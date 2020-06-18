Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Wishlist-Topping Swimsuits for Summer

Photo: Courtesy of Ookioh

Swimwear shopping is normally well underway by May, but since Memorial Day getaways and pool parties were postponed or canceled this year, we were a little less eager to scoop up new bikinis. But with the world starting to wake up, our summers are shaping up to feature less reruns of laying on the couch in sweats and more relaxing afternoons in a backyard with a few friends.

Hopefully said backyard has a pool, because summer is synonymous with swimming and there is no evidence that Covid-19 spreads through chlorinated water. We at Fashionista are hoping to spend some time recharging with socially distanced outdoor activities, ideally near some form of H2O. So, ahead we've rounded up 21 swim styles that are at the top of our wishlists — everything from minimalist one-shouldered one-pieces to brightly-colored bikinis. Shop them all below.

21 Gallery 21 Images

