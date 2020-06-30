The 24 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in June

Including bold makeup palettes that spark our creativity, scalp treatments that pack major results and skin care that keeps ingredients fresh and cuts down on waste.

Photo: Courtesy of Briogeo

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

June was the kind of month that both seemed to drag on forever and go by in a flash. Just us?

Some of what the past four weeks had in store for team Fashionista included dabbling in new additions to our beauty and wellness routines. Our favorite recent finds include bold makeup palettes that spark our creativity, scalp treatments that pack major results and innovative skin-care formulas with packaging that keeps ingredients fresh and cuts down on waste.

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

24 Gallery 24 Images

