-profit organizations, starting with the Minnesota Freedom Fund, LA CAN and the NAACP.

Joeur: Founder Christina Zilber went on the brand's Instagram to announce that it had made donations (of undisclosed amounts) to the ACLU, the NAACP and Black Lives Matter, and that it would be sharing information about those organizations on its social media channels.

Jonathan Cohen: The designer released a new bouquet illustration in his virtual flower shop, with all proceeds from it going to Bailout NYC.

Kaja: The beauty brand said it donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and encouraged its followers to do the same.

Kiramoon: The soon-to-launch skin care line said it would donate all proceeds from sales of its Magic Pouch made from May 29 through June 1 to the George Floyd Memorial Fund.

Kosas: The beauty brand committed to giving $20,000 total to Black Lives Matter and Color of Change.

Krewe: The eyewear brand said it would donate 20% of each purchase to "the organization of your choice that supports Black Lives Matter and other relevant causes happening in our global and local communities."

Kristin Ess: On Friday, the hair care line's founder said she would be donating undisclosed amounts to Black Girls Code, Spelman College and The Innocence Project, and that she would use her platform to highlight Black-owned beauty businesses.

La Porte: The swim brand said that, starting June 1, 50% of proceeds from all sales will be donated to the NAACP and the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Laura Lombardi: The jewelry designer, who has a store in Downtown NYC that is currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said she would temporarily use the space to distribute supplies such as bottled water, snacks and hand sanitizer to protesters.

Lisa Says Gah: The boutique said it set aside $10,000 to buy from Black-owned businesses in June.

Live the Process: The activewear brand said that it would donate 15% of proceeds from all sales made during the month of June to the Loveland Foundation.

Lululemon: The activewear brand said it would donate $100,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Makeup Revolution: The beauty brand said it made a $10,000 donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Marc Jacobs Beauty: The designer's eponymous beauty brand said it would donate an undisclosed amount to Black Lives Matter. Jacobs has also been posting about the protests on his personal feed.

Maybelline: The beauty brand said it would donate an undisclosed amount to the NAACP.

Mejuri: The jewelry brand said that, as a starting point, it would contribute (an undisclosed amount) to the George Floyd Memorial Fund.

Nasty Gal: The brand said that it had made a donation for an undisclosed amount to the NAACP.

Nécessaire: The personal care line said it made a donation for an undisclosed amount to the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Negative: The undergarment brand said it would donate 15% of proceeds from sales of its Whipped product to the ACLU.

Noto Botanics: The beauty line said it already donates a portion of proceeds from its Agender Oil to non-profit organizations every month; for June, these funds will go to Reclaim the Block, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the George Floyd Memorial Fund and Project Q.

Nubian Skin: The lingerie brand said it would donate 20% of proceeds from all sales made the week of June 1 to Black Lives Matter.

NYX Professional Makeup: The beauty line committed to making donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and to Black Lives Matter.

Ole Henriksen: The founder of the eponymous skin care line said the company would donate to Black Lives Matter, though he didn't specify an amount.

Orosa: The nail color line said it made donations to Reclaim the Block, Black Visions Collective and the George Floyd Memorial Fund, and shared more information as to what each group does.

Parade: The underwear brand said it donated an undisclosed amount to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Paris99: The fashion brand said that proceeds from its ongoing Instagram sample sale will go to Black Lives Matter.

Pattern: Tracee Ellis Ross's hair care line said it would make donations to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, Color of Change and the Equal Justice Initiative.

Peach and Lily: Founder and CEO Alicia Yoon wrote on the skin care line's Instagram that the brand would be donating (an undisclosed amount) to the ALCU.

Poppy Lissiman: The Australian accessories brand said it donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the I Run With Maud GoFundMe campaign, the NAACP and Breaking Ground.

Rachel Antonoff: The designer said that her brand would donate 20% of all sales from the month of June to Black Lives Matter.

Reformation: The L.A.-based brand committed to donating to Black Lives Matter, Reclaim the Block, Black Visions Collective, the NAACP and the ACLU.

