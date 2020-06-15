Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gabrielle Union in Vintage Lanvin at Art Basel in 2011

Gabrielle Union in a Jason Bolden-styled vintage Lanvin look at Art Basel in December 2011. Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Vogue

For the most part, it doesn't matter what Gabrielle Union puts on her body — she's one of those people who could walk on a red carpet on day 190 of quarantine in bits of oversized loungewear or in her twenty-year-old Clovers cheerleading uniform and find a way to make it work. That being said, the actress does have impeccable style and knows how to own a room in conversation-starting looks, thanks in large part to her stylist Jason Bolden, who she's been working with for almost a decade.

Union's first bold Bolden moment came in 2011, when she wore a vibrantly patterned vintage Lanvin dress to a Vogue party during Art Basel. The look was so good that it put put Bolden on the celebrity styling map — he's since topped best-dressed lists for his work with everyone from Yara Shahidi to Janet Mock.

The dress — a sleeveless body-skimming maxi that boasts a geometric pattern mixed with colorful stripes — is essentially an art piece, perfectly suited for an evening that celebrated the creative spirit of the contemporary art fair. With such a loud pattern, this look could have gone south quick, but luckily Bolden kept the accessories and makeup very minimal. A simple pair of diamond studs and barely visible black open-toe stilettos rounded out the ensemble, while Union's naturally glowing skin, smokey eyeshadow and slicked back low bun made her the chicest star of the party.

Almost a 10 years later, and the thought of wearing a fun, printed dress could not be more exciting. Below, shop seven boldly patterned, sleeveless maxis that you can wear when the time comes.

