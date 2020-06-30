FINN Is Hiring An Administrative Production Assistant In New York, NY

Finn New York is seeking applicants for the part time role of Administrative Production Assistant. Duties and responsibilities include providing administrative support and assisting in basic production tasks and procedures both with our jewelers and suppliers and in the office.

Founded in 2005, Finn is a line of 18k fine jewelry designed and produced in New York’s historic Diamond District.

The Administrative Production Assistant will support managers and employees through a variety of tasks related to jewelry production, organization, and communication. Candidates must have the ability to effectively communicate production needs and progress remotely via phone and email, ensuring that all Administrative Production Assistant duties are completed accurately and delivered with quality in a timely manner. They will also be expected to provide customer service when needed. At times, candidates will be expected to direct others, with guidance from a supervisor. This role reports to the Head of Operations. In depth jewelry production experience not required but always encouraged. Please provide a resume and cover letter for consideration. Please note that this role is part time - three to four days a week, Monday through Friday.

Responsibilities:

answering and directing phone calls, emails, and customer inquiries

assisting in the processing and fulfilling of direct orders

organizing and scheduling meetings/appointments regarding orders or custom consultations

maintaining organized system of incoming orders/repairs and following all progress

ordering and tracking raw materials

communicating with jewelers and suppliers to complete errands in NYC’s Diamond District (safely, and in regulation with social distancing guidelines)

providing quality control and packaging/shipping for all final product

maintaining office organization and assisting administrative tasks

Requirements:

1-2 years of professional experience (jewelry industry encouraged but not required)

excellent time and project management skills with the ability to multitask

highly organized with an attention to detail

excellent problem solving practices

excellent written and verbal communication skills

ability to work well within a small team

friendly and comfortable with customers and customer service

ability to handle high pressure and urgent situations when needed

To Apply: Please send your resume to karoline@finnjewelry.com, subject line Finn - Administrative Production Assistant.