Ren: The clean skin care line said it would make a donation to Black Lives Matter.

Rituel de Fille: The makeup brand said that all proceeds from sales made the weekend of May 30 will go to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Sakara: The wellness company said it would donate 50% of profits from sales made between June 1 through June 6 to the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund.

Saks Potts: The Copenhagen-based brand said it would donate all profits from sales of its signature "SP" tights to "anti-racist organizations" — though, it didn't specify for how long or which groups would receive the donations.

Same Los Angeles: The swim brand said it made a donation of $20,000 total to Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero and Minnesota Freedom Fund. Additionally, it announced its intention to give 20% of sale proceeds from the month of June to those three groups.

Savage x Fenty: Rihanna's lingerie brand said that, in tandem with the Clara Lionel Foundation, it would donate an undisclosed amount to The Bail Project and Black Lives Matter's greater New York chapter.

Self-Portrait: The London-based brand said it made a donation to the NAACP.

Selkie: The apparel brand said that it would donate all proceeds from sales made during a 24-hour period, from May 31 to June 1, to the George Floyd Memorial Fund.

Sigil Scent: The L.A.-based fragrance brand added a graphic to its website's homepage encouraging visitors to donate to organizations that support the Black community instead of buying its products.

Simon Miller: The fashion brand said that it would donate all proceeds from sales made on May 31 and June 1 to Color of Change.

Spanx: The shapewear and undergarment line said it would donate $100,000 total across a few organizations, including Black Lives Matter, the NAACP's Legal Defense and Education Fund and the Minnesota Freedom Fund. It also pledged to give $100,000 to groups in Atlanta, where the company is based.

Soko Glam: The skin care line said it made a donation to Black Lives Matter and shared a number of other organizations people could support.

Ssense: The retailer said it would be making donations "to organizations fighting racial injustice, including Black Lives Matter."

Staud: The fashion brand's co-founders wrote on Instagram that the company made a $10,000 donation to Color of Change and that 10% of all its sales from the month of June would go towards the organization.

Summer Fridays: The skin care line founded by Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland announced that it had made donations (for undisclosed amounts) to Black Lives Matter and the Minnesota Freedom Fund. It also shared education resources, such as movies, television shows, books and podcasts.

Sunday Riley: On her eponymous skin care brand's Instagram, founder Sunday Riley shared that the company had made a $50,000 donation to the NAACP's Legal Defense and Education Fund. She also shared that she and George Floyd went to the same high school in Houston.

Supergoop: The sunscreen brand committed to making a donation to the NAACP, though it didn't disclose an amount.

Tanya Taylor: The designer said that, starting June 1, her brand would donate 20% of net sales to the NAACP.

Tarte Cosmetics: The makeup line said it would be making a donation to the NAACP, though it didn't disclose an amount.

Ulta Beauty: The beauty retailer said it would be making a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative, though it didn't disclose an amount.

Urban Decay: The makeup line pledged donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and to Black Lives Matter, though it didn't disclose for how much.

Uye Surana: The lingerie brand said it donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, though it didn't disclose an amount.

Vernon Francis: The hairstylist said that 35% of proceeds from sales made on his website during the month of June would be donated to "key grassroots organizations that are dedicated to the fight of racism and injustice."

Versed: The skin care line said it donated to the ACLU, though it didn't disclose an amount.

Victoria's Secret: Andrew Meslow, the lingerie brand's CEO, said the company would "increase [its] investment by at least $1 million in organizations that fund the fight against racism and inequality," though it didn't specify which groups would receive donations.

Vesca: The beauty brand said it made donations to Reclaim the Block, Black Visions Collective and the George Floyd Memorial Fund, and shared additional information as to what each group does.

Warby Parker: The eyewear brand pledged to donate $1,000,000 "to organizations and initiatives focused on combating systemic racism."

Wwake: The jewelry brand said it donated $1,000 to Black Visions Collective and $1,000 to Reclaim the Block.

