The 21 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in May

At long last, it's starting to actually feel like summer. The sun is out and so are more people (hopefully following CDC guidelines), thanks to loosened stay-at-home orders. We, at Fashionsita, are still working from home and practicing social distancing, but our virtual carts have gotten lighter on the loungewear and heavier on the clothes that could be worn to a backyard BBQ in 2022.

Ahead, you'll find these summery pieces from brands like Batsheva and Tanya Taylor — everything from printed sandals to sleeveless mini dresses. Plus, more Girlfriend Collective and Harry Styles merch. See and shop them all in the gallery below:

