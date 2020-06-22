Great Outfits in Fashion History: Garcelle Beauvais With a Floral-Print Silk Scarf in Her Hair

This look, which the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star wore to a Juicy Couture event in 2001, is a great reminder of how chic bandanas still are.

Garcelle Beauvais in the Juicy Couture suite at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood in 2001. Photo: L. Cohen/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The clothing brand Donni posted a throwback Instagram last week that featured Ashley Olsen in a pink Juicy Couture terry shirred dress. I saved the post almost immediately, as an early-aughts Olsen twin and terry cloth anything are high on my list of forever loves. When I went to look for the picture on Getty, I didn't find either, but I did unearth a Juicy Couture gem from the summer of 2001: Garcelle Beauvais at a Chateau Marmont event for the fashion label.

Beauvais — a new obsession of mine thanks to her joining the latest season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" — sported a crimson-colored, tight v-neck tank top and those iconic low-rise lace-up Juicy jeans (which you can currently purchase on Poshmark for less than a Starbucks latte). The highlight of the warm-weather Hollywood 'fit, however, is the tropical floral-print silk scarf that she wore like a bandana.

The scarf lent a bit of a boho vibe, as well as a hint of pop princess to what can otherwise only be described as a basic '00s fit. Without the hair accessory, the look would have been standard for meeting pals for lunch in Los Angeles; but with it, the look is chic enough to be talked about 19 years later.

I was immediately motivated to scroll through the vintage silk scarf offerings on Vestiaire Collective, because I'm still struggling to transition from zero-effort ensembles to ones that actually look like I work in fashion, and something as simple as a kerchief could help me do just that.

Below, shop printed silk scarves to wear in your hair, or even as a chic face mask, that are guaranteed to take your summer outfits up a notch.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